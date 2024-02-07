CEE MARKETS-Zloty holds tight as rates on hold, crown weak before likely cut

Adds Polish rate decision, updates prices

WARSAW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty held steady on Wednesday after the monetary policy council kept rates unchanged again as expected, while the crown hovered above a 21-month low with investors watching whether the Czech central bank will step up its easing cycle.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) kept its main interest rate at 5.75%, saying inflation would fall significantly in the first quarter but the longer-term outlook remains uncertain due to regulatory and fiscal factors.

The bank has paused since cutting rates by a total of 100 basis points in September and October, before an election that saw pro-European parties unseat the ruling nationalists.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.1% firmer against the euro at 4.3455 by 1515 GMT, around the middle of a range it has stuck to in recent weeks and is hovering around 1% off highs last seen in 2020.

"The general message of the Monetary Policy Council's statement: cuts are moving further away, tomorrow the governor may dampen expectations for cuts," ING BSK analysts wrote on social media platform X.

NBP governor Adam Glapinski is scheduled to hold a press conference on Thursday at 1400 GMT.

"The MPC is presenting a V-shape inflation path. In the short term, there will be a decline..., but the course of inflation later raises greater concerns for the MPC than a month ago," ING BSK analysts added.

The Czech crown was little changed, just on the strong side of the 25 per euro level which it weakened past this week for the first time since May 2022.

Czech retail sales data on Wednesday showed a second straight monthly gain in December, as signs of a recovery in consumer activity build after an 18-month decline ended last quarter.

Czech bank CSOB said the revival in consumer activity starting to be seen should not prevent the central bank from possibly opting for a bolder interest rate cut when it meets on Thursday.

Markets are betting on the chance of a bigger cut, although a small majority of analysts see a more cautious 25 basis points, in line with the launch of the easing cycle in December.

After the crown's recent fall, analysts in a Reuters poll forecast an appreciation back to 24.50 per euro in the coming 12 months.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint slipped 0.2% to 387.30 per euro, weakening for a fourth straight day.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1615 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

trade

close

change

in 2024

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.9700

24.9480

-0.09%

-1.08%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

388.2000

386.5000

-0.44%

-1.29%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3455

4.3495

+0.09%

-0.02%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9765

4.9769

+0.01%

-0.04%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0400

117.1350

+0.08%

+0.18%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

Prague

.PX

1450.02

1459.3700

-0.64%

+2.55%

Budapest

.BUX

64386.44

64991.89

-0.93%

+6.21%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2336.55

2332.22

+0.19%

-0.27%

Bucharest

.BETI

15727.53

15694.24

+0.21%

+2.32%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.7840

0.0010

+117bps

-1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.6380

0.0190

+141bps

+2bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7800

0.0160

+148bps

+1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.9610

-0.0130

+235bps

-2bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2010

0.0220

+298bps

+2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3350

0.0300

+303bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.25

4.19

3.59

6.51

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.23

5.80

5.13

9.14

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.74

5.49

5.17

5.85

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Sharon Singleton)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

