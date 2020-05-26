CEE MARKETS-Zloty hits 10-week peak, leading FX as sentiment rises

Updates zloty move, Hungarian central bank decision

PRAGUE, May 26 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty jumped more than 1% on Tuesday after breaking a key level to hit a 10-week high, while central European stocks gained 2% to 3% as European economies continued to reopen.

In Hungary, the central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged, as expected, and said it would use government bond purchases sparingly as it began a week of policy meetings in the region, with Poland and Romania to follow .

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.5% at 3w48.98 to the euro by 1420 GMT. The zloty EURPLN=rose to its strongest level against the euro since March 17, up 1.4% on the day at 4.443.

The move has helped the Polish currency gain back more than half its losses since the end of February, after the coronavirus pandemic hit central European markets and triggered a sell-off on par with the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

"It's risk-on mood in the market and some technical levels were broken," said a Warsaw-based currency dealer, referring to the psychological 4.50 per euro area. "The market was mainly long euro against the zloty ... so now I guess those guys are taking stop losses."

With economies reeling after being virtually shut down to contain the virus outbreak, central banks in the region have reacted largely with easing policy to cushion the fall.

Hungary's central bank, though, tightened its previously ultra-dovish policy in April to stabilise the forint. It started a quantitative easing programme in May to stimulate the economy, but has reduced how much it buys in tenders.

The measures have helped steady the forint in a range of 348-355 per euro in May, well off a record low of 369.54 hit on April 1.

Elsewhere, Romania's leu EURRON=was steady and the Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.4% to 27.110. Warsaw .WIG20stocks rose 3.2% and Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX were up over 2%.

A wave of business re-openings has boosted sentiment around Europe. Czech restaurants opened their indoor dining rooms on Monday for the first time since mid-March, the latest easing of restrictions in central Europe this month.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1620 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.1100

27.2225

+0.41%

-6.19%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

348.9800

350.8350

+0.53%

-5.11%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4425

4.5036

+1.37%

-4.19%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8435

4.8417

-0.04%

-1.14%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5870

7.5825

-0.06%

-1.87%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5800

117.6100

+0.03%

-0.01%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

900.68

882.0000

+2.12%

-19.27%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

36045.27

35210.60

+2.37%

-21.78%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1697.71

1644.74

+3.22%

-21.04%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8696.97

8688.36

+0.10%

-12.83%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

820.83

812.76

+0.99%

-11.34%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1611.69

1576.47

+2.23%

-20.11%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

669.21

668.97

+0.04%

-16.53%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

451.56

450.22

+0.30%

-20.52%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0960

-0.0430

+074bps

-8bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3950

-0.0410

+101bps

-10bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.7820

0.0070

+121bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.5340

-0.0180

+117bps

-6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.9720

0.0020

+159bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4270

0.0060

+185bps

-6bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.25

0.26

0.30

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.85

0.84

0.80

0.95

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.40

0.35

0.35

0.68

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Kirsten Donovan, Larry King)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613))

