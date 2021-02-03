CEE MARKETS-Zloty lower ahead of Polish cenbank rate decision

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased ahead of the central bank's rate decision due later in the day, still trading slightly stronger than the level economists say is favored by the bank.
Analysts say the National Bank of Poland (NBP) would prefer the currency to be weaker than the 4.50 per euro level. The zloty slid 0.21% but stayed on the strong side of the threshold at 4.49 per euro after strengthening in the previous session.
The bank said after its January rate meeting that it could intervene again after a December move to weaken the zloty in order to help the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We hope that gentle rhetoric will remind market watchers about the central bank's threat to intervene in the currency market and they will decide to temporarily pause the strengthening of the zloty," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect rates to remain unchanged at 0.1% at Wednesday's meeting. Central bank governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference on Feb. 5.
A recent rally in CEE exchange rates will make it harder for the NBP to keep the zloty around 4.50, Commerzbank wrote.
If fundamentals were to drive the exchange rate higher, "the FX market would continuously test the central bank's resolve once FX reserves begin to balloon," it said in a note.
Elsewhere, the euro/Hungarian forint pair hovered near its 200-day average it had hit in the previous session. That is a strong support level and traders and analysts do not expect the pair to deviate from it significantly.
The Czech crown EURCZK= treaded water after firming to a more than 10-1/2 month high on Tuesday boosted by better-than-expected GDP data.
Stocks in the CEE region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX and Prague .PX each firming more than 0.3% while Warsaw .WIG20 was flat and Bucharest .BETI slid 0.12%.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1049 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.9000
25.9110
+0.04%
+1.27%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
355.7500
355.6200
-0.04%
+1.96%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4900
4.4807
-0.21%
+1.54%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8710
4.8680
-0.06%
-0.12%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5730
7.5775
+0.06%
-0.34%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1051.28
1047.6600
+0.35%
+2.35%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44246.39
44101.05
+0.33%
+5.08%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1953.35
1954.02
-0.03%
-1.54%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10378.10
10390.80
-0.12%
+5.84%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
942.94
940.13
+0.30%
+4.67%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1799.14
1795.04
+0.23%
+3.44%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
729.35
729.82
-0.06%
-2.57%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
500.72
500.30
+0.08%
+11.89%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2660
-0.0370
+098bps
-4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.8820
-0.0120
+158bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.3420
-0.0150
+181bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0120
-0.0500
+072bps
-6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4290
-0.0310
+113bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2050
0.0130
+167bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.40
0.44
0.59
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.75
0.77
0.80
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.18
0.19
0.21
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Joanna Plucinska in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
