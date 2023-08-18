CEE MARKETS-Zloty hit by poor global sentiment, but other currencies stand ground

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed on Friday, as the Polish zloty EURPLN= succumbed to negative global sentiment soured by concerns about China, while regional peers proved more resilient.
Investors have been fretting about the health of the world's second largest economy, where a deepening property market crisis and weak economic data have fuelled fears of knock on effects for global markets.
"Globally we have got a risk-off mood, there is bad news from China," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "The zloty is weakening on the back of that global bad mood."
The zloty was 0.39% weaker against the euro at 4.4865 at 0913 GMT.
Meanwhile, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.15% stronger against the euro at 24.055 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.13% firmer at 384.20.
"The euro-forint has moved below the 200-day moving average, and the next important support is near 382.50, which is likely to be tested soon," said Zoltan Varga, an analyst at brokerage Equilor.
Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING, said it was possible that some institutions wanted to keep funds in the CEE region but not in Poland.
"This might be a reason why we see capital outflow from Poland and some inflow towards the other CEE countries," he said.
Benchmark 10-year bond yields in Poland and the Czech Republic fell, tracking euro zone peers which saw inflows due to concerns about the global economy.
Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR were 2 basis points lower at 5.677% while Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR were 6 basis points lower at 4.35%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1113 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.0550
24.0900
+0.15%
+0.43%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
384.2000
384.7000
+0.13%
+3.97%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4865
4.4690
-0.39%
+4.53%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9440
4.9449
+0.02%
-0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1000
117.2000
+0.09%
+0.17%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1352.21
1361.7200
-0.70%
+12.52%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
56022.74
56470.09
-0.79%
+27.92%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2005.18
2021.15
-0.79%
+11.90%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12723.23
12833.57
-0.86%
+9.09%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8940
-0.2580
+286bps
-20bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7690
-0.0530
+215bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3500
-0.0580
+173bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.4310
-0.0940
+240bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.4620
-0.0140
+284bps
+7bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6770
-0.0170
+306bps
+7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.92
6.25
5.40
7.11
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.96
9.90
9.06
13.98
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.05
5.50
5.06
6.68
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Susan Fenton)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.