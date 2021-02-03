CEE MARKETS-Zloty lower ahead of Polish cenbank rate decision

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased ahead of the central bank's rate decision due later in the day, still trading slightly stronger than the level economists say is favored by the bank.

Analysts say the National Bank of Poland (NBP) would prefer the currency to be weaker than the 4.50 per euro level. The zloty slid 0.21% but stayed on the strong side of the threshold at 4.49 per euro after strengthening in the previous session.

The bank said after its January rate meeting that it could intervene again after a December move to weaken the zloty in order to help the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We hope that gentle rhetoric will remind market watchers about the central bank's threat to intervene in the currency market and they will decide to temporarily pause the strengthening of the zloty," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect rates to remain unchanged at 0.1% at Wednesday's meeting. Central bank governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference on Feb. 5.

A recent rally in CEE exchange rates will make it harder for the NBP to keep the zloty around 4.50, Commerzbank wrote.

If fundamentals were to drive the exchange rate higher, "the FX market would continuously test the central bank's resolve once FX reserves begin to balloon," it said in a note.

Elsewhere, the euro/Hungarian forint pair hovered near its 200-day average it had hit in the previous session. That is a strong support level and traders and analysts do not expect the pair to deviate from it significantly.

The Czech crown EURCZK= treaded water after firming to a more than 10-1/2 month high on Tuesday boosted by better-than-expected GDP data.

Stocks in the CEE region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX and Prague .PX each firming more than 0.3% while Warsaw .WIG20 was flat and Bucharest .BETI slid 0.12%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1049 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 25.9000 25.9110 +0.04% +1.27% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 355.7500 355.6200 -0.04% +1.96% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4900 4.4807 -0.21% +1.54% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8710 4.8680 -0.06% -0.12% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5730 7.5775 +0.06% -0.34% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5000 117.6000 +0.09% +0.06% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 .PX Prague .PX 1051.28 1047.6600 +0.35% +2.35% .BUX Budapest .BUX 44246.39 44101.05 +0.33% +5.08% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1953.35 1954.02 -0.03% -1.54% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 10378.10 10390.80 -0.12% +5.84% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 942.94 940.13 +0.30% +4.67% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1799.14 1795.04 +0.23% +3.44% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 729.35 729.82 -0.06% -2.57% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 500.72 500.30 +0.08% +11.89% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.2660 -0.0370 +098bps -4bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.8820 -0.0120 +158bps -3bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.3420 -0.0150 +181bps -3bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.0120 -0.0500 +072bps -6bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.4290 -0.0310 +113bps -5bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.2050 0.0130 +167bps +0bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.40 0.44 0.59 0.36 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.75 0.77 0.80 0.75 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.18 0.19 0.21 0.21 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Joanna Plucinska in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

