CEE MARKETS-Zloty outperforms peers on rate hike expectations ahead of cenbank meeting
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty firmed on Wednesday, outperforming its regional peers ahead of a central bank rate meeting later in the day where policymakers are expected to raise interest rates again after a jump in inflation data last week.
The zloty was up EURPLN= 0.22% and trading at 4.6005 per euro. The zloty has lagged its regional peers in 2021, with the Polish central bank the last in the region to begin lifting rates, taking a cautious approach until a surprise 40 basis-point hike to 0.5% last month.
Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast the Polish central bank would hike its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 1% on Wednesday.
Commerzbank expects a 50 basis-point rate hike and wrote that "given the scary inflation rates in recent months, NBP would want to get the rate back up to at least the pre-pandemic 1.50% by the end of this year."
Inflation data on Friday showed that Polish CPI soared to an annual rate of 6.8% in October, and officials and analysts have said it could hit 8%.
"The potentially mild tone of today's statements by the governor of the National Bank of Poland should not change much for the market, which shapes its expectations in line with the current CPI inflation readings," Bank Millennium wrote.
Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference at 1500 GMT after the rate meeting.
A Reuters poll of analysts expects the zloty to lead gains in the CEE region in the next 12 months, adding more than 3% as more policy tightening is expected in Poland.
Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= added 0.05% and was trading at 359.20 per euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.08% to 25.6 versus the common currency.
The Czech central bank meets on Thursday and is expected to raise rates again, after a surprise 75 basis-point hike in September, its biggest interest rate hike since 1997.
"It’s fair to say anything short of a 75 bp hike will come across as a major disappointment," Komercni Banka rates trader Marek Lesko said in a note.
Equities in the region gained, tracking global stocks that traded at fresh record-high levels as markets expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce the tapering of its pandemic-era asset purchase program later in the day.
Prague .PX led gains by adding 0.85% while Warsaw .WIG20 was up 0.26% and Budapest .BUX firmed 0.48%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1015 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.6000
25.5790
-0.08%
+2.46%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
359.2000
359.3700
+0.05%
+0.98%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6005
4.6107
+0.22%
-0.90%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9500
4.9510
+0.02%
-1.72%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5200
7.5222
+0.03%
+0.37%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.5650
+0.01%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1340.67
1329.4200
+0.85%
+30.52%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
54813.13
54548.90
+0.48%
+30.17%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2413.77
2407.53
+0.26%
+21.66%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12747.80
12726.37
+0.17%
+30.01%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1182.67
1185.80
-0.26%
+31.28%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2000.63
2002.56
-0.10%
+15.03%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
796.14
794.82
+0.17%
+6.35%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
587.91
590.22
-0.39%
+31.37%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.8420
-0.0300
+352bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.7740
0.0240
+326bps
+4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.6260
-0.0150
+281bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.1200
-0.1210
+279bps
-11bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
2.4980
-0.0020
+299bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.9100
0.0000
+310bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.48
3.60
3.57
2.20
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
2.86
3.20
3.44
2.05
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
2.18
2.53
2.80
0.78
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by William Maclean)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
