CEE MARKETS-Zloty off overnight lows after Polish explosion, stocks fall

By 0810 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.5% on the day at 4.7075 per euro. Warsaw's blue-chip index .WIG20 was down 0.7% on the day after opening 1.5% lower.
"Today's session on the domestic financial market will be dominated by geopolitical events," Bank Millennium said, adding volatility was likely.
The bank noted the zloty's first reaction was relatively calm but that "further changes will depend on the reaction of NATO countries to this incident."
NATO ambassadors will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday.
Elsewhere in the region, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= and Czech crown EURCZK= were flat, while the Romanian leu EURRUON= was down 0.2%.
The forint fell as far as 413.80 per euro on Tuesday, but was trading at 406.50 on Wednesday, nearly 2% higher than lows touched after initial reports of explosions in Poland.
The explosion near the Ukrainian border came as Russia unleashed a wave of missiles targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
Oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to Europe were interrupted on Tuesday, raising nervousness among investors.
Budapest .BUX and Prague .PX were down 0.6% and 0.1% respectively, while Bucharest, which is more illiquid .BETI, rose 0.7%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0932 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3100
24.3150
+0.02%
+2.31%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
406.5000
406.6000
+0.02%
-9.13%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7100
4.6870
-0.49%
-2.53%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9195
4.9150
-0.09%
+0.58%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5420
7.5475
+0.07%
-0.32%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.3000
+0.09%
+0.32%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1246.36
1246.8100
-0.04%
#VALUE!
Budapest
.BUX
44036.44
44308.29
-0.61%
-13.18%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1752.03
1769.55
-0.99%
-22.71%
Bucharest
.BETI
11717.71
11656.53
+0.52%
-10.29%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1078.59
1073.81
+0.45%
-14.09%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1906.15
1907.00
-0.04%
-8.33%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
800.46
800.46
+0.00%
-2.48%
Sofia
.SOFIX
595.47
595.14
+0.06%
-6.33%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7780
-0.3460
+359bps
-37bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1900
0.0710
+311bps
+5bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.9540
-0.0280
+285bps
-4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.1050
0.0540
+492bps
+3bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.3570
0.1410
+528bps
+12bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.0920
0.1010
+499bps
+9bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.16
6.93
6.62
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.80
13.19
12.38
15.62
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.28
7.27
7.04
7.42
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Jason Hovet and Elaine Hardcastle)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
