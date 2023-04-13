CEE MARKETS-Zloty holds steady near 2023 highs, other FX move sideways

BUDAPEST, April 13 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= held steady near 3-1/2-month highs versus the euro in Thursday morning trade, with other regional currencies also hovering around their 2023 highs, supported by a retreat in the dollar and high central bank interest rates.

At 0751 GMT, the zloty traded unchanged at 4.6525 versus the euro, while other central European peers were flat to a touch weaker, with all units in the black for the year, supported by hefty central bank rate hikes over the past year.

Central bankers across central Europe have doubled down on hawkish policy messages in the past two weeks in a bid to persuade investors to ditch bets that they will soon begin an easing cycle. Their message is starting to gain traction.

"At the end of yesterday's session, the zloty managed to leave its 1.5-month sideways channel and fell to 4.65 per EUR, i.e. to this year's minimum. Thus, the EUR/PLN exchange rate is approaching the next technical barrier, i.e. 4.6328," Bank Millennium said in a note.

"The currencies of the region are still supported by the upward trend of the euro/dollar, although in our opinion it may take a breather after it reached this year's maximum, and the theme of the outlook for the monetary policy of the Fed and the ECB seem to have been temporarily worn out by the markets."

The forint EURHUF=, bolstered by the European Union's highest base rate at 13%, traded down 0.2% at 374.85 versus the euro, with March inflation data released on Wednesday underpinning views that interest rate cuts were not on the agenda.

"The forint was supported by the data reinforcing the expectation that there will be no rate cuts until the end of Q2," a Budapest-based currency dealer said.

Economists at Commerzbank said while Hungarian inflation measures mostly eased in March in an underlying sense, their month-on-month rates were "too high for comfort."

"This means that (the National Bank of Hungary) will likely not be able to let up on its hawkish rhetoric anytime soon, which in turn, will be HUF-supportive," the economists said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0951 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.3690

23.3440

-0.11%

+3.38%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

374.8500

374.0000

-0.23%

+6.56%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6525

4.6535

+0.02%

+0.80%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9400

4.9380

-0.04%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.3000

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1404.49

1402.3200

+0.15%

+16.87%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43274.50

43375.43

-0.23%

-1.19%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1819.73

1816.28

+0.19%

+1.55%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12462.09

12434.43

+0.22%

+6.85%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1230.11

1230.53

-0.03%

+17.29%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2252.28

2251.08

+0.05%

+757.13%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

870.24

870.24

+0.00%

+5.53%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

611.22

611.57

-0.06%

+1.62%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8000

0.0400

+304bps

+6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0650

0.0010

+270bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6180

-0.0240

+226bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.1640

-0.0950

+341bps

-8bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.1750

0.0010

+381bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.2350

0.0110

+388bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.15

6.84

6.18

7.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.45

13.77

12.42

16.30

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.90

6.78

6.43

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Boldizsar Gyori and Alan Charlish; Editing by Christina Fincher)

