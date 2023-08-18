CEE MARKETS-Zloty hit by poor global sentiment, but other currencies stand ground

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed on Friday, as the Polish zloty EURPLN= succumbed to negative global sentiment soured by concerns about China, while regional peers proved more resilient.

Investors have been fretting about the health of the world's second largest economy, where a deepening property market crisis and weak economic data have fuelled fears of knock on effects for global markets.

"Globally we have got a risk-off mood, there is bad news from China," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "The zloty is weakening on the back of that global bad mood."

The zloty was 0.39% weaker against the euro at 4.4865 at 0913 GMT.

Meanwhile, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.15% stronger against the euro at 24.055 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.13% firmer at 384.20.

"The euro-forint has moved below the 200-day moving average, and the next important support is near 382.50, which is likely to be tested soon," said Zoltan Varga, an analyst at brokerage Equilor.

Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING, said it was possible that some institutions wanted to keep funds in the CEE region but not in Poland.

"This might be a reason why we see capital outflow from Poland and some inflow towards the other CEE countries," he said.

Benchmark 10-year bond yields in Poland and the Czech Republic fell, tracking euro zone peers which saw inflows due to concerns about the global economy.

Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR were 2 basis points lower at 5.677% while Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR were 6 basis points lower at 4.35%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1113 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.0550

24.0900

+0.15%

+0.43%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

384.2000

384.7000

+0.13%

+3.97%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4865

4.4690

-0.39%

+4.53%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9440

4.9449

+0.02%

-0.03%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1000

117.2000

+0.09%

+0.17%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1352.21

1361.7200

-0.70%

+12.52%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

56022.74

56470.09

-0.79%

+27.92%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2005.18

2021.15

-0.79%

+11.90%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12723.23

12833.57

-0.86%

+9.09%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8940

-0.2580

+286bps

-20bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7690

-0.0530

+215bps

+3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3500

-0.0580

+173bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.4310

-0.0940

+240bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.4620

-0.0140

+284bps

+7bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6770

-0.0170

+306bps

+7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.92

6.25

5.40

7.11

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.96

9.90

9.06

13.98

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.05

5.50

5.06

6.68

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.