CEE MARKETS-Zloty plunges, crown firms after Polish and Czech cenbanks hike rates

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 5 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Thursday after the Czech National Bank hiked rates more than expected while the Polish zloty weakened following the decision by the Polish central bank to raise its base rate by less than analysts' estimates.

Policymakers in central Europe continued to tighten monetary policy as they tackle soaring inflation while also weighing the risks of the war in Ukraine.

"All CEE central banks now have to contend with added real economic risk from the Russia-Ukraine conflict," Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note before the rate hikes.

The Czech central bank raised its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 5.75%, the highest since 1999, as inflation soared on global price shocks combined with a tight domestic labour market.

The move was bigger than the 50 basis point hike seen by a Reuters poll of analysts and the bank said after the decision that the board may hike interest rates further at upcoming monetary policy meetings.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.37% up against the euro on the day, trading at 24.550 versus the common currency.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= fell more than 0.6% after the rate hike, reversing gains of about 0.5% just before the rate decision. It was last down 0.06% on the day, trading at 4.6780 versus the common currency.

The National Bank of Poland raised its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 5.25%, below forecasts.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased after the central bank kept its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 6.45% at a weekly tender, as expected. The currency weakened 0.59% to trade at 381.11 per euro.

Late last month the National Bank of Hungary raised its benchmark base rate by 100 basis points to 5.4%.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 easing 1.19% while Budapest .BUX fell 1.19%. Prague .PX added 0.05% and Bucharest .BETI gained 0.75%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1620 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5500

24.6400

+0.37%

+1.31%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

381.1100

378.8500

-0.59%

-3.08%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6780

4.6750

-0.06%

-1.86%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9480

4.9464

-0.03%

+0.00%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5380

7.5495

+0.15%

-0.27%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6000

117.6500

+0.04%

-0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1323.08

1322.3700

+0.05%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42654.85

43170.67

-1.19%

-15.90%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1782.71

1812.56

-1.65%

-21.36%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12539.19

12445.70

+0.75%

-4.00%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1162.26

1161.81

+0.04%

-7.42%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2130.21

2113.55

+0.79%

+2.45%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

819.36

820.36

-0.12%

-0.17%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

605.42

602.52

+0.48%

-4.76%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5290

0.1670

+527bps

+19bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8690

0.0790

+415bps

+9bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6310

0.3030

+363bps

+29bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.8010

-0.0150

+654bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.1350

0.0630

+642bps

+7bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.5870

-0.0200

+559bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.23

6.22

6.14

5.53

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.89

8.34

8.50

6.78

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.73

7.76

7.71

6.24

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

