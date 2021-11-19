CEE MARKETS-Zloty hit lowest since 2009 as COVID worries rattle CEE

PX

The Polish zloty fell to a more than 12-year low on Friday as central European currencies weakened on investor concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar.

The zloty EURPLN= was down 0.4% on the day at 4.687 to the euro at 1036 GMT, touching its lowest since March 2009. Hungary's forint and the Czech crown fell 0.6%.

Central Europe has seen a huge jump in COVID-19 infections as it seeks to boost vaccination numbers.

The Czech and Slovak governments both announced on Thursday tighter COVID-19 curbs for the unvaccinated, allowing access to restaurants and other services to only those who have been inoculated or recovered from the illness in the last six months.

The moves follow a jump to record daily tallies of new infections in recent days while other countries have seen new infections soar again to levels last seen in the previous major wave of the pandemic earlier this year.

Hungary reported 11,289 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, its highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic.

There is "a strong rise in risk aversion globally related to the fact that more European countries are introducing lockdowns," Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium, said.

On Friday, Austria announced it would become the first country in western Europe to re-impose a full coronavirus lockdown this autumn to tackle a new wave of infections. It will also require its whole population to be vaccinated as of February.

Adding to gloom in the region, the dollar was set for a fourth straight week of gains amid bets U.S. interest rates will rise faster than elsewhere, hitting the region's main reference currency the euro.

That is cutting risk appetite and dampening central Europe's own gains in recent weeks even with central banks in the region all tightening policy already.

"It is again a mix of rising COVID numbers and a stronger USD," a Prague trader said.

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= neared an eight-month low, falling to 366.60 to the euro, giving up all of its gains since the central bank's rate hike on Tuesday. The crown EURCZK= fell to 25.415.

Hungarian oil company MOL MOLB.BU was down 2.22% by 1049 GMT after Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio that Hungary will in February review and possibly extend a cap on fuel prices imposed for three months.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1136 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4150

25.2750

-0.55%

+3.20%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

366.6000

364.3150

-0.62%

-1.06%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6870

4.6667

-0.43%

-2.73%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9500

4.9494

-0.01%

-1.72%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5175

7.5125

-0.07%

+0.40%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1364.16

1376.3400

-0.88%

+32.81%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51363.67

51992.30

-1.21%

+21.98%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2250.55

2271.31

-0.91%

+13.44%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12630.12

12752.02

-0.96%

+28.81%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1243.03

1235.29

+0.63%

+37.98%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1995.66

1991.81

+0.19%

+14.74%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

808.70

809.26

-0.07%

+8.03%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

603.80

604.52

-0.12%

+34.92%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.2890

-0.0240

+405bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.0040

0.0220

+362bps

+5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.7430

-0.0010

+306bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.9540

-0.0340

+372bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.3860

0.0680

+400bps

+10bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.4200

0.0750

+374bps

+11bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.16

4.09

3.88

3.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.00

4.28

4.34

2.72

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.04

3.32

3.35

1.66

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

