CEE MARKETS-Zloty hovers at nearly 2-year high, CEZ shares jump

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, May 25 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty steadied just off a nearly two-year high on Thursday as other central European currencies were little moved, while shares of Czech utility firm CEZ jumped and recovered more ground after heavy losses in the past week.

The zloty has been central Europe's biggest gainer since the middle of April amid better-than-expected economic data and fading expectations of quick interest rate cuts.

But like others in the region, it has faced pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar cutting appetite in the European Union's emerging east.

While Poland's central bank has not officially ended a steep hiking cycle that has been on pause, central banker Ireneusz Dabrowski was quoted on Thursday as telling website money.pl that cuts in Poland could be possible at the end of 2023.

The zloty EURPLN= was up less than 0.1% to 4.503 to the euro by 1007 GMT, little moved by the comments.

Analysts have seen limits on further gains since the zloty hit its strongest level on the previous week since June 2021 . Bank Millennium said the zloty could give up some gains as "the dollar is gaining slightly against the euro."

The U.S. dollar was stronger on Thursday as the euro dropped following data showing Germany's economy - an important market for central European exporters - contracted in the first quarter and entered recession.

Central Europe's economies have struggled since the middle of last year with weakened foreign demand and high inflation hammering the region's consumers.

Hungary's headline inflation was at 24.0% in April. The central bank, though, began an easing cycle on Tuesday when it cut its one-day deposit rate to 17%, from 18%.

Despite the rate cut, the forint has stayed strong and is 1.3% off a more than one-year high hit last week, which traders say is because the one-day deposit rate is still at a high enough level to attract inflows.

On stock markets, Czech utility firm CEZ CEZP.PR was the main mover, climbing around 5% after a roller-coaster week that had cut billions of euros from its market capitalisation after the government approved a bill that will reduce the shareholder majority needed for restructurings at public companies.

CEZ's annual general meeting invite was published early on Thursday but did not include any proposals related to a possible split of the company, which analysts said calmed some nerves in the market for now.

The government has long said it wanted greater control over the energy sector. CEZ shares dropped as much as 13% last week but have since recovered more than half of that loss.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1207 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.6460

23.6730

+0.11%

+2.17%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

373.3000

372.8500

-0.12%

+7.00%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5030

4.5050

+0.04%

+4.14%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9575

4.9626

+0.10%

-0.30%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.2600

+0.05%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1330.95

1317.2500

+1.04%

+10.75%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

46763.86

46303.67

+0.99%

+6.78%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1954.29

1958.63

-0.22%

+9.06%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12192.14

12266.61

-0.61%

+4.53%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7070

-0.2260

+282bps

-25bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1260

-0.0060

+265bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6650

-0.0010

+219bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.0510

0.0420

+317bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.0830

0.0530

+361bps

+3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.1460

0.0390

+367bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.24

6.94

6.26

7.19

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.20

12.53

11.56

15.71

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.87

6.56

6.28

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Varun H K)

