CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads CEE FX higher, forint cools

PRAGUE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty led central European currencies to multi-week highs and stocks rose on Monday as the region saw further gains from an U.S. election bounce.
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's victory has supported investors' risk appetite, with hopes of better global trade ties. However, caution remains with the coronavirus pandemic still in focus amid a second wave hitting Europe.
Currencies had pulled back from session highs by mid-morning.
The zloty EURPLN= was up 0.5% at 4.49 to the euro at 1040 GMT, earlier trading as strong as 4.4775, its highest since Oct. 13. It also got a boost Poland's central bank meeting on Friday, where rate setters held steady on policy.
The Polish central bank had postponed its meeting to Friday from Wednesday last week, leading some to speculate it would announce further measures to combat the effect of the pandemic.
Warsaw stocks .WIG20 rose 0.7% to their highest in a month, while Prague .PX gained 0.5%.
In Budapest .BUX, stocks fell 1.95% after touching recent highs. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was flat at 358.92 per euro after hitting a four-week high in earlier trade.
Hungary gave a reminder of the fast spread of COVID-19 seen since the summer ended, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban announcing on Monday new lockdown measures, like closing secondary schools and restaurants.
The Czech Republic has had Europe's highest infection rate but showed on Monday some signs of stabilisation as its daily tally of new cases on Sunday was the lowest in four weeks.
The crown EURCZK= extended its recent rally from the U.S. election and the Czech central bank staying pat on policy last week, adding 0.2% to bid at 26.545 to the euro.
Erste Group Bank, though, said a retreat could be around the corner.
"While levels in the EURCZK and especially in EURHUF approached or even breached our year-end calls, volatility and near-term weakening should not at all be ruled out in the next few weeks," it said in a daily note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1140 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.5450
26.5905
+0.17%
-4.19%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.9200
358.9250
+0.00%
-7.74%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4900
4.5109
+0.47%
-5.20%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8670
4.8664
-0.01%
-1.62%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5570
7.5595
+0.03%
-1.48%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5700
+0.03%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
869.37
865.2600
+0.48%
-22.07%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
34701.55
35390.44
-1.95%
-24.70%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1709.44
1697.49
+0.70%
-20.49%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8920.67
8808.33
+1.28%
-10.59%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
820.74
821.02
-0.03%
-11.35%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1590.44
1587.33
+0.20%
-21.17%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
693.38
705.47
-1.71%
-13.51%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
425.03
424.94
+0.02%
-25.19%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0200
0.0140
+081bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5850
-0.0110
+140bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0400
-0.0010
+168bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0000
-0.0110
+079bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3020
-0.0150
+112bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.1440
-0.0180
+178bps
+0bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.32
0.32
0.34
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.74
0.73
0.73
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.17
0.16
0.16
0.22
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Marton Dunai in Budapest; Editing by Mark Potter)
