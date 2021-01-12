CEE MARKETS-Zloty hovers ahead of central bank meeting, stocks hang near highs
PRAGUE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint led gains among central European currencies on Tuesday, looking to end a retreat over the past week, while the zloty slipped before a Polish central bank meeting this week, drawing more attention than usual.
Stock markets also largely gained and were near their highest levels since February.
The forint EURHUF= had risen 0.2% to 360.66 to the euro by 1125 GMT and the zloty EURPLN= fell 0.1% to 4.528.
The zloty is forecast to gain the most in the region in 2021 although central bank comments on possible rate cuts or foreign exchange market intervention to weaken the currency are leaving many cautious in the short-term.
The central bank (NBP) will decide on policy on Wednesday and rates are expected to stay on hold. Governor Adam Glapinski has said that a rate cut could be possible in the first quarter and that the bank started market interventions in mid-December.
"The increase in appetite for emerging market assets is neutralized by concerns about NBP currency interventions," Bank Millennium said.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.2% to 26.215 per euro and was off recent highs. Romania's leu EURRON= was steady.
Czech bond yields ticked higher before a scheduled auction on Wednesday.
Prague .PX and Warsaw .WIG20 stocks gained but hung off of highs last seen in February which they hit on Monday. Budapest .BUX was off a similar peak.
"I do not think the Hungarian stock market can stay this high or continue to climb further. It rose way too much in the past two months and there needs to be a correction in the long term," a stock trader in Budapest said.
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
