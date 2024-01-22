CEE MARKETS-Zloty holds ground on possible progress in receiving EU funds

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint traded sideways on Monday as investors digested the prospect of reforms to corporal lending rates, with the zloty stabilising as headlines showed political tensions to calm and progress in relation to receiving EU funds.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= held flat after easing five consecutive sessions last week, trading at 382.15 to the euro at 1009 GMT.

"I don't think the forint will move too much away from the level of 380 until the central bank makes clear how much they plan to cut," a Budapest-based trader said.

Hungary's central bank is considering a possible acceleration in the pace of rate cuts to 100 basis points from 75 bps at its upcoming policy meeting on Jan. 30, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said last week.

Bond yields eased by 1-2 bps as traders digested a government proposal to reform corporate lending rates by applying treasury bill yields as the benchmark lending rates, instead of Budapest interbank rates, to curb borrowing costs.

Magyar Telekom MTEL.BU shares hit their highest level since early 2010, gaining 2.88% and more than 34% over the past three months, outperforming the blue chip .BUX index, which rose some 15% over the same period.

Telecommunication companies will hike their fees by 15% on average in 2024 based on corporate announcements and local media reports, adjusting their prices to last year's inflation.

"Indexation of telecom service prices could add 0.2-0.4% to headline inflation in March," UniCredit said in a note.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= continued to hold its ground from Friday's session when the currency recovered its losses on reports that Poland had met the final conditions needed to access 76 billion euros ($83 billion) in funds from the European Union's 2021-2027 budget.

"It is possible that this was related to ... negotiations on how to unlock subsequent tranches of EU funds," Bank Millennium said in a note.

"He (the EU's Commissioner for Justice) expressed the hope that he would soon be able to approve the first tranche of funds for Poland."

The Czech crown (EURCZK=) traded at 24.74.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1109 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7430

24.8020

+0.24%

-0.17%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

382.1500

382.1500

+0.00%

+0.27%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3560

4.3620

+0.14%

-0.26%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9769

4.9765

-0.01%

-0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1200

117.2200

+0.09%

+0.11%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1448.37

1442.1700

+0.43%

+2.43%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

64908.18

64580.87

+0.51%

+7.07%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2205.73

2200.91

+0.22%

-5.86%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15668.00

15617.64

+0.32%

+1.93%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.2200

0.0030

+153bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.7350

-0.0340

+150bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8450

-0.0240

+158bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0030

-0.0820

+231bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.0310

-0.0850

+280bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.2280

-0.0910

+297bps

-5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.71

4.64

3.75

6.60

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.18

5.71

5.19

9.53

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.66

5.28

4.90

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Ed Osmond)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

