CEE MARKETS-Zloty hits 4-month high as FX keep up gains

PRAGUE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty led central Europe higher on Monday, rising to a four-month peak versus the euro as the region kept up early-year gains amid expectations interest rates would continue to increase to counter surging inflation.

Consumer inflation has jumped since last year to hit multi-year or even multi-decade highs in central Europe, with firms facing rising costs. Czech data on Monday showed producer prices in 2021 rose at their fastest pace since 1995.

Last week, Hungarian inflation data showed the headline rate stuck at 14-year-highs of 7.4% year-on-year to end 2021. On Monday, markets were also expecting core inflation data in Poland that was expected to be at the highest in 20 years.

The zloty EURPLN= had risen 0.4% to 4.518 to the euro by 1022 GMT.

A slight easing of the dollar versus the euro, central Europe's main reference currency, gave a boost to currencies as risk sentiment was stronger. Central European stock markets mostly rose, with Budapest .BUX gaining 0.6%.

Hungary's forint, a top global performer this year with gains already of almost 4%, regained some ground after dropping due to profit-taking at the end of last week. It rose 0.3% to 355.21 to the euro on Monday.

The Hungarian central bank meets next week and is expected to continue raising its base rate, although it has paused in lifting its one-week deposit rate so far in January, ending a sequence of hikes as the forint has been strong.

"With this rate at 4% and core inflation at 6.4%, the real-carry on the HUF remains well negative," Commerzbank said.

Elsewhere, the Romanian leu EURRON= was steady. The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.3% with the rest of the region, but remained just off a more than 10-year high hit last week.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1122 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.4330 24.4960 +0.26% +1.80% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 355.2100 356.1950 +0.28% +3.99% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.5181 4.5342 +0.36% +1.61% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9440 4.9435 -0.01% +0.08% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5190 7.5195 +0.01% -0.02% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5300 117.5900 +0.05% +0.04% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1449.39 1444.3900 +0.35% #VALUE! .BUX Budapest .BUX 53029.52 52675.90 +0.67% +4.55% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 2375.12 2383.16 -0.34% +4.77% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 13711.18 13681.92 +0.21% +4.98% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1316.37 1317.83 -0.11% +4.85% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 2184.10 2171.46 +0.58% +5.04% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 827.06 828.50 -0.17% +0.77% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 645.17 643.66 +0.23% +1.49% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 3.9460 -0.0010 +452bps -1bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 3.4640 -0.0540 +382bps -7bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 3.1630 -0.0040 +319bps -3bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 3.0670 -0.0750 +365bps -8bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 3.9320 0.0390 +428bps +2bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 4.0880 0.0280 +412bps +1bps FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 4.96 4.96 4.72 4.21 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 4.82 5.00 5.00 4.19 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 3.82 4.06 4.02 2.77 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

