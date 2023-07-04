CEE MARKETS-Zloty gains, leu firm before Hidroelectrica IPO

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, July 4 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty edged higher on Tuesday, nearing 2-1/2 year highs that it hit in June, while the Romanian leu held steady at a nearly six-week high as currencies mostly drifted in cautious global trade.

The Czech crown was down a touch as local markets shifted into a two-day public holiday starting on Wednesday.

In Romania, eyes remained on the initial public offering of Romanian state-backed energy producer Hidroelectrica. Bookrunners on Tuesday said it could price in the middle of the expected valuation range of $9.3 billion to $11.1 billion.

The leu EURRON= has edged up since last week and was steady at 4.9495 per euro on the day at 0836 to the euro, testing a May 25 high of 4.9485.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= climbed 0.2% to 4.433 to the euro, in sight of the 4.42 level it touched last month.

Markets were expected to be calmer on Tuesday with U.S. trade close for the 4th of July holiday.

Warsaw markets were gearing up for a central bank rate decision on Thursday, with no changed expected but attention on the bank's statement to gauge whether interest rates are likely to fall later this year.

"The zloty is consolidating around 4.44... We consider the end of the Monetary Policy Council on Thursday as the most important event of the week," Bank Millennium said.

Hungary's forint EURHUF=, the biggest gainer in central Europe in the first half of the year, eased 0.2% to 375.75 per euro.

The currency has been in a downswing in recent trading but analysts see chances of a return to appreciation as gas prices soothe markets.

In the forint's case, interest rates - with a 13% base rate the highest in the European Union - are still a draw for investors.

"We thus see the current depreciation of the HUF and CZK as temporary and, especially in the case of Hungary, we expect the market to take the opportunity to buy the forint at a discount and benefit from the still massive carry," ING said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1036 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.7460

23.6990

-0.20%

+1.74%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

375.7500

375.1500

-0.16%

+6.30%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4330

4.4400

+0.16%

+5.79%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9500

+0.01%

-0.14%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1500

117.2450

+0.08%

+0.13%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1289.78

1285.1800

+0.36%

+7.33%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

50333.21

50351.40

-0.04%

+14.93%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2067.54

2078.46

-0.53%

+15.38%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12560.54

12542.09

+0.15%

+7.69%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7310

-0.1320

+243bps

-12bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7930

-0.0410

+214bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.2600

-0.0390

+180bps

-7bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.7980

0.0200

+249bps

+3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.6380

0.0280

+298bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.7520

0.0210

+329bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.00

6.38

5.57

7.13

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.51

11.22

10.03

15.16

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.50

5.92

5.42

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Christina Fincher)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

