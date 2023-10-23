CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads cautious FX gains, forint strong before rate meeting this week

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies edged higher on Monday, led by Poland's zloty, although gains were limited by a stronger U.S. dollar and risks from the conflict in the Middle East.

Markets were also focused on upcoming central bank meetings, with the Hungarian forint higher ahead of a policy meeting on Tuesday, which is likely to deliver another interest rate cut - although local markets in Budapest were closed on Monday, limiting trading.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= added 0.1%, trading at 4.455 per euro as it settled at levels that are around 1.7% stronger than before an Oct. 15 election that put pro-European Union opposition parties in a position to take power, sparking a rally on hopes EU funds caught in dispute could be unlocked.

The zloty hit a 2-1/2 month high of 4.41 just after the election.

"The zloty has probably ended the post-election rally," Alior Bank analysts said, adding global risk aversion was again weighing on the currency.

The risk of Israel's war on Islamist group Hamas spreading into a wider conflict in the Middle East has rattled markets. On Monday, Israel bombarded Gaza with more air strikes ahead of an anticipated ground operation into the Palestinian enclave.

Adding to pressure were rising U.S. yields supporting the dollar and drawing appetite away from riskier assets such as those in central and eastern Europe.

Markets could get more direction this week when the European Central Bank meets, analysts said.

Hungary's central bank meets on Tuesday and is likely to cut its key rate HUINT=ECI by 50 basis points to 12.5%, according to a Reuters poll, slowing the pace of its cuts amid heightened uncertainty.

The forint EURHUF= was up less than 0.1% at 381.50 per euro but managed to touch a more than seven-week high in quiet trade. The Czech crown EURCZK= also nudged up to 24.633 to the euro, holding off a 15-month low beyond 24.7 hit last week.

The Czech central bank meets next week, with markets betting it could soon follow Poland and Hungary in reducing rates. The bank, though, has warned any policy easing would be cautious.

Market expectations for two interest rate cuts this year and the main repo rate to be at 3.5% at end-2024, from the current 7% level, are overdone, Czech central bank board member Jan Prochazka was quoted as saying on Monday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1057 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6330

24.6520

+0.08%

-1.93%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

381.5000

381.8500

+0.09%

+4.70%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4545

4.4605

+0.13%

+5.28%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9729

4.9727

-0.00%

-0.61%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0400

117.1550

+0.10%

+0.22%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1342.68

1341.6000

+0.08%

+11.73%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2035.59

2028.92

+0.33%

+13.59%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

14059.46

13994.21

+0.47%

+20.54%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.0290

-0.0200

+182bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.5860

-0.0080

+177bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.9100

0.0170

+197bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.4190

0.0760

+221bps

+5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.6990

0.0830

+288bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.0570

0.0900

+312bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.48

5.60

4.72

7.03

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

10.90

9.50

8.48

11.91

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.47

5.19

4.99

5.67

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

