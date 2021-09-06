CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads FX losses, market eyes no move in Polish rate this week

By Radu-Sorin Marinas

BUCHAREST, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were virtually unchanged by the midday session on Monday, though the Polish zloty eased slightly following central bank comments that raising interest rates would be risky at this time.

Poland's central bank Governor Adam Glapinski told state run news agency PAP in an interview published on Monday, that hiking rates poses a risk after inflation in emerging Europe's largest economy hit a two-decade high in August.

Glapinski has stressed he believes hiking too soon could jeopardise the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poland's central bank will hold a rate-setting meeting on Wednesday. All of the analysts polled by Reuters expect the main rate to stay unchanged at 0.1%.

"I think last week the market got a little bit over-excited with the CPI," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "This was like a little cold shower," the trader said, referring to Glapinski's comments.

"It's a signal we might have some disappointment and if we have some disappointment those positions established last week might be short covered and then the zloty might weaken further."

By 0910 GMT, the zloty was trading 0.16% down on the day at 4.5157 to the euro, having broken the 4.5000 psychological level last Wednesday, after the highest inflation reading in two decades raised expectations that rates would rise before the end of the year.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was flat at 25.36 while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.05% to 347.25, trading at a two-and-a-half month high, with the latter supported by a rate hike cycle begun in June.

"On Friday the euro-forint rate went below 348 which was an important short-term support, the next level is near 347," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.

The leu EURRON= traded close to record lows of 4.9460, as the centrist coalition government could face a parliamentary vote of no-confidence in coming days.

Stocks were up, with the main index in Budapest .BUX rising 0.43% and scaling another record high. Shares of OTP Bank OTPB.BU added 0.75% by 0824 GMT and also reached a record high.

Warsaw's WIG20 index .WIG20 was up 0.53%. Prague .PX and Bucharest were 0.12% down and 0.07% up respectively.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1110 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3600

25.3700

+0.04%

+3.43%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

347.3700

347.4300

+0.02%

+4.42%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5146

4.5086

-0.13%

+0.99%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9460

4.9445

-0.03%

-1.64%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4920

7.4965

+0.06%

+0.74%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5700

117.6050

+0.03%

+0.00%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

Prague

.PX

1292.09

1293.6200

-0.12%

+25.79%

Budapest

.BUX

52480.99

52255.11

+0.43%

+24.64%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2393.38

2380.82

+0.53%

+20.64%

Bucharest

.BETI

12322.42

12313.36

+0.07%

+25.67%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1200.24

1202.75

-0.21%

+33.23%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1967.02

1965.37

+0.08%

+13.09%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

801.60

808.73

-0.88%

+7.08%

Sofia

.SOFIX

560.71

560.71

+0.00%

+25.29%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.6740

-0.0030

+239bps

+0bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.7780

0.0010

+244bps

+0bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8350

0.0000

+220bps

+0bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.4820

-0.1150

+120bps

-11bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.2860

-0.0790

+195bps

-8bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.9580

-0.0480

+232bps

-5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

1.66

2.08

2.24

1.02

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

2.10

2.23

2.30

1.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.47

0.73

0.98

0.24

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com))

