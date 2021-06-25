CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads gains, forint and crown higher after rate hikes

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 25 (Reuters) - Central European currencies extended their gains on Friday at the end of a week when the Hungarian and Czech central banks hiked rates, which supported their currencies and added to speculations about a possible rate hike in Poland as well.

Central Europe is facing stronger inflationary pressures than the euro zone or elsewhere in Europe, putting central banks on alert. But unlike in the Czech Republic or Hungary, Poland's central bank has so far struck a more dovish tone.

However, some analysts and traders see a chance for Poland to follow suit, which could boost the zloty.

The zloty EURPLN= led gains in the region on Friday, adding 0.38% and trading at 4.5059 per euro.

"These moves are most likely late-month flows as companies close their positions before the holidays," a trader in Warsaw said.

The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.12% to 25.440 versus the common currency.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged up 0.06% and was trading at 351.40, 1% weaker than on Wednesday when it was boosted by the rate hike.

"The forint's firming turned back after the Czech rate hike, which dampened the attractiveness of the forint as the Czech economy is more balanced," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The bigger swings in the forint's rate were also due to low liqidity, traders said.

Government bond yields in Hungary were stable on Friday following a drop on the long end of the curve earlier this week after the central bank signalled its first hike would be followed by others.

"We saw a strong flattening of the curve as the market is expecting the bank's new policy to be successful," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

"The bank said that it will continue its quantitative easing program, which also supports the long end."

The 10-year government bond yield was 2.85% on Friday, about 10 basis points lower than before the rate meeting. The yield on the 15-year bond was around 3.17%, a drop of nearly 20 basis points since Tuesday morning.

Stocks in the region firmed, with Bucharest .BETI leading gains and adding 0.81%. Budapest's equities .BUX were up 0.48% while Prague .PX added 0.06% and Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.1% stronger.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1111 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4400

25.4710

+0.12%

+3.10%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

351.4000

351.6000

+0.06%

+3.22%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5059

4.5230

+0.38%

+1.18%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9246

4.9240

-0.01%

-1.21%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4990

7.4990

+0.00%

+0.65%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6000

117.5750

-0.02%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1162.47

1161.7300

+0.06%

+13.18%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

48842.25

48610.40

+0.48%

+15.99%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2275.40

2273.11

+0.10%

+14.69%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11781.50

11686.38

+0.81%

+20.15%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1137.25

1137.00

+0.02%

+26.24%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1998.87

1998.59

+0.01%

+14.92%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

776.10

772.63

+0.45%

+3.67%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

556.92

554.54

+0.43%

+24.44%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.5180

-0.0090

+117bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.6950

-0.0020

+226bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8000

0.0010

+198bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.3750

0.0060

+102bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.3870

-0.0140

+195bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.7900

0.0150

+197bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.93

1.32

1.60

0.66

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.51

1.82

1.98

1.04

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.36

0.61

0.79

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.