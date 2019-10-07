CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads FX losses, ECJ ruling may pressure Polish banks

By Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUCHAREST, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged lower on Monday, led by the zloty, following a consumer-friendly court ruling on Polish mortgages held in Swiss francs that has raised concerns over the impact on Polish banks.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled last Thursday that consumers may ask courts to convert their mortgage loans into the zloty currency, raising the prospect of Polish banks having to refund customers.
"This week, the exchange rate should fluctuate around 4.35 (zlotys to the euro). The ruling is likely to result in an increase in the number of court cases. This means a permanent pressure on the zloty," ING said in a note.
Economists expect this to force banks to establish reserves gradually and partially hedge positions resulting from a possible revaluation of loans.
Rate-setter Eugeniusz Gatnar, who said the ruling would not have any major negative impact on the stability of the banking sector, estimated that Polish banks would face costs of 20 billion to 30 billion zlotys ($5.1-$7.6 billion).
Poland is also facing a parliamentary election next Sunday but this should not lead to further volatility for the local currency, ING added.
By 0930 GMT, the zloty EURPLN= eased 0.3% to trade at 4.3318 to the euro. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were both 0.2% weaker against the common currency, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat on the day.
A Reuters poll showed Central Europe's leading currencies should firm over the next year, lifted by solid growth once global worries have calmed, although the expected gains will be less than previously forecast.
Elsewhere, Czech industrial output fell by a less than expected 1.2% year-on-year in August, as firm car production helped to offset a drop in the manufacturing of computer and electronic products, statistics office data showed.
Analysts said the data was unlikely to encourage the Czech central bank to raise rates next month.
"While we find industrial data is not so bad... we find the new data does not support (a move by) the CNB to hike rates in November," said Citi economist Jaromir Sindel.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1110 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.7590
25.7290
-0.12%
-0.20%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
333.0000
332.5000
-0.15%
-3.58%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3340
4.3200
-0.32%
-1.02%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7466
4.7469
+0.01%
-1.95%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4210
7.4195
-0.02%
-0.15%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4900
117.5200
+0.03%
+0.69%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
Prague
.PX
1004.25
1004.5600
-0.03%
+1.79%
Budapest
.BUX
39812.88
39826.51
-0.03%
+1.72%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2116.28
2121.16
-0.23%
-7.04%
Bucharest
.BETI
9467.31
9441.52
+0.27%
+28.22%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
864.30
862.56
+0.20%
+7.47%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1926.69
1926.57
+0.01%
+10.17%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
746.31
747.71
-0.19%
-2.02%
Sofia
.SOFIX
563.13
563.02
+0.02%
-5.27%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.2720
-0.0030
+203bps
+0bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0500
-0.0790
+187bps
-7bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2860
0.0010
+188bps
+1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4830
-0.0120
+224bps
-1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.6330
-0.0230
+245bps
-2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8810
-0.0220
+248bps
-1bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.25
2.20
2.05
2.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.26
0.28
0.30
0.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.70
1.67
1.72
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
