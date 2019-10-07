CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads FX losses, ECJ ruling may pressure Polish banks

By Radu-Sorin Marinas

BUCHAREST, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged lower on Monday, led by the zloty, following a consumer-friendly court ruling on Polish mortgages held in Swiss francs that has raised concerns over the impact on Polish banks.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled last Thursday that consumers may ask courts to convert their mortgage loans into the zloty currency, raising the prospect of Polish banks having to refund customers.

"This week, the exchange rate should fluctuate around 4.35 (zlotys to the euro). The ruling is likely to result in an increase in the number of court cases. This means a permanent pressure on the zloty," ING said in a note.

Economists expect this to force banks to establish reserves gradually and partially hedge positions resulting from a possible revaluation of loans.

Rate-setter Eugeniusz Gatnar, who said the ruling would not have any major negative impact on the stability of the banking sector, estimated that Polish banks would face costs of 20 billion to 30 billion zlotys ($5.1-$7.6 billion).

Poland is also facing a parliamentary election next Sunday but this should not lead to further volatility for the local currency, ING added.

By 0930 GMT, the zloty EURPLN= eased 0.3% to trade at 4.3318 to the euro. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were both 0.2% weaker against the common currency, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat on the day.

A Reuters poll showed Central Europe's leading currencies should firm over the next year, lifted by solid growth once global worries have calmed, although the expected gains will be less than previously forecast.

Elsewhere, Czech industrial output fell by a less than expected 1.2% year-on-year in August, as firm car production helped to offset a drop in the manufacturing of computer and electronic products, statistics office data showed.

Analysts said the data was unlikely to encourage the Czech central bank to raise rates next month.

"While we find industrial data is not so bad... we find the new data does not support (a move by) the CNB to hike rates in November," said Citi economist Jaromir Sindel.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1110 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.7590

25.7290

-0.12%

-0.20%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

333.0000

332.5000

-0.15%

-3.58%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3340

4.3200

-0.32%

-1.02%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7466

4.7469

+0.01%

-1.95%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4210

7.4195

-0.02%

-0.15%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4900

117.5200

+0.03%

+0.69%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

.PX

1004.25

1004.5600

-0.03%

+1.79%

Budapest

.BUX

39812.88

39826.51

-0.03%

+1.72%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2116.28

2121.16

-0.23%

-7.04%

Bucharest

.BETI

9467.31

9441.52

+0.27%

+28.22%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

864.30

862.56

+0.20%

+7.47%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1926.69

1926.57

+0.01%

+10.17%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

746.31

747.71

-0.19%

-2.02%

Sofia

.SOFIX

563.13

563.02

+0.02%

-5.27%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.2720

-0.0030

+203bps

+0bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0500

-0.0790

+187bps

-7bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2860

0.0010

+188bps

+1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4830

-0.0120

+224bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.6330

-0.0230

+245bps

-2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8810

-0.0220

+248bps

-1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.25

2.20

2.05

2.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.26

0.28

0.30

0.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.70

1.67

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Alicja Ptak in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Gareth Jones)

