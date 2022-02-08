CEE MARKETS-Zloty outperforms peers after cenbank rate hike
By Anita Komuves and Alan Charlish
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty outperformed its central European peers on Tuesday after the central bank raised the base rate in a widely expected move to tame surging inflation.
The zloty EURPLN= was up 0.13% at 4.5300 against the euro by 1537 GMT, reversing from initial weakness after the 50 basis points rate hike that took the base rate to 2.75% and was the fifth such increase in as many months.
While the size of the hike was in line with analysts' forecasts, some investors had expected a bigger raise after hawkish comments from Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski.
Glapinski had told Reuters in January the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) still has "significant" room to raise interest rates as inflation stays at two-year highs.
A 50 basis-point hike may "trigger a cosmetic sell-off of the Polish currency due to the more aggressive expectations of some investors," Bank Millennium wrote in a note before the decision was announced.
In a statement after the rate hike, the central bank said that strengthening of the Polish zloty would be consistent with the direction of monetary policy and the decisions of the MPC will aim to reduce inflation to its target over the medium term.
Focus was now on Glapinski's press conference scheduled for Wednesday.
Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged down 0.08% to 353.98 per euro. The currency, which sank to a record low against the euro in 2021, has been the best performer among CEE peers so far this year with a gain of about 4.3%. The strength has largely come as a result of higher interest rates.
The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.16% and was trading at 24.265 per euro.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat ahead of the central bank's rate meeting on Wednesday, where rates were expected to be hiked by 25 basis points.
Stocks in the region gained, with Warsaw .WIG20 adding 1.72% and Budapest .BUX up 1.49%. Prague .PX was 1.54% higher, while Bucharest .BETI edged up 0.08%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1637 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.2650
24.2250
-0.16%
+2.50%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
353.9800
353.7000
-0.08%
+4.35%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5300
4.5360
+0.13%
+1.35%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9455
4.9455
+0.00%
+0.05%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5230
7.5215
-0.02%
-0.07%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5800
+0.04%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1463.58
1441.4500
+1.54%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
52827.94
52054.67
+1.49%
+4.15%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2208.88
2171.62
+1.72%
-2.56%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13386.92
13376.56
+0.08%
+2.49%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1277.36
1276.72
+0.05%
+1.74%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2141.73
2132.39
+0.44%
+3.00%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
857.19
858.96
-0.21%
+4.44%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
629.25
630.00
-0.12%
-1.01%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.8880
0.0000
+418bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.1710
-0.0560
+314bps
-10bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.0280
-0.0340
+276bps
-8bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.5720
-0.0540
+387bps
-7bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.9370
-0.0420
+391bps
-8bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.9100
0.0080
+364bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.74
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.21
5.46
5.39
4.51
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.41
4.55
4.52
3.13
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Aditya Soni)
