CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads CEE FX as vaccine hopes spur markets

Updates after Pfizer vaccine news

PRAGUE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty led central European currencies to multi-week highs and stocks jumped on Monday, after drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech flagged promising progress for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, adding to a U.S. election bounce for the region.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's victory has boosted investors' risk appetite, with hopes of better global trade ties supporting central Europe even as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, keeping some caution in markets.

The mood was lifted on Monday when Pfizer and BioNTech said their experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study.

Currencies and stocks immediately advanced, with the Prague bourse .PX hitting a more than seven-week high and sitting on course for its biggest one-day gain since early April.

The zloty EURPLN= was up 1.1% to 4.463 to the euro at 1334 GMT, its strongest since Oct. 12.

It also got a boost from Poland's central bank meeting on Friday, where rate setters held steady on policy. Before that the bank had postponed its meeting, leading some to speculate it might announce further measures to combat the effect of the pandemic.

Warsaw stocks .WIG20 rose 3.9% to their highest in a over two months. Budapest .BUX reversed losses and rose 3.5%. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= also recovered and climbed 0.5% to 357.08 per euro, a one-month high.

Hungary gave a reminder of the fast spread of COVID-19 seen since the summer ended, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban announcing on Monday new lockdown measures, like closing secondary schools and restaurants.

The Czech Republic has had Europe's highest infection rate but showed on Monday some signs of stabilisation as its daily tally of new cases on Sunday was the lowest in four weeks.

The crown EURCZK= jumped to its strongest since early September, testing the technical 26.40 per euro level before edging back to 26.47, up 0.5% on the day.

It has gained 3.7% since Oct. 28.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1434 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.4700

26.5905

+0.46%

-3.92%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

357.0800

358.9250

+0.52%

-7.26%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4630

4.5109

+1.07%

-4.63%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8645

4.8664

+0.04%

-1.57%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5660

7.5595

-0.09%

-1.59%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.5700

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

890.31

865.2600

+2.90%

-20.20%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

36645.00

35390.44

+3.54%

-20.48%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1762.79

1697.49

+3.85%

-18.01%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9036.99

8808.33

+2.60%

-9.42%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

835.25

821.02

+1.73%

-9.79%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1618.51

1587.33

+1.96%

-19.77%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

710.61

705.47

+0.73%

-11.36%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

425.83

424.94

+0.21%

-25.05%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0250

0.0190

+077bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5930

-0.0030

+135bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0810

0.0400

+163bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0300

0.0190

+077bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3600

0.0430

+111bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2450

0.0830

+180bps

+2bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.32

0.32

0.40

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.77

0.79

0.80

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.21

0.21

0.22

0.22

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Marton Dunai in Budapest; Editing by Mark Potter)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

