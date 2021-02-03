CEE MARKETS-Zloty lower ahead of Polish cenbank rate decision

Contributor
Anita Komuves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Andrews

The Polish zloty eased ahead of the central bank's rate decision due later in the day, still trading slightly stronger than the level economists say is favored by the bank.

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased ahead of the central bank's rate decision due later in the day, still trading slightly stronger than the level economists say is favored by the bank.

Analysts say the National Bank of Poland (NBP) would prefer the currency to be weaker than the 4.50 per euro level. The zloty slid 0.21% but stayed on the strong side of the threshold at 4.49 per euro after strengthening in the previous session.

The bank said after its January rate meeting that it could intervene again after a December move to weaken the zloty in order to help the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We hope that gentle rhetoric will remind market watchers about the central bank's threat to intervene in the currency market and they will decide to temporarily pause the strengthening of the zloty," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect rates to remain unchanged at 0.1% at Wednesday's meeting. Central bank governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference on Feb. 5.

A recent rally in CEE exchange rates will make it harder for the NBP to keep the zloty around 4.50, Commerzbank wrote.

If fundamentals were to drive the exchange rate higher, "the FX market would continuously test the central bank's resolve once FX reserves begin to balloon," it said in a note.

Elsewhere, the euro/Hungarian forint pair hovered near its 200-day average it had hit in the previous session. That is a strong support level and traders and analysts do not expect the pair to deviate from it significantly.

The Czech crown EURCZK= treaded water after firming to a more than 10-1/2 month high on Tuesday boosted by better-than-expected GDP data.

Stocks in the CEE region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX and Prague .PX each firming more than 0.3% while Warsaw .WIG20 was flat and Bucharest .BETI slid 0.12%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1049 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.9000

25.9110

+0.04%

+1.27%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

355.7500

355.6200

-0.04%

+1.96%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4900

4.4807

-0.21%

+1.54%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8710

4.8680

-0.06%

-0.12%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5730

7.5775

+0.06%

-0.34%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1051.28

1047.6600

+0.35%

+2.35%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44246.39

44101.05

+0.33%

+5.08%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1953.35

1954.02

-0.03%

-1.54%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10378.10

10390.80

-0.12%

+5.84%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

942.94

940.13

+0.30%

+4.67%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1799.14

1795.04

+0.23%

+3.44%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

729.35

729.82

-0.06%

-2.57%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

500.72

500.30

+0.08%

+11.89%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2660

-0.0370

+098bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.8820

-0.0120

+158bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3420

-0.0150

+181bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0120

-0.0500

+072bps

-6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4290

-0.0310

+113bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2050

0.0130

+167bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.40

0.44

0.59

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.75

0.77

0.80

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.18

0.19

0.21

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Joanna Plucinska in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More