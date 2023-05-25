CEE MARKETS-Zloty hovers at nearly 2-year high, CEZ shares jump

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, May 25 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty steadied just off a nearly two-year high on Thursday as other central European currencies were little moved, while shares of Czech utility firm CEZ jumped and recovered more ground after heavy losses in the past week.
The zloty has been central Europe's biggest gainer since the middle of April amid better-than-expected economic data and fading expectations of quick interest rate cuts.
But like others in the region, it has faced pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar cutting appetite in the European Union's emerging east.
While Poland's central bank has not officially ended a steep hiking cycle that has been on pause, central banker Ireneusz Dabrowski was quoted on Thursday as telling website money.pl that cuts in Poland could be possible at the end of 2023.
The zloty EURPLN= was up less than 0.1% to 4.503 to the euro by 1007 GMT, little moved by the comments.
Analysts have seen limits on further gains since the zloty hit its strongest level on the previous week since June 2021 . Bank Millennium said the zloty could give up some gains as "the dollar is gaining slightly against the euro."
The U.S. dollar was stronger on Thursday as the euro dropped following data showing Germany's economy - an important market for central European exporters - contracted in the first quarter and entered recession.
Central Europe's economies have struggled since the middle of last year with weakened foreign demand and high inflation hammering the region's consumers.
Hungary's headline inflation was at 24.0% in April. The central bank, though, began an easing cycle on Tuesday when it cut its one-day deposit rate to 17%, from 18%.
Despite the rate cut, the forint has stayed strong and is 1.3% off a more than one-year high hit last week, which traders say is because the one-day deposit rate is still at a high enough level to attract inflows.
On stock markets, Czech utility firm CEZ CEZP.PR was the main mover, climbing around 5% after a roller-coaster week that had cut billions of euros from its market capitalisation after the government approved a bill that will reduce the shareholder majority needed for restructurings at public companies.
CEZ's annual general meeting invite was published early on Thursday but did not include any proposals related to a possible split of the company, which analysts said calmed some nerves in the market for now.
The government has long said it wanted greater control over the energy sector. CEZ shares dropped as much as 13% last week but have since recovered more than half of that loss.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1207 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.6460
23.6730
+0.11%
+2.17%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
373.3000
372.8500
-0.12%
+7.00%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5030
4.5050
+0.04%
+4.14%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9575
4.9626
+0.10%
-0.30%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.2600
+0.05%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1330.95
1317.2500
+1.04%
+10.75%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
46763.86
46303.67
+0.99%
+6.78%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1954.29
1958.63
-0.22%
+9.06%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12192.14
12266.61
-0.61%
+4.53%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7070
-0.2260
+282bps
-25bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1260
-0.0060
+265bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6650
-0.0010
+219bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.0510
0.0420
+317bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.0830
0.0530
+361bps
+3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.1460
0.0390
+367bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.24
6.94
6.26
7.19
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.20
12.53
11.56
15.71
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.87
6.56
6.28
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Varun H K)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))
