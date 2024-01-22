CEE MARKETS-Zloty holds ground on possible progress in receiving EU funds

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint traded sideways on Monday as investors digested the prospect of reforms to corporal lending rates, with the zloty stabilising as headlines showed political tensions to calm and progress in relation to receiving EU funds.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= held flat after easing five consecutive sessions last week, trading at 382.15 to the euro at 1009 GMT.
"I don't think the forint will move too much away from the level of 380 until the central bank makes clear how much they plan to cut," a Budapest-based trader said.
Hungary's central bank is considering a possible acceleration in the pace of rate cuts to 100 basis points from 75 bps at its upcoming policy meeting on Jan. 30, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said last week.
Bond yields eased by 1-2 bps as traders digested a government proposal to reform corporate lending rates by applying treasury bill yields as the benchmark lending rates, instead of Budapest interbank rates, to curb borrowing costs.
Magyar Telekom MTEL.BU shares hit their highest level since early 2010, gaining 2.88% and more than 34% over the past three months, outperforming the blue chip .BUX index, which rose some 15% over the same period.
Telecommunication companies will hike their fees by 15% on average in 2024 based on corporate announcements and local media reports, adjusting their prices to last year's inflation.
"Indexation of telecom service prices could add 0.2-0.4% to headline inflation in March," UniCredit said in a note.
Poland's zloty EURPLN= continued to hold its ground from Friday's session when the currency recovered its losses on reports that Poland had met the final conditions needed to access 76 billion euros ($83 billion) in funds from the European Union's 2021-2027 budget.
"It is possible that this was related to ... negotiations on how to unlock subsequent tranches of EU funds," Bank Millennium said in a note.
"He (the EU's Commissioner for Justice) expressed the hope that he would soon be able to approve the first tranche of funds for Poland."
The Czech crown (EURCZK=) traded at 24.74.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1109 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7430
24.8020
+0.24%
-0.17%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
382.1500
382.1500
+0.00%
+0.27%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3560
4.3620
+0.14%
-0.26%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9769
4.9765
-0.01%
-0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1200
117.2200
+0.09%
+0.11%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1448.37
1442.1700
+0.43%
+2.43%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
64908.18
64580.87
+0.51%
+7.07%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2205.73
2200.91
+0.22%
-5.86%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15668.00
15617.64
+0.32%
+1.93%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.2200
0.0030
+153bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.7350
-0.0340
+150bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.8450
-0.0240
+158bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0030
-0.0820
+231bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.0310
-0.0850
+280bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.2280
-0.0910
+297bps
-5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.71
4.64
3.75
6.60
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.18
5.71
5.19
9.53
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.66
5.28
4.90
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Ed Osmond)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
