CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads gains, forint and crown higher after rate hikes
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 25 (Reuters) - Central European currencies extended their gains on Friday at the end of a week when the Hungarian and Czech central banks hiked rates, which supported their currencies and added to speculations about a possible rate hike in Poland as well.
Central Europe is facing stronger inflationary pressures than the euro zone or elsewhere in Europe, putting central banks on alert. But unlike in the Czech Republic or Hungary, Poland's central bank has so far struck a more dovish tone.
However, some analysts and traders see a chance for Poland to follow suit, which could boost the zloty.
The zloty EURPLN= led gains in the region on Friday, adding 0.38% and trading at 4.5059 per euro.
"These moves are most likely late-month flows as companies close their positions before the holidays," a trader in Warsaw said.
The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.12% to 25.440 versus the common currency.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged up 0.06% and was trading at 351.40, 1% weaker than on Wednesday when it was boosted by the rate hike.
"The forint's firming turned back after the Czech rate hike, which dampened the attractiveness of the forint as the Czech economy is more balanced," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The bigger swings in the forint's rate were also due to low liqidity, traders said.
Government bond yields in Hungary were stable on Friday following a drop on the long end of the curve earlier this week after the central bank signalled its first hike would be followed by others.
"We saw a strong flattening of the curve as the market is expecting the bank's new policy to be successful," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.
"The bank said that it will continue its quantitative easing program, which also supports the long end."
The 10-year government bond yield was 2.85% on Friday, about 10 basis points lower than before the rate meeting. The yield on the 15-year bond was around 3.17%, a drop of nearly 20 basis points since Tuesday morning.
Stocks in the region firmed, with Bucharest .BETI leading gains and adding 0.81%. Budapest's equities .BUX were up 0.48% while Prague .PX added 0.06% and Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.1% stronger.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1111 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4400
25.4710
+0.12%
+3.10%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
351.4000
351.6000
+0.06%
+3.22%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5059
4.5230
+0.38%
+1.18%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9246
4.9240
-0.01%
-1.21%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4990
7.4990
+0.00%
+0.65%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6000
117.5750
-0.02%
-0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1162.47
1161.7300
+0.06%
+13.18%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
48842.25
48610.40
+0.48%
+15.99%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2275.40
2273.11
+0.10%
+14.69%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11781.50
11686.38
+0.81%
+20.15%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1137.25
1137.00
+0.02%
+26.24%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1998.87
1998.59
+0.01%
+14.92%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
776.10
772.63
+0.45%
+3.67%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
556.92
554.54
+0.43%
+24.44%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.5180
-0.0090
+117bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.6950
-0.0020
+226bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8000
0.0010
+198bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.3750
0.0060
+102bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.3870
-0.0140
+195bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.7900
0.0150
+197bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.93
1.32
1.60
0.66
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.51
1.82
1.98
1.04
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.36
0.61
0.79
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.