CEE MARKETS-Zloty hits 3-year high, forint strong as weaker dollar boosts FX

By 0957 GMT, the zloty EURPLN= was up 0.25% against the euro at 4.388 to the euro after firming past the psychological level of 4.40 late on Wednesday and past levels touched in a mid-October bounce after an election gave a majority to an alliance of pro-European parties.
The zloty is up 3.3% since that vote.
Poland was set to win approval for some EU funds by the end of 2023, according to a Bloomberg report.
"The new potential government, seen as pro-market and pro-European... could be in place around mid-December and this increases the chances of something budging with EU funds," a Warsaw-based trader said.
"Breaking through 4.40 opens the way down (for the EURPLN exchange)... 4.35 is the next psychological level we could be heading towards."
Global factors have been playing a lead role for the zloty and other emerging currencies, which would continue to grow as long as the dollar eases, the trader said.
In Hungary, where central bankers have been cutting what are stil the EU's highest rates since May, the forint EURHUF= stabilised around a nearly four-month high, coming before a rate-setting meeting next Tuesday.
The Czech crown EURCZK= steadied on the strong side of the 24.50 psychological level after firming on Tuesday following the U.S. data.
"Currently the first Czech interest rate cut is about to happen and a further tapering of the rate (differential). Because of that, the crown is sensitive to inflation news from global markets," Czech bank CSOB said.
The Czech central bank has held interest rates since the middle of 2022, but it has discussed the start of an easing cycle and two out of seven board members voted for a cut this month.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1057 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4990
24.4900
-0.04%
-1.39%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
376.5000
376.0500
-0.12%
+6.09%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3880
4.3990
+0.25%
+6.87%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9695
4.9725
+0.06%
-0.54%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1400
117.1800
+0.03%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1386.03
1374.0400
+0.87%
+15.34%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
57877.39
57678.77
+0.34%
+32.16%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2253.06
2236.12
+0.76%
+25.73%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
14715.48
14664.16
+0.35%
+26.17%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.8130
-0.3120
+183bps
-31bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.2830
-0.0550
+174bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4320
-0.0310
+184bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.3660
0.0150
+238bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.3710
-0.0120
+283bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5890
-0.0100
+300bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.40
5.39
4.41
7.08
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
9.27
8.21
7.51
11.19
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.64
5.28
4.92
5.79
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
Polish markets at crossroads on rocky road to election
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
