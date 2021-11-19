CEE MARKETS-Zloty hit lowest since 2009 as COVID worries rattle CEE

PRAGUE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty fell to a more than 12-year low on Friday as central European currencies weakened on investor concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar.

The zloty EURPLN= was down 0.4% on the day at 4.687 to the euro at 1036 GMT, touching its lowest since March 2009. Hungary's forint and the Czech crown fell 0.6%.

Central Europe has seen a huge jump in COVID-19 infections as it seeks to boost vaccination numbers.

The Czech and Slovak governments both announced on Thursday tighter COVID-19 curbs for the unvaccinated, allowing access to restaurants and other services to only those who have been inoculated or recovered from the illness in the last six months.

The moves follow a jump to record daily tallies of new infections in recent days while other countries have seen new infections soar again to levels last seen in the previous major wave of the pandemic earlier this year.

Hungary reported 11,289 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, its highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic.

There is "a strong rise in risk aversion globally related to the fact that more European countries are introducing lockdowns," Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium, said.

On Friday, Austria announced it would become the first country in western Europe to re-impose a full coronavirus lockdown this autumn to tackle a new wave of infections. It will also require its whole population to be vaccinated as of February.

Adding to gloom in the region, the dollar was set for a fourth straight week of gains amid bets U.S. interest rates will rise faster than elsewhere, hitting the region's main reference currency the euro.

That is cutting risk appetite and dampening central Europe's own gains in recent weeks even with central banks in the region all tightening policy already.

"It is again a mix of rising COVID numbers and a stronger USD," a Prague trader said.

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= neared an eight-month low, falling to 366.60 to the euro, giving up all of its gains since the central bank's rate hike on Tuesday. The crown EURCZK= fell to 25.415.

Hungarian oil company MOL MOLB.BU was down 2.22% by 1049 GMT after Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio that Hungary will in February review and possibly extend a cap on fuel prices imposed for three months.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1136 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 25.4150 25.2750 -0.55% +3.20% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 366.6000 364.3150 -0.62% -1.06% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.6870 4.6667 -0.43% -2.73% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9500 4.9494 -0.01% -1.72% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5175 7.5125 -0.07% +0.40% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.4800 117.5800 +0.09% +0.08% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 .PX Prague .PX 1364.16 1376.3400 -0.88% +32.81% .BUX Budapest .BUX 51363.67 51992.30 -1.21% +21.98% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 2250.55 2271.31 -0.91% +13.44% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12630.12 12752.02 -0.96% +28.81% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1243.03 1235.29 +0.63% +37.98% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1995.66 1991.81 +0.19% +14.74% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 808.70 809.26 -0.07% +8.03% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 603.80 604.52 -0.12% +34.92% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 3.2890 -0.0240 +405bps -1bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 3.0040 0.0220 +362bps +5bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 2.7430 -0.0010 +306bps +3bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 2.9540 -0.0340 +372bps -2bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 3.3860 0.0680 +400bps +10bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 3.4200 0.0750 +374bps +11bps FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 4.16 4.09 3.88 3.17 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 4.00 4.28 4.34 2.72 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 3.04 3.32 3.35 1.66 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

