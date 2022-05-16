CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads gains ahead of expected strong Q1 GDP data

BUDAPEST, May 16 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed on Monday ahead of Tuesday's gross domestic product (GDP) figures, which are expected to show robust growth in the first quarter amid growing headwinds for Central European economies.

At 0845 GMT, the zloty was 0.5% stronger at 4.6725 against the euro, outperforming the Hungarian forint EURHUF= and the Czech crown EURCZK=, which gained 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

Poland, the region's biggest economy, is expected to report 8% first-quarter economic growth on Tuesday, accelerating from 7.3%, while analysts project Hungary's growth easing to 6.9% from 7.1% in the previous three months.

The Hungarian central bank's deputy governor last week, however, said that first-quarter growth could in fact exceed 8% in Hungary as well, signalling a strong momentum before an expected slowdown later this year.

"Reports from the domestic economy pointing to the continued good economic conditions will be a potential factor supporting the zloty, but it is the moods in the global markets that will be their main determinant," Bank Millennium said in a note.

"These, in turn, are determined, on the one hand, by expectations for further monetary policy tightening in the U.S., and, on the other hand, by growing concerns about a slowdown in the economy."

U.S. rate hikes and a stronger dollar are hitting investor appetite in the region. Last week, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell repeated his expectation of half-percentage-point rate rises at the next two policy meetings.

After sharp interest rate hikes around central Europe since last year, fears of an end to tightening, like in the Czech Republic, or a slowing pace, such as in Hungary, have started pressuring currencies, prompting the Czech central bank to intervene last week.

The Czech and Hungarian central banks, which last June became the first in the European Union to launch big rate hikes to fight inflation, surprised investors last week by looking ready to step on the brakes, wary of stifling economic growth.

Analysts said the comments came as a surprise as inflation is still surging in both countries.

"In connection with the war in Ukraine, there is a threat of outages in imports of some agricultural commodities and there have been also disruptions in deliveries of some key components in industry, namely for the carmakers, which can strengthen price pressures further," Generali Investments CEE Chief Economist Radomir Jac said.

Even with Monday's gains, the zloty and the forint remain in the red for the year despite massive monetary tightening by their central banks, with the forint posting a 4% loss so far, the worst in Central Europe.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1045 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7200

24.7650

+0.18%

+0.61%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

384.7500

385.7500

+0.26%

-3.99%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6725

4.6960

+0.50%

-1.74%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9470

4.9450

-0.04%

+0.02%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5170

7.5215

+0.06%

+0.01%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4300

117.5400

+0.09%

+0.13%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1299.25

1296.9100

+0.18%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41502.65

41255.70

+0.60%

-18.17%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1787.48

1765.63

+1.24%

-21.15%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12217.68

12133.16

+0.70%

-6.46%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1125.43

1118.43

+0.63%

-10.36%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2075.58

2082.46

-0.33%

-0.18%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

812.85

818.16

-0.65%

-0.97%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

601.81

599.63

+0.36%

-5.33%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7930

0.0810

+566bps

+5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.3740

0.0090

+475bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.2260

0.0020

+425bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.6190

0.1130

+649bps

+9bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.1090

0.0280

+649bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.8900

-0.0550

+591bps

-8bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.80

6.74

6.35

6.03

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.97

8.29

8.36

6.81

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.42

7.51

7.49

6.41

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

