CEE MARKETS-Zloty hits 10-week peak, leading FX as sentiment rises

Updates zloty move, Hungarian central bank decision
PRAGUE, May 26 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty jumped more than 1% on Tuesday after breaking a key level to hit a 10-week high, while central European stocks gained 2% to 3% as European economies continued to reopen.
In Hungary, the central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged, as expected, and said it would use government bond purchases sparingly as it began a week of policy meetings in the region, with Poland and Romania to follow .
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.5% at 3w48.98 to the euro by 1420 GMT. The zloty EURPLN=rose to its strongest level against the euro since March 17, up 1.4% on the day at 4.443.
The move has helped the Polish currency gain back more than half its losses since the end of February, after the coronavirus pandemic hit central European markets and triggered a sell-off on par with the 2008-09 global financial crisis.
"It's risk-on mood in the market and some technical levels were broken," said a Warsaw-based currency dealer, referring to the psychological 4.50 per euro area. "The market was mainly long euro against the zloty ... so now I guess those guys are taking stop losses."
With economies reeling after being virtually shut down to contain the virus outbreak, central banks in the region have reacted largely with easing policy to cushion the fall.
Hungary's central bank, though, tightened its previously ultra-dovish policy in April to stabilise the forint. It started a quantitative easing programme in May to stimulate the economy, but has reduced how much it buys in tenders.
The measures have helped steady the forint in a range of 348-355 per euro in May, well off a record low of 369.54 hit on April 1.
Elsewhere, Romania's leu EURRON=was steady and the Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.4% to 27.110. Warsaw .WIG20stocks rose 3.2% and Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX were up over 2%.
A wave of business re-openings has boosted sentiment around Europe. Czech restaurants opened their indoor dining rooms on Monday for the first time since mid-March, the latest easing of restrictions in central Europe this month.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
1620 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.1100
27.2225
+0.41%
-6.19%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
348.9800
350.8350
+0.53%
-5.11%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4425
4.5036
+1.37%
-4.19%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8435
4.8417
-0.04%
-1.14%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5870
7.5825
-0.06%
-1.87%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5800
117.6100
+0.03%
-0.01%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
900.68
882.0000
+2.12%
-19.27%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
36045.27
35210.60
+2.37%
-21.78%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1697.71
1644.74
+3.22%
-21.04%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8696.97
8688.36
+0.10%
-12.83%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
820.83
812.76
+0.99%
-11.34%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1611.69
1576.47
+2.23%
-20.11%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
669.21
668.97
+0.04%
-16.53%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
451.56
450.22
+0.30%
-20.52%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0960
-0.0430
+074bps
-8bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3950
-0.0410
+101bps
-10bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.7820
0.0070
+121bps
-6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.5340
-0.0180
+117bps
-6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.9720
0.0020
+159bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4270
0.0060
+185bps
-6bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.25
0.26
0.30
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.85
0.84
0.80
0.95
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.40
0.35
0.35
0.68
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
Zloty breaking belowhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gqjr1x
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Kirsten Donovan, Larry King)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.