CEE MARKETS-Zloty pares losses on c.bank, finmin support

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, March 2 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= pared losses on Wednesday after both the central bank and the finance ministry moved to support a currency that had sunk to a 13-year low in a selloff sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) said it had sold foreign currencies for zlotys for the second day in a row, while the finance ministry said it would exchange most foreign currency funds in the market rather than in the central bank.

Russia's attack and the resulting raft of sanctions unleashed on Moscow had sent the zloty to its weakest level since February 2009, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= hit a fresh record low.

"The NBP together with the Ministry of Finance will be trying to do whatever it takes to strengthen the zloty to fight with inflation," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium.

At 1534 GMT, the zloty was 0.49% softer on the day versus the euro at 4.77. It had earlier been as weak as 4.8335.

The Hungarian forint was 1.16% weaker against the euro at 381.50. The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 1.12% to 25.72, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.9485.

The National Bank of Hungary said on Tuesday it was ready to intervene "at any moment" to ensure the stability of local financial markets, while Poland's central bank said it was ready to react to excessive moves in the currency.

Prior to the NBP's announcement on Wednesday, a Warsaw-based trader told Reuters that the central bank had been active in the market. "We've got the central bank that is hitting the bid from time to time," the trader said. "I wouldn't call it a very big intervention but they occasionally call out."

Stocks were higher in Budapest and Warsaw, with Polish coking coal producer JSW JSW.WA rising 23% on the back of potential sanctions against coal imported from Russia.

On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland wanted the strongest possible sanctions to be introduced against Russia, including a ban on the import of coal.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1634 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.7200

25.4330

-1.12%

-3.30%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

381.5000

377.0850

-1.16%

-3.17%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7700

4.7469

-0.49%

-3.75%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9485

4.9478

-0.02%

-0.01%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5650

7.5685

+0.05%

-0.63%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.6500

+0.09%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1323.49

1350.0100

-1.96%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39945.89

38913.62

+2.65%

-21.24%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2041.89

1967.01

+3.81%

-9.93%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12134.87

12482.78

-2.79%

-7.09%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1136.00

1117.81

+1.63%

-9.52%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1976.10

1981.72

-0.28%

-4.97%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

833.03

833.42

-0.05%

+1.49%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

587.48

592.93

-0.92%

-7.58%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.1390

0.0190

+476bps

-8bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.3240

-0.0130

+361bps

-11bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.0540

-0.0260

+306bps

-9bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.0360

0.0640

+466bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.2470

0.0880

+454bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.0700

0.0190

+407bps

-5bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.73

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

6.53

6.65

6.51

4.99

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.82

4.86

4.84

3.67

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Aditya Soni World central bank news CEN Economic Data Guide ECONGUIDE

Official rates GLOBAL/INT Emerging Diary EMRG/DIARY

Top events M/DIARY Diaries DIARY Diaries Index IND/DIARY

)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.