CEE MARKETS-Zloty outperforms peers on rate hike expectations ahead of cenbank meeting

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty firmed on Wednesday, outperforming its regional peers ahead of a central bank rate meeting later in the day where policymakers are expected to raise interest rates again after a jump in inflation data last week.

The zloty was up EURPLN= 0.22% and trading at 4.6005 per euro. The zloty has lagged its regional peers in 2021, with the Polish central bank the last in the region to begin lifting rates, taking a cautious approach until a surprise 40 basis-point hike to 0.5% last month.

Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast the Polish central bank would hike its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 1% on Wednesday.

Commerzbank expects a 50 basis-point rate hike and wrote that "given the scary inflation rates in recent months, NBP would want to get the rate back up to at least the pre-pandemic 1.50% by the end of this year."

Inflation data on Friday showed that Polish CPI soared to an annual rate of 6.8% in October, and officials and analysts have said it could hit 8%.

"The potentially mild tone of today's statements by the governor of the National Bank of Poland should not change much for the market, which shapes its expectations in line with the current CPI inflation readings," Bank Millennium wrote.

Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference at 1500 GMT after the rate meeting.

A Reuters poll of analysts expects the zloty to lead gains in the CEE region in the next 12 months, adding more than 3% as more policy tightening is expected in Poland.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= added 0.05% and was trading at 359.20 per euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.08% to 25.6 versus the common currency.

The Czech central bank meets on Thursday and is expected to raise rates again, after a surprise 75 basis-point hike in September, its biggest interest rate hike since 1997.

"It’s fair to say anything short of a 75 bp hike will come across as a major disappointment," Komercni Banka rates trader Marek Lesko said in a note.

Equities in the region gained, tracking global stocks that traded at fresh record-high levels as markets expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce the tapering of its pandemic-era asset purchase program later in the day.

Prague .PX led gains by adding 0.85% while Warsaw .WIG20 was up 0.26% and Budapest .BUX firmed 0.48%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1015 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.6000

25.5790

-0.08%

+2.46%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

359.2000

359.3700

+0.05%

+0.98%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6005

4.6107

+0.22%

-0.90%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9500

4.9510

+0.02%

-1.72%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5200

7.5222

+0.03%

+0.37%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.5650

+0.01%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1340.67

1329.4200

+0.85%

+30.52%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

54813.13

54548.90

+0.48%

+30.17%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2413.77

2407.53

+0.26%

+21.66%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12747.80

12726.37

+0.17%

+30.01%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1182.67

1185.80

-0.26%

+31.28%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2000.63

2002.56

-0.10%

+15.03%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

796.14

794.82

+0.17%

+6.35%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

587.91

590.22

-0.39%

+31.37%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.8420

-0.0300

+352bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.7740

0.0240

+326bps

+4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.6260

-0.0150

+281bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.1200

-0.1210

+279bps

-11bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

2.4980

-0.0020

+299bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.9100

0.0000

+310bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

3.48

3.60

3.57

2.20

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

2.86

3.20

3.44

2.05

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

2.18

2.53

2.80

0.78

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by William Maclean)

