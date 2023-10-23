CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads cautious FX gains, forint strong before rate meeting this week

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies edged higher on Monday, led by Poland's zloty, although gains were limited by a stronger U.S. dollar and risks from the conflict in the Middle East.
Markets were also focused on upcoming central bank meetings, with the Hungarian forint higher ahead of a policy meeting on Tuesday, which is likely to deliver another interest rate cut - although local markets in Budapest were closed on Monday, limiting trading.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= added 0.1%, trading at 4.455 per euro as it settled at levels that are around 1.7% stronger than before an Oct. 15 election that put pro-European Union opposition parties in a position to take power, sparking a rally on hopes EU funds caught in dispute could be unlocked.
The zloty hit a 2-1/2 month high of 4.41 just after the election.
"The zloty has probably ended the post-election rally," Alior Bank analysts said, adding global risk aversion was again weighing on the currency.
The risk of Israel's war on Islamist group Hamas spreading into a wider conflict in the Middle East has rattled markets. On Monday, Israel bombarded Gaza with more air strikes ahead of an anticipated ground operation into the Palestinian enclave.
Adding to pressure were rising U.S. yields supporting the dollar and drawing appetite away from riskier assets such as those in central and eastern Europe.
Markets could get more direction this week when the European Central Bank meets, analysts said.
Hungary's central bank meets on Tuesday and is likely to cut its key rate HUINT=ECI by 50 basis points to 12.5%, according to a Reuters poll, slowing the pace of its cuts amid heightened uncertainty.
The forint EURHUF= was up less than 0.1% at 381.50 per euro but managed to touch a more than seven-week high in quiet trade. The Czech crown EURCZK= also nudged up to 24.633 to the euro, holding off a 15-month low beyond 24.7 hit last week.
The Czech central bank meets next week, with markets betting it could soon follow Poland and Hungary in reducing rates. The bank, though, has warned any policy easing would be cautious.
Market expectations for two interest rate cuts this year and the main repo rate to be at 3.5% at end-2024, from the current 7% level, are overdone, Czech central bank board member Jan Prochazka was quoted as saying on Monday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1057 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6330
24.6520
+0.08%
-1.93%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
381.5000
381.8500
+0.09%
+4.70%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4545
4.4605
+0.13%
+5.28%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9729
4.9727
-0.00%
-0.61%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0400
117.1550
+0.10%
+0.22%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1342.68
1341.6000
+0.08%
+11.73%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2035.59
2028.92
+0.33%
+13.59%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
14059.46
13994.21
+0.47%
+20.54%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.0290
-0.0200
+182bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.5860
-0.0080
+177bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.9100
0.0170
+197bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.4190
0.0760
+221bps
+5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.6990
0.0830
+288bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.0570
0.0900
+312bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.48
5.60
4.72
7.03
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
10.90
9.50
8.48
11.91
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.47
5.19
4.99
5.67
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
