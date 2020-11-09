CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads CEE FX higher, forint cools

Contributors
Jason Hovet Reuters
Alan Charlish Reuters
Marton Dunai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny

Poland's zloty led central European currencies to multi-week highs and stocks rose on Monday as the region saw further gains from an U.S. election bounce.

PRAGUE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty led central European currencies to multi-week highs and stocks rose on Monday as the region saw further gains from an U.S. election bounce.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's victory has supported investors' risk appetite, with hopes of better global trade ties. However, caution remains with the coronavirus pandemic still in focus amid a second wave hitting Europe.

Currencies had pulled back from session highs by mid-morning.

The zloty EURPLN= was up 0.5% at 4.49 to the euro at 1040 GMT, earlier trading as strong as 4.4775, its highest since Oct. 13. It also got a boost Poland's central bank meeting on Friday, where rate setters held steady on policy.

The Polish central bank had postponed its meeting to Friday from Wednesday last week, leading some to speculate it would announce further measures to combat the effect of the pandemic.

Warsaw stocks .WIG20 rose 0.7% to their highest in a month, while Prague .PX gained 0.5%.

In Budapest .BUX, stocks fell 1.95% after touching recent highs. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was flat at 358.92 per euro after hitting a four-week high in earlier trade.

Hungary gave a reminder of the fast spread of COVID-19 seen since the summer ended, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban announcing on Monday new lockdown measures, like closing secondary schools and restaurants.

The Czech Republic has had Europe's highest infection rate but showed on Monday some signs of stabilisation as its daily tally of new cases on Sunday was the lowest in four weeks.

The crown EURCZK= extended its recent rally from the U.S. election and the Czech central bank staying pat on policy last week, adding 0.2% to bid at 26.545 to the euro.

Erste Group Bank, though, said a retreat could be around the corner.

"While levels in the EURCZK and especially in EURHUF approached or even breached our year-end calls, volatility and near-term weakening should not at all be ruled out in the next few weeks," it said in a daily note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1140 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.5450

26.5905

+0.17%

-4.19%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.9200

358.9250

+0.00%

-7.74%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4900

4.5109

+0.47%

-5.20%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8670

4.8664

-0.01%

-1.62%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5570

7.5595

+0.03%

-1.48%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5700

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

869.37

865.2600

+0.48%

-22.07%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

34701.55

35390.44

-1.95%

-24.70%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1709.44

1697.49

+0.70%

-20.49%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8920.67

8808.33

+1.28%

-10.59%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

820.74

821.02

-0.03%

-11.35%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1590.44

1587.33

+0.20%

-21.17%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

693.38

705.47

-1.71%

-13.51%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

425.03

424.94

+0.02%

-25.19%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0200

0.0140

+081bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5850

-0.0110

+140bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0400

-0.0010

+168bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0000

-0.0110

+079bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3020

-0.0150

+112bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1440

-0.0180

+178bps

+0bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.32

0.32

0.34

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.74

0.73

0.73

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.17

0.16

0.16

0.22

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Marton Dunai in Budapest; Editing by Mark Potter)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters