CEE MARKETS-Zloty holds tight as rates on hold, crown weak before likely cut

WARSAW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty held steady on Wednesday after the monetary policy council kept rates unchanged again as expected, while the crown hovered above a 21-month low with investors watching whether the Czech central bank will step up its easing cycle.
The National Bank of Poland (NBP) kept its main interest rate at 5.75%, saying inflation would fall significantly in the first quarter but the longer-term outlook remains uncertain due to regulatory and fiscal factors.
The bank has paused since cutting rates by a total of 100 basis points in September and October, before an election that saw pro-European parties unseat the ruling nationalists.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.1% firmer against the euro at 4.3455 by 1515 GMT, around the middle of a range it has stuck to in recent weeks and is hovering around 1% off highs last seen in 2020.
"The general message of the Monetary Policy Council's statement: cuts are moving further away, tomorrow the governor may dampen expectations for cuts," ING BSK analysts wrote on social media platform X.
NBP governor Adam Glapinski is scheduled to hold a press conference on Thursday at 1400 GMT.
"The MPC is presenting a V-shape inflation path. In the short term, there will be a decline..., but the course of inflation later raises greater concerns for the MPC than a month ago," ING BSK analysts added.
The Czech crown was little changed, just on the strong side of the 25 per euro level which it weakened past this week for the first time since May 2022.
Czech retail sales data on Wednesday showed a second straight monthly gain in December, as signs of a recovery in consumer activity build after an 18-month decline ended last quarter.
Czech bank CSOB said the revival in consumer activity starting to be seen should not prevent the central bank from possibly opting for a bolder interest rate cut when it meets on Thursday.
Markets are betting on the chance of a bigger cut, although a small majority of analysts see a more cautious 25 basis points, in line with the launch of the easing cycle in December.
After the crown's recent fall, analysts in a Reuters poll forecast an appreciation back to 24.50 per euro in the coming 12 months.
Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint slipped 0.2% to 387.30 per euro, weakening for a fourth straight day.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1615 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.9700
24.9480
-0.09%
-1.08%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
388.2000
386.5000
-0.44%
-1.29%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3455
4.3495
+0.09%
-0.02%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9765
4.9769
+0.01%
-0.04%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0400
117.1350
+0.08%
+0.18%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
Prague
.PX
1450.02
1459.3700
-0.64%
+2.55%
Budapest
.BUX
64386.44
64991.89
-0.93%
+6.21%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2336.55
2332.22
+0.19%
-0.27%
Bucharest
.BETI
15727.53
15694.24
+0.21%
+2.32%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.7840
0.0010
+117bps
-1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.6380
0.0190
+141bps
+2bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7800
0.0160
+148bps
+1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.9610
-0.0130
+235bps
-2bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2010
0.0220
+298bps
+2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3350
0.0300
+303bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.25
4.19
3.59
6.51
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.23
5.80
5.13
9.14
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.74
5.49
5.17
5.85
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
