CEE MARKETS-Zloty poised near multi-year highs as forint withers

By 1013 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= was steady against the euro at 4.3060. It had hit 4.2945 in the previous session, matching a high from mid-December when it touched its strongest level since March 2020.
"For now, the broader picture for EUR-PLN is consolidation above 4.30," Alior Bank analysts wrote in a note.
"But the proximity of the psychological support (level) will make the rate sensitive today to the news from the ECB meeting and the message from (NBP governor) Adam Glapiński's conference."
The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to keep rates at record highs when it meets today as markets gauge when it might start easing policy.
The Czech crown slipped 0.1% to 25.3810 per euro, as it has steadied in the past few weeks after weakening above 25.50 in early February.
In Hungary the forint EURHUF= slid 0.2% against the euro, trading at 394.55 and erasing some of its gains from the previous two sessions.
Hungary's central bank increased the pace of its rate cuts last week, slashing 100 basis points off its base rate to 9%.
"The forint is in a weakening trend. Strengthening back to levels around 393 was a correction. We expect more weakening. There is a technical level around 395.60 but it could weaken past that and near the 400-level," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The trader added that the weakening was still the result of the previous week's rate cut, with negative market sentiment, which started after the cut, continuing.
"Some market participants could also be repositioning their investments into the zloty, which could also be behind the weakening of the forint, as markets are not expecting a rate cut in Poland in the near future."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1113 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3810
25.3690
-0.05%
-2.68%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
394.5500
393.8000
-0.19%
-2.88%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3060
4.3045
-0.03%
+0.89%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9708
4.9714
+0.01%
+0.07%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1000
117.2250
+0.11%
+0.12%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
Prague
.PX
1457.74
1461.5100
-0.26%
+3.09%
Budapest
.BUX
66073.92
65986.52
+0.13%
+9.00%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2338.60
2371.37
-1.38%
-0.19%
Bucharest
.BETI
16263.58
16239.24
+0.15%
+5.81%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.5890
0.0130
+075bps
+5bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5360
-0.0010
+118bps
+1bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7100
-0.0120
+140bps
+1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1260
0.0640
+229bps
+10bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1760
0.0310
+282bps
+5bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3110
0.0370
+300bps
+5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.73
3.74
3.18
5.96
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
6.22
5.75
5.81
8.15
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.86
5.78
5.49
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
