CEE MARKETS-Zloty hits 3-year high, forint strong as weaker dollar boosts FX

By 0957 GMT, the zloty EURPLN= was up 0.25% against the euro at 4.388 to the euro after firming past the psychological level of 4.40 late on Wednesday and past levels touched in a mid-October bounce after an election gave a majority to an alliance of pro-European parties.

The zloty is up 3.3% since that vote.

Poland was set to win approval for some EU funds by the end of 2023, according to a Bloomberg report.

"The new potential government, seen as pro-market and pro-European... could be in place around mid-December and this increases the chances of something budging with EU funds," a Warsaw-based trader said.

"Breaking through 4.40 opens the way down (for the EURPLN exchange)... 4.35 is the next psychological level we could be heading towards."

Global factors have been playing a lead role for the zloty and other emerging currencies, which would continue to grow as long as the dollar eases, the trader said.

In Hungary, where central bankers have been cutting what are stil the EU's highest rates since May, the forint EURHUF= stabilised around a nearly four-month high, coming before a rate-setting meeting next Tuesday.

The Czech crown EURCZK= steadied on the strong side of the 24.50 psychological level after firming on Tuesday following the U.S. data.

"Currently the first Czech interest rate cut is about to happen and a further tapering of the rate (differential). Because of that, the crown is sensitive to inflation news from global markets," Czech bank CSOB said.

The Czech central bank has held interest rates since the middle of 2022, but it has discussed the start of an easing cycle and two out of seven board members voted for a cut this month.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1057 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4990

24.4900

-0.04%

-1.39%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

376.5000

376.0500

-0.12%

+6.09%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3880

4.3990

+0.25%

+6.87%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9695

4.9725

+0.06%

-0.54%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1400

117.1800

+0.03%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1386.03

1374.0400

+0.87%

+15.34%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

57877.39

57678.77

+0.34%

+32.16%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2253.06

2236.12

+0.76%

+25.73%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

14715.48

14664.16

+0.35%

+26.17%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.8130

-0.3120

+183bps

-31bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.2830

-0.0550

+174bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4320

-0.0310

+184bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3660

0.0150

+238bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.3710

-0.0120

+283bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5890

-0.0100

+300bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.40

5.39

4.41

7.08

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

9.27

8.21

7.51

11.19

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.64

5.28

4.92

5.79

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

