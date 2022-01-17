CEE MARKETS-Zloty hits 4-month high as FX keep up gains
PRAGUE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty led central Europe higher on Monday, rising to a four-month peak versus the euro as the region kept up early-year gains amid expectations interest rates would continue to increase to counter surging inflation.
Consumer inflation has jumped since last year to hit multi-year or even multi-decade highs in central Europe, with firms facing rising costs. Czech data on Monday showed producer prices in 2021 rose at their fastest pace since 1995.
Last week, Hungarian inflation data showed the headline rate stuck at 14-year-highs of 7.4% year-on-year to end 2021. On Monday, markets were also expecting core inflation data in Poland that was expected to be at the highest in 20 years.
The zloty EURPLN= had risen 0.4% to 4.518 to the euro by 1022 GMT.
A slight easing of the dollar versus the euro, central Europe's main reference currency, gave a boost to currencies as risk sentiment was stronger. Central European stock markets mostly rose, with Budapest .BUX gaining 0.6%.
Hungary's forint, a top global performer this year with gains already of almost 4%, regained some ground after dropping due to profit-taking at the end of last week. It rose 0.3% to 355.21 to the euro on Monday.
The Hungarian central bank meets next week and is expected to continue raising its base rate, although it has paused in lifting its one-week deposit rate so far in January, ending a sequence of hikes as the forint has been strong.
"With this rate at 4% and core inflation at 6.4%, the real-carry on the HUF remains well negative," Commerzbank said.
Elsewhere, the Romanian leu EURRON= was steady. The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.3% with the rest of the region, but remained just off a more than 10-year high hit last week.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1122 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4330
24.4960
+0.26%
+1.80%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
355.2100
356.1950
+0.28%
+3.99%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5181
4.5342
+0.36%
+1.61%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9440
4.9435
-0.01%
+0.08%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5190
7.5195
+0.01%
-0.02%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5900
+0.05%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1449.39
1444.3900
+0.35%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
53029.52
52675.90
+0.67%
+4.55%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2375.12
2383.16
-0.34%
+4.77%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13711.18
13681.92
+0.21%
+4.98%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1316.37
1317.83
-0.11%
+4.85%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2184.10
2171.46
+0.58%
+5.04%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
827.06
828.50
-0.17%
+0.77%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
645.17
643.66
+0.23%
+1.49%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.9460
-0.0010
+452bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.4640
-0.0540
+382bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.1630
-0.0040
+319bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.0670
-0.0750
+365bps
-8bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.9320
0.0390
+428bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.0880
0.0280
+412bps
+1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.21
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.82
5.00
5.00
4.19
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.82
4.06
4.02
2.77
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
