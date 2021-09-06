CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads FX losses, market eyes no move in Polish rate this week

By Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUCHAREST, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were virtually unchanged by the midday session on Monday, though the Polish zloty eased slightly following central bank comments that raising interest rates would be risky at this time.
Poland's central bank Governor Adam Glapinski told state run news agency PAP in an interview published on Monday, that hiking rates poses a risk after inflation in emerging Europe's largest economy hit a two-decade high in August.
Glapinski has stressed he believes hiking too soon could jeopardise the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Poland's central bank will hold a rate-setting meeting on Wednesday. All of the analysts polled by Reuters expect the main rate to stay unchanged at 0.1%.
"I think last week the market got a little bit over-excited with the CPI," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "This was like a little cold shower," the trader said, referring to Glapinski's comments.
"It's a signal we might have some disappointment and if we have some disappointment those positions established last week might be short covered and then the zloty might weaken further."
By 0910 GMT, the zloty was trading 0.16% down on the day at 4.5157 to the euro, having broken the 4.5000 psychological level last Wednesday, after the highest inflation reading in two decades raised expectations that rates would rise before the end of the year.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was flat at 25.36 while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.05% to 347.25, trading at a two-and-a-half month high, with the latter supported by a rate hike cycle begun in June.
"On Friday the euro-forint rate went below 348 which was an important short-term support, the next level is near 347," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.
The leu EURRON= traded close to record lows of 4.9460, as the centrist coalition government could face a parliamentary vote of no-confidence in coming days.
Stocks were up, with the main index in Budapest .BUX rising 0.43% and scaling another record high. Shares of OTP Bank OTPB.BU added 0.75% by 0824 GMT and also reached a record high.
Warsaw's WIG20 index .WIG20 was up 0.53%. Prague .PX and Bucharest were 0.12% down and 0.07% up respectively.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1110 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3600
25.3700
+0.04%
+3.43%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
347.3700
347.4300
+0.02%
+4.42%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5146
4.5086
-0.13%
+0.99%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9460
4.9445
-0.03%
-1.64%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4920
7.4965
+0.06%
+0.74%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5700
117.6050
+0.03%
+0.00%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
Prague
.PX
1292.09
1293.6200
-0.12%
+25.79%
Budapest
.BUX
52480.99
52255.11
+0.43%
+24.64%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2393.38
2380.82
+0.53%
+20.64%
Bucharest
.BETI
12322.42
12313.36
+0.07%
+25.67%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1200.24
1202.75
-0.21%
+33.23%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1967.02
1965.37
+0.08%
+13.09%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
801.60
808.73
-0.88%
+7.08%
Sofia
.SOFIX
560.71
560.71
+0.00%
+25.29%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.6740
-0.0030
+239bps
+0bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.7780
0.0010
+244bps
+0bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8350
0.0000
+220bps
+0bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.4820
-0.1150
+120bps
-11bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.2860
-0.0790
+195bps
-8bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.9580
-0.0480
+232bps
-5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
1.66
2.08
2.24
1.02
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
2.10
2.23
2.30
1.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.47
0.73
0.98
0.24
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com))
