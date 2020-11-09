CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads CEE FX higher, forint cools

PRAGUE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty led central European currencies to multi-week highs and stocks rose on Monday as the region saw further gains from an U.S. election bounce.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's victory has supported investors' risk appetite, with hopes of better global trade ties. However, caution remains with the coronavirus pandemic still in focus amid a second wave hitting Europe.

Currencies had pulled back from session highs by mid-morning.

The zloty EURPLN= was up 0.5% at 4.49 to the euro at 1040 GMT, earlier trading as strong as 4.4775, its highest since Oct. 13. It also got a boost Poland's central bank meeting on Friday, where rate setters held steady on policy.

The Polish central bank had postponed its meeting to Friday from Wednesday last week, leading some to speculate it would announce further measures to combat the effect of the pandemic.

Warsaw stocks .WIG20 rose 0.7% to their highest in a month, while Prague .PX gained 0.5%.

In Budapest .BUX, stocks fell 1.95% after touching recent highs. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was flat at 358.92 per euro after hitting a four-week high in earlier trade.

Hungary gave a reminder of the fast spread of COVID-19 seen since the summer ended, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban announcing on Monday new lockdown measures, like closing secondary schools and restaurants.

The Czech Republic has had Europe's highest infection rate but showed on Monday some signs of stabilisation as its daily tally of new cases on Sunday was the lowest in four weeks.

The crown EURCZK= extended its recent rally from the U.S. election and the Czech central bank staying pat on policy last week, adding 0.2% to bid at 26.545 to the euro.

Erste Group Bank, though, said a retreat could be around the corner.

"While levels in the EURCZK and especially in EURHUF approached or even breached our year-end calls, volatility and near-term weakening should not at all be ruled out in the next few weeks," it said in a daily note.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1140 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.5450 26.5905 +0.17% -4.19% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 358.9200 358.9250 +0.00% -7.74% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4900 4.5109 +0.47% -5.20% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8670 4.8664 -0.01% -1.62% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5570 7.5595 +0.03% -1.48% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5300 117.5700 +0.03% +0.03% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 869.37 865.2600 +0.48% -22.07% .BUX Budapest .BUX 34701.55 35390.44 -1.95% -24.70% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1709.44 1697.49 +0.70% -20.49% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8920.67 8808.33 +1.28% -10.59% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 820.74 821.02 -0.03% -11.35% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1590.44 1587.33 +0.20% -21.17% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 693.38 705.47 -1.71% -13.51% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 425.03 424.94 +0.02% -25.19% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.0200 0.0140 +081bps +2bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.5850 -0.0110 +140bps +1bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.0400 -0.0010 +168bps +2bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.0000 -0.0110 +079bps +0bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.3020 -0.0150 +112bps +0bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.1440 -0.0180 +178bps +0bps FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.32 0.32 0.34 0.35 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.74 0.73 0.73 0.77 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.17 0.16 0.16 0.22 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Marton Dunai in Budapest; Editing by Mark Potter) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

