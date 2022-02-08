CEE MARKETS-Zloty outperforms peers after cenbank rate hike

By Anita Komuves and Alan Charlish

BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty outperformed its central European peers on Tuesday after the central bank raised the base rate in a widely expected move to tame surging inflation.

The zloty EURPLN= was up 0.13% at 4.5300 against the euro by 1537 GMT, reversing from initial weakness after the 50 basis points rate hike that took the base rate to 2.75% and was the fifth such increase in as many months.

While the size of the hike was in line with analysts' forecasts, some investors had expected a bigger raise after hawkish comments from Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski.

Glapinski had told Reuters in January the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) still has "significant" room to raise interest rates as inflation stays at two-year highs.

A 50 basis-point hike may "trigger a cosmetic sell-off of the Polish currency due to the more aggressive expectations of some investors," Bank Millennium wrote in a note before the decision was announced.

In a statement after the rate hike, the central bank said that strengthening of the Polish zloty would be consistent with the direction of monetary policy and the decisions of the MPC will aim to reduce inflation to its target over the medium term.

Focus was now on Glapinski's press conference scheduled for Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged down 0.08% to 353.98 per euro. The currency, which sank to a record low against the euro in 2021, has been the best performer among CEE peers so far this year with a gain of about 4.3%. The strength has largely come as a result of higher interest rates.

The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.16% and was trading at 24.265 per euro.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat ahead of the central bank's rate meeting on Wednesday, where rates were expected to be hiked by 25 basis points.

Stocks in the region gained, with Warsaw .WIG20 adding 1.72% and Budapest .BUX up 1.49%. Prague .PX was 1.54% higher, while Bucharest .BETI edged up 0.08%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1637 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.2650

24.2250

-0.16%

+2.50%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

353.9800

353.7000

-0.08%

+4.35%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5300

4.5360

+0.13%

+1.35%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9455

4.9455

+0.00%

+0.05%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5230

7.5215

-0.02%

-0.07%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5800

+0.04%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1463.58

1441.4500

+1.54%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

52827.94

52054.67

+1.49%

+4.15%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2208.88

2171.62

+1.72%

-2.56%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13386.92

13376.56

+0.08%

+2.49%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1277.36

1276.72

+0.05%

+1.74%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2141.73

2132.39

+0.44%

+3.00%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

857.19

858.96

-0.21%

+4.44%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

629.25

630.00

-0.12%

-1.01%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.8880

0.0000

+418bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.1710

-0.0560

+314bps

-10bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.0280

-0.0340

+276bps

-8bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.5720

-0.0540

+387bps

-7bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.9370

-0.0420

+391bps

-8bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.9100

0.0080

+364bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.74

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.21

5.46

5.39

4.51

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.41

4.55

4.52

3.13

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Aditya Soni)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

