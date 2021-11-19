CEE MARKETS-Zloty hit lowest since 2009 as COVID worries rattle CEE
PRAGUE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty fell to a more than 12-year low on Friday as central European currencies weakened on investor concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar.
The zloty EURPLN= was down 0.4% on the day at 4.687 to the euro at 1036 GMT, touching its lowest since March 2009. Hungary's forint and the Czech crown fell 0.6%.
Central Europe has seen a huge jump in COVID-19 infections as it seeks to boost vaccination numbers.
The Czech and Slovak governments both announced on Thursday tighter COVID-19 curbs for the unvaccinated, allowing access to restaurants and other services to only those who have been inoculated or recovered from the illness in the last six months.
The moves follow a jump to record daily tallies of new infections in recent days while other countries have seen new infections soar again to levels last seen in the previous major wave of the pandemic earlier this year.
Hungary reported 11,289 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, its highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic.
There is "a strong rise in risk aversion globally related to the fact that more European countries are introducing lockdowns," Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium, said.
On Friday, Austria announced it would become the first country in western Europe to re-impose a full coronavirus lockdown this autumn to tackle a new wave of infections. It will also require its whole population to be vaccinated as of February.
Adding to gloom in the region, the dollar was set for a fourth straight week of gains amid bets U.S. interest rates will rise faster than elsewhere, hitting the region's main reference currency the euro.
That is cutting risk appetite and dampening central Europe's own gains in recent weeks even with central banks in the region all tightening policy already.
"It is again a mix of rising COVID numbers and a stronger USD," a Prague trader said.
In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= neared an eight-month low, falling to 366.60 to the euro, giving up all of its gains since the central bank's rate hike on Tuesday. The crown EURCZK= fell to 25.415.
Hungarian oil company MOL MOLB.BU was down 2.22% by 1049 GMT after Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio that Hungary will in February review and possibly extend a cap on fuel prices imposed for three months.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1136 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4150
25.2750
-0.55%
+3.20%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
366.6000
364.3150
-0.62%
-1.06%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6870
4.6667
-0.43%
-2.73%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9500
4.9494
-0.01%
-1.72%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5175
7.5125
-0.07%
+0.40%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1364.16
1376.3400
-0.88%
+32.81%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51363.67
51992.30
-1.21%
+21.98%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2250.55
2271.31
-0.91%
+13.44%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12630.12
12752.02
-0.96%
+28.81%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1243.03
1235.29
+0.63%
+37.98%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1995.66
1991.81
+0.19%
+14.74%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
808.70
809.26
-0.07%
+8.03%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
603.80
604.52
-0.12%
+34.92%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.2890
-0.0240
+405bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.0040
0.0220
+362bps
+5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7430
-0.0010
+306bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.9540
-0.0340
+372bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.3860
0.0680
+400bps
+10bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.4200
0.0750
+374bps
+11bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.16
4.09
3.88
3.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.00
4.28
4.34
2.72
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.04
3.32
3.35
1.66
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.