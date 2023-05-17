CEE MARKETS-Zloty pulls back from nearly two-year high as FX ease

WARSAW, May 17 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty hit a nearly two-year high on Wednesday before retreating with other emerging European currencies amid a slight risk-off mood among investors.

The zloty EURPLN= rose to 4.4800, its highest level since June 2021. This comes a day after it had hit its highest since February 2022, just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It traded down 0.32% against the euro at 4.50 at 1113 GMT.

"...now it is giving back some of those gains. Weakening shouldn't come as a surprise, since the zloty made a titanic effort in recent weeks," Bank Millennium analyst Mateusz Sutowicz said.

The Polish currency has gained 6.6% since mid-February, when it had been trading at its weakest point of 2023. Much of its gains have come in the past month due to better-than-expected macro data and a more positive geopolitical sentiment with regard to Poland as a country bordering with Ukraine.

A Warsaw-based trader said a firm dollar and ongoing discussions on the U.S. debt ceiling translated into a slight risk-off mood among investors, affecting regional currencies.

The dollar held firm with traders trimming bets on imminent U.S. rate cuts following solid consumer spending data, while the greenback also benefited from its status as a safe-haven so long as risk of a U.S. debt default remained.

Meanwhile Hungary's forint EURHUF= also retreated on Wednesday, trading down 0.32% at 369.30 per euro, after hitting its strongest level since early April 2022 earlier in the session.

"Investors are slowly preparing for the central bank meeting next Tuesday, where the rate-cut cycle could begin," Equilor said in a note.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= held largely flat. It had touched 15-year highs in mid-April.

Data last week showed Czech inflation slowed to its lowest in a year in April to a headline rate of 12.7%, possibly taking pressure off a central bank needing to deliver another rate hike after it ended a tightening cycle in the middle of last year.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1313 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.6700

23.6490

-0.09%

+2.06%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

369.3000

368.1000

-0.32%

+8.16%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5000

4.4855

-0.32%

+4.21%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9600

4.9490

-0.22%

-0.35%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2100

117.3000

+0.08%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1345.21

1342.5400

+0.20%

+11.94%

Budapest

.BUX

45912.59

45848.12

+0.14%

+4.84%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1933.71

1948.83

-0.78%

+7.91%

Bucharest

.BETI

12209.79

12147.52

+0.51%

+4.68%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1222.36

1228.52

-0.50%

+16.55%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2243.95

2242.31

+0.07%

+753.96%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

923.99

920.64

+0.36%

+12.05%

Sofia

.SOFIX

637.89

638.18

-0.05%

+6.05%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6950

-0.0010

+302bps

+0bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9050

0.0200

+263bps

+4bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4340

-0.0210

+213bps

+1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.9040

-0.1190

+323bps

-12bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.9140

-0.0010

+364bps

+2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.9540

-0.0170

+365bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.21

6.78

6.04

7.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.20

12.42

11.27

16.14

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.84

6.54

6.18

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

