CEE MARKETS-Zloty hit by Swiss franc mortgage ruling

WARSAW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= continued to weaken on Friday after a Polish Supreme Court verdict that investors fear raises the risk that Swiss franc mortgage loans will be converted into the local currency on terms unfavourable to banks.
Other regional currencies gained, with Hungary's forint and Romania's leu rebounding after hitting new record lows against the euro this week.
The Czech crown pushed higher after a slight upward revision in third-quarter growth data indicated the region was still holding up despite a slowdown in western markets.
Poland's Supreme Court ruled on Thursday in a case brought by a bank against one of thousands of Poles who took out Swiss franc-denominated mortgages that have become prohibitively expensive to service after the franc soared in value.
Overturning an Appeals Court verdict after an Oct. 3 ruling by the European Union's top court, it said it could be possible to convert the loan into zloty while keeping the original interest rate, an outcome seen as unfavourable for lenders.
The zloty was down 0.1% on the day at 4.326 per euro at 1046 GMT, after having touched 4.3247 on Thursday after the verdict.
"The Supreme Court's judgment reminded investors of the problem of foreign exchange mortgages at a rather unfortunate time -- after breaking 4.30," ING analysts said in a note.
"With low pre-Christmas volatility, this raises the risk of the pair reaching another resistance at 4.35 even next week."
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= rebounded after hitting a record low against the euro on Thursday, gaining 0.6% to 333.90 per euro.
Thin trading on the long Thanksgiving weekend meant lower volumes were having an outsized effect, a Budapest-based dealer said, adding: "People are out buying LED TV's, they don't buy FX right now."
The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.1% to 25.542 to the euro while the Romanian leu EURRON= strengthened 0.3% to 4.7785.
Czech economic growth slowed somewhat in the third quarter, revised data showed on Friday, although analysts said it was still holding up well despite the slowdown in external markets like Germany.
Analysts expected the data would keep the central bank in wait-and-see mode, even as it is among the few European monetary bodies still debating whether a rate hike is still needed to get ahead of domestic inflationary pressures.
Governor Jiri Rusnok said in an interview with news website Aktualne.cz published on Friday that there was high likelihood of rate stability ahead.
"Today's data are an argument against raising interest rates," Komercni Banka senior economist Michale Brozka said.
The region's growth leaders Hungary and Poland published third-quarter gross domestic product data that was matched first estimates.
"As the data is in line with the Polish Monetary Policy Council's (MPC) expectations and inflation remains in the NBP's target range, they will not affect the MPC's interest rate decisions in the coming months," Bank Pocztowy Chief Economist Monika Kurtek said in a note.
Stock markets were down, hit by fears that Chinese retaliation against a U.S. law backing Hong Kong protesters could threaten to derail negotiations on a trade truce between the two countries.
Prague's PX .PX index was down 0.30% while Budapest's main index .BUX fell 0.29%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1146 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5420
25.5715
+0.12%
+0.65%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
333.9000
336.0250
+0.64%
-3.84%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3260
4.3216
-0.10%
-0.84%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7785
4.7925
+0.29%
-2.61%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4355
7.4373
+0.02%
-0.34%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6100
+0.09%
+0.68%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1081.16
1083.8200
-0.25%
+9.59%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43652.14
43799.85
-0.34%
+11.53%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2168.09
2169.09
-0.05%
-4.77%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9871.16
9869.45
+0.02%
+33.69%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
894.16
895.10
-0.11%
+11.18%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1993.02
1994.64
-0.08%
+13.96%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
774.15
771.55
+0.34%
+1.64%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
543.76
543.36
+0.07%
-8.53%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.4450
0.0510
+208bps
+5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2920
0.0680
+190bps
+7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4590
-0.0180
+183bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.3730
-0.0220
+201bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7220
-0.0230
+233bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.9680
-0.0260
+234bps
-2bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.23
2.23
2.16
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.24
0.25
0.28
0.17
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.72
1.68
1.64
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
Central Europe growth slowing pnghttps://tmsnrt.rs/2R10yI5
Central Europe growth slowing interactivehttps://tmsnrt.rs/2qMFUkq
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Marton Dunai in Budapest; Editing by Catherine Evans)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.