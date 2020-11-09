CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads CEE FX as vaccine hopes spur markets
Updates after Pfizer vaccine news
PRAGUE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty led central European currencies to multi-week highs and stocks jumped on Monday, after drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech flagged promising progress for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, adding to a U.S. election bounce for the region.
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's victory has boosted investors' risk appetite, with hopes of better global trade ties supporting central Europe even as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, keeping some caution in markets.
The mood was lifted on Monday when Pfizer and BioNTech said their experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study.
Currencies and stocks immediately advanced, with the Prague bourse .PX hitting a more than seven-week high and sitting on course for its biggest one-day gain since early April.
The zloty EURPLN= was up 1.1% to 4.463 to the euro at 1334 GMT, its strongest since Oct. 12.
It also got a boost from Poland's central bank meeting on Friday, where rate setters held steady on policy. Before that the bank had postponed its meeting, leading some to speculate it might announce further measures to combat the effect of the pandemic.
Warsaw stocks .WIG20 rose 3.9% to their highest in a over two months. Budapest .BUX reversed losses and rose 3.5%. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= also recovered and climbed 0.5% to 357.08 per euro, a one-month high.
Hungary gave a reminder of the fast spread of COVID-19 seen since the summer ended, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban announcing on Monday new lockdown measures, like closing secondary schools and restaurants.
The Czech Republic has had Europe's highest infection rate but showed on Monday some signs of stabilisation as its daily tally of new cases on Sunday was the lowest in four weeks.
The crown EURCZK= jumped to its strongest since early September, testing the technical 26.40 per euro level before edging back to 26.47, up 0.5% on the day.
It has gained 3.7% since Oct. 28.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1434 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.4700
26.5905
+0.46%
-3.92%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
357.0800
358.9250
+0.52%
-7.26%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4630
4.5109
+1.07%
-4.63%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8645
4.8664
+0.04%
-1.57%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5660
7.5595
-0.09%
-1.59%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.5700
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
890.31
865.2600
+2.90%
-20.20%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
36645.00
35390.44
+3.54%
-20.48%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1762.79
1697.49
+3.85%
-18.01%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9036.99
8808.33
+2.60%
-9.42%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
835.25
821.02
+1.73%
-9.79%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1618.51
1587.33
+1.96%
-19.77%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
710.61
705.47
+0.73%
-11.36%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
425.83
424.94
+0.21%
-25.05%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0250
0.0190
+077bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5930
-0.0030
+135bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0810
0.0400
+163bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0300
0.0190
+077bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3600
0.0430
+111bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2450
0.0830
+180bps
+2bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.32
0.32
0.40
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.77
0.79
0.80
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.21
0.21
0.22
0.22
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Marton Dunai in Budapest; Editing by Mark Potter)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
