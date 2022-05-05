CEE MARKETS-Zloty plunges, crown firms after Polish and Czech cenbanks hike rates
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 5 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Thursday after the Czech National Bank hiked rates more than expected while the Polish zloty weakened following the decision by the Polish central bank to raise its base rate by less than analysts' estimates.
Policymakers in central Europe continued to tighten monetary policy as they tackle soaring inflation while also weighing the risks of the war in Ukraine.
"All CEE central banks now have to contend with added real economic risk from the Russia-Ukraine conflict," Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note before the rate hikes.
The Czech central bank raised its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 5.75%, the highest since 1999, as inflation soared on global price shocks combined with a tight domestic labour market.
The move was bigger than the 50 basis point hike seen by a Reuters poll of analysts and the bank said after the decision that the board may hike interest rates further at upcoming monetary policy meetings.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.37% up against the euro on the day, trading at 24.550 versus the common currency.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= fell more than 0.6% after the rate hike, reversing gains of about 0.5% just before the rate decision. It was last down 0.06% on the day, trading at 4.6780 versus the common currency.
The National Bank of Poland raised its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 5.25%, below forecasts.
Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased after the central bank kept its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 6.45% at a weekly tender, as expected. The currency weakened 0.59% to trade at 381.11 per euro.
Late last month the National Bank of Hungary raised its benchmark base rate by 100 basis points to 5.4%.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 easing 1.19% while Budapest .BUX fell 1.19%. Prague .PX added 0.05% and Bucharest .BETI gained 0.75%.
