CEE MARKETS-Zloty pulls back from nearly two-year high as FX ease

WARSAW, May 17 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty hit a nearly two-year high on Wednesday before retreating with other emerging European currencies amid a slight risk-off mood among investors.
The zloty EURPLN= rose to 4.4800, its highest level since June 2021. This comes a day after it had hit its highest since February 2022, just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
It traded down 0.32% against the euro at 4.50 at 1113 GMT.
"...now it is giving back some of those gains. Weakening shouldn't come as a surprise, since the zloty made a titanic effort in recent weeks," Bank Millennium analyst Mateusz Sutowicz said.
The Polish currency has gained 6.6% since mid-February, when it had been trading at its weakest point of 2023. Much of its gains have come in the past month due to better-than-expected macro data and a more positive geopolitical sentiment with regard to Poland as a country bordering with Ukraine.
A Warsaw-based trader said a firm dollar and ongoing discussions on the U.S. debt ceiling translated into a slight risk-off mood among investors, affecting regional currencies.
The dollar held firm with traders trimming bets on imminent U.S. rate cuts following solid consumer spending data, while the greenback also benefited from its status as a safe-haven so long as risk of a U.S. debt default remained.
Meanwhile Hungary's forint EURHUF= also retreated on Wednesday, trading down 0.32% at 369.30 per euro, after hitting its strongest level since early April 2022 earlier in the session.
"Investors are slowly preparing for the central bank meeting next Tuesday, where the rate-cut cycle could begin," Equilor said in a note.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= held largely flat. It had touched 15-year highs in mid-April.
Data last week showed Czech inflation slowed to its lowest in a year in April to a headline rate of 12.7%, possibly taking pressure off a central bank needing to deliver another rate hike after it ended a tightening cycle in the middle of last year.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1313 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.6700
23.6490
-0.09%
+2.06%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
369.3000
368.1000
-0.32%
+8.16%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5000
4.4855
-0.32%
+4.21%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9600
4.9490
-0.22%
-0.35%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2100
117.3000
+0.08%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1345.21
1342.5400
+0.20%
+11.94%
Budapest
.BUX
45912.59
45848.12
+0.14%
+4.84%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1933.71
1948.83
-0.78%
+7.91%
Bucharest
.BETI
12209.79
12147.52
+0.51%
+4.68%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1222.36
1228.52
-0.50%
+16.55%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2243.95
2242.31
+0.07%
+753.96%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
923.99
920.64
+0.36%
+12.05%
Sofia
.SOFIX
637.89
638.18
-0.05%
+6.05%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.6950
-0.0010
+302bps
+0bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9050
0.0200
+263bps
+4bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4340
-0.0210
+213bps
+1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.9040
-0.1190
+323bps
-12bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.9140
-0.0010
+364bps
+2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.9540
-0.0170
+365bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.21
6.78
6.04
7.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.20
12.42
11.27
16.14
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.84
6.54
6.18
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
