CEE MARKETS-Zloty off 3-week high after rate pause, CEE inflation data on deck

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The zloty pulled back from a three-week high on Thursday before Poland's central bank chief was due to explain a surprise pause in policy easing, while investors also waited on Czech and Hungarian inflation readings for further rate clues.

The zloty EURPLN= jumped in the previous session when the Polish central bank left its main interest rate on hold, following cuts of 75 and 25 basis points, respectively, in September and October.

The meeting was the first since an alliance of pro-European parties won a majority in a mid-October election, which the zloty had cheered on prospects easing disputes with Brussels would unlock more EU funds.

The bank cited "uncertainty about a future course of fiscal and regulatory policies and their impact on inflation" after its decision on Wednesday.

Markets will watch for clues about how long the cost of credit could remain on hold when Governor Adam Glapinski holds a news conference on Thursday.

"We believe that (he) can present less dovish rhetoric today compared to recent conferences, emphasizing, among others, uncertainty of fiscal prospects," Bank Millennium said, adding that his speech could provide arguments for the zloty to strengthen and the yield curve to flatten.

The zloty EURPLN= was down a touch at 4.440 to the euro at 0938 GMT, off a high of 4.428 touched on Wednesday.

Poland and Hungary have both cut rates in recent months to ease the strict policy of recent years when inflation surged. The Czech central bank held off on launching an easing cycle last week, but kept the possibility open in December.

Romania's central bank - which also held rates steady on Wednesday - is likely to be the last to begin cutting, analysts say.

Markets will watch data releases on Friday, with Hungary's inflation expected to ease to around 10% before returning to single digits for the first time since April 2022 by the end of this year.

The forint EURHUF= traded at 378.8 per euro, up a touch on the day but off a 3-1/2-month high in mid-morning trade.

"If October's inflation comes in above expectations, that will boost the forint, as it means slower easing, and more carry trade," a Budapest-based trader said, referring to the high rate differential Hungary has with the euro zone.

In the Czech Republic, the crown EURCZK= was down 0.1% at 24.626 to the euro with October inflation data expected to show a technical rise flagged by the central bank. Markets are maintaining bets on a potential December interest rate cut.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0957 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6140

24.6010

-0.05%

-1.85%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

378.6000

379.0000

+0.11%

+5.50%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4435

4.4405

-0.07%

+5.54%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9660

4.9664

+0.01%

-0.47%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1500

117.1850

+0.03%

+0.13%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1375.48

1375.1600

+0.02%

+14.46%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

57162.09

57283.77

-0.21%

+30.53%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2141.44

2140.20

+0.06%

+19.50%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

14581.13

14542.76

+0.26%

+25.01%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7770

-0.1270

+169bps

-15bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.2440

-0.0260

+166bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4620

-0.0040

+183bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3100

0.1340

+222bps

+11bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.3020

0.1090

+272bps

+9bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5060

-0.0080

+287bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.49

5.36

4.38

7.06

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

10.10

8.73

7.76

11.30

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.63

5.38

5.12

5.62

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

Zloty https://tmsnrt.rs/3Szu33I

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Alan Charlish in Warsaw, and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

