CEE MARKETS-Zloty hovers ahead of central bank meeting, stocks hang near highs

PRAGUE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint led gains among central European currencies on Tuesday, looking to end a retreat over the past week, while the zloty slipped before a Polish central bank meeting this week, drawing more attention than usual.

Stock markets also largely gained and were near their highest levels since February.

The forint EURHUF= had risen 0.2% to 360.66 to the euro by 1125 GMT and the zloty EURPLN= fell 0.1% to 4.528.

The zloty is forecast to gain the most in the region in 2021 although central bank comments on possible rate cuts or foreign exchange market intervention to weaken the currency are leaving many cautious in the short-term.

The central bank (NBP) will decide on policy on Wednesday and rates are expected to stay on hold. Governor Adam Glapinski has said that a rate cut could be possible in the first quarter and that the bank started market interventions in mid-December.

"The increase in appetite for emerging market assets is neutralized by concerns about NBP currency interventions," Bank Millennium said.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.2% to 26.215 per euro and was off recent highs. Romania's leu EURRON= was steady.

Czech bond yields ticked higher before a scheduled auction on Wednesday.

Prague .PX and Warsaw .WIG20 stocks gained but hung off of highs last seen in February which they hit on Monday. Budapest .BUX was off a similar peak.

"I do not think the Hungarian stock market can stay this high or continue to climb further. It rose way too much in the past two months and there needs to be a correction in the long term," a stock trader in Budapest said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1225 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.2150

26.2610

+0.18%

+0.05%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

360.6600

361.3250

+0.18%

+0.57%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5275

4.5221

-0.12%

+0.70%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8715

4.8710

-0.01%

-0.13%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5810

7.5793

-0.02%

-0.44%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6200

+0.10%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1081.04

1071.7100

+0.87%

+5.25%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44670.30

44715.79

-0.10%

+6.09%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2051.01

2066.97

-0.77%

+3.38%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10159.23

10073.41

+0.85%

+3.61%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

950.66

944.32

+0.67%

+5.53%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1808.17

1808.61

-0.02%

+3.96%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

746.50

744.00

+0.34%

-0.28%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

457.11

453.92

+0.70%

+2.14%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2760

-0.0130

+097bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7980

-0.0200

+150bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2970

0.0020

+177bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0540

-0.0360

+075bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3860

-0.0470

+108bps

-7bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2350

-0.0030

+171bps

-2bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.39

0.44

0.55

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.77

0.84

0.89

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.15

0.16

0.17

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

