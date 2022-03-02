CEE MARKETS-Zloty pares losses on c.bank, finmin support
By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, March 2 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= pared losses on Wednesday after both the central bank and the finance ministry moved to support a currency that had sunk to a 13-year low in a selloff sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The National Bank of Poland (NBP) said it had sold foreign currencies for zlotys for the second day in a row, while the finance ministry said it would exchange most foreign currency funds in the market rather than in the central bank.
Russia's attack and the resulting raft of sanctions unleashed on Moscow had sent the zloty to its weakest level since February 2009, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= hit a fresh record low.
"The NBP together with the Ministry of Finance will be trying to do whatever it takes to strengthen the zloty to fight with inflation," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium.
At 1534 GMT, the zloty was 0.49% softer on the day versus the euro at 4.77. It had earlier been as weak as 4.8335.
The Hungarian forint was 1.16% weaker against the euro at 381.50. The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 1.12% to 25.72, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.9485.
The National Bank of Hungary said on Tuesday it was ready to intervene "at any moment" to ensure the stability of local financial markets, while Poland's central bank said it was ready to react to excessive moves in the currency.
Prior to the NBP's announcement on Wednesday, a Warsaw-based trader told Reuters that the central bank had been active in the market. "We've got the central bank that is hitting the bid from time to time," the trader said. "I wouldn't call it a very big intervention but they occasionally call out."
Stocks were higher in Budapest and Warsaw, with Polish coking coal producer JSW JSW.WA rising 23% on the back of potential sanctions against coal imported from Russia.
On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland wanted the strongest possible sanctions to be introduced against Russia, including a ban on the import of coal.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1634 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.7200
25.4330
-1.12%
-3.30%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
381.5000
377.0850
-1.16%
-3.17%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7700
4.7469
-0.49%
-3.75%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9485
4.9478
-0.02%
-0.01%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5650
7.5685
+0.05%
-0.63%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.6500
+0.09%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1323.49
1350.0100
-1.96%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39945.89
38913.62
+2.65%
-21.24%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2041.89
1967.01
+3.81%
-9.93%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12134.87
12482.78
-2.79%
-7.09%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1136.00
1117.81
+1.63%
-9.52%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1976.10
1981.72
-0.28%
-4.97%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
833.03
833.42
-0.05%
+1.49%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
587.48
592.93
-0.92%
-7.58%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.1390
0.0190
+476bps
-8bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.3240
-0.0130
+361bps
-11bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.0540
-0.0260
+306bps
-9bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.0360
0.0640
+466bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.2470
0.0880
+454bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.0700
0.0190
+407bps
-5bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.73
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
6.53
6.65
6.51
4.99
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.82
4.86
4.84
3.67
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
