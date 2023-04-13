CEE MARKETS-Zloty holds steady near 2023 highs, other FX move sideways

BUDAPEST, April 13 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= held steady near 3-1/2-month highs versus the euro in Thursday morning trade, with other regional currencies also hovering around their 2023 highs, supported by a retreat in the dollar and high central bank interest rates.
At 0751 GMT, the zloty traded unchanged at 4.6525 versus the euro, while other central European peers were flat to a touch weaker, with all units in the black for the year, supported by hefty central bank rate hikes over the past year.
Central bankers across central Europe have doubled down on hawkish policy messages in the past two weeks in a bid to persuade investors to ditch bets that they will soon begin an easing cycle. Their message is starting to gain traction.
"At the end of yesterday's session, the zloty managed to leave its 1.5-month sideways channel and fell to 4.65 per EUR, i.e. to this year's minimum. Thus, the EUR/PLN exchange rate is approaching the next technical barrier, i.e. 4.6328," Bank Millennium said in a note.
"The currencies of the region are still supported by the upward trend of the euro/dollar, although in our opinion it may take a breather after it reached this year's maximum, and the theme of the outlook for the monetary policy of the Fed and the ECB seem to have been temporarily worn out by the markets."
The forint EURHUF=, bolstered by the European Union's highest base rate at 13%, traded down 0.2% at 374.85 versus the euro, with March inflation data released on Wednesday underpinning views that interest rate cuts were not on the agenda.
"The forint was supported by the data reinforcing the expectation that there will be no rate cuts until the end of Q2," a Budapest-based currency dealer said.
Economists at Commerzbank said while Hungarian inflation measures mostly eased in March in an underlying sense, their month-on-month rates were "too high for comfort."
"This means that (the National Bank of Hungary) will likely not be able to let up on its hawkish rhetoric anytime soon, which in turn, will be HUF-supportive," the economists said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0951 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.3690
23.3440
-0.11%
+3.38%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
374.8500
374.0000
-0.23%
+6.56%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6525
4.6535
+0.02%
+0.80%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9400
4.9380
-0.04%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.3000
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1404.49
1402.3200
+0.15%
+16.87%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43274.50
43375.43
-0.23%
-1.19%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1819.73
1816.28
+0.19%
+1.55%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12462.09
12434.43
+0.22%
+6.85%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1230.11
1230.53
-0.03%
+17.29%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2252.28
2251.08
+0.05%
+757.13%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
870.24
870.24
+0.00%
+5.53%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
611.22
611.57
-0.06%
+1.62%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8000
0.0400
+304bps
+6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0650
0.0010
+270bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6180
-0.0240
+226bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.1640
-0.0950
+341bps
-8bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.1750
0.0010
+381bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.2350
0.0110
+388bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.15
6.84
6.18
7.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.45
13.77
12.42
16.30
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.90
6.78
6.43
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Boldizsar Gyori and Alan Charlish; Editing by Christina Fincher)
((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.