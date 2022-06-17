CEE MARKETS-Zloty gains as markets remain under pressure

PRAGUE, June 17 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty rose off a 12-week low to rebound the most among central Europe's currencies on Friday, while the Czech crown hung inside its recent tight range.

Stocks were mixed and the Hungarian forint nudged higher as markets settled somewhat after assets in the region came under pressure amid a global retreat from riskier assets this week.

The zloty EURPLN=, with local markets returning to action after a Thursday holiday, strengthened 0.7% to 4.697 to the euro by 0952 GMT. Warsaw stocks caught up to peers after the one-day break and fell as much as 2% before settling down 0.5% midday.

Analysts, though, doubted the zloty would sustain its gains amid worsening investor sentiment with major central banks led by the U.S. Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy. Fears of a recession have grown as the Fed cut economic growth forecasts, putting pressure on emerging assets in central Europe.

"An attempt to strengthen the Polish currency, apart from an increase in risk appetite - which we do not currently count on - would, in our opinion, require signals from the Monetary Policy Council about the readiness for further solid interest rate hikes," Millenium Bank said.

Remarks by National Bank of Poland Governor Adam Glapinski last week that the bank was near the end of its tightening cycle have put pressure on the zloty.

In Hungary, the central bank on Thursday unexpectedly raised its one-week deposit rate, delivering a 50-basis-point increase.

The forint EURHUF= edged 0.3% higher on Friday, to 398.60 per euro, but remained stuck just off recent historic lows.

The crown EURCZK= firmed 0.2% to 24.701 per euro as markets turn to their attention to a Czech central bank meeting next week. Investors expect another big rate increase, possibly by 100 basis points according to market pricing, as the board meets under its current composition for the time.

From July, current board member Ales Michl, who has opposed rate hikes, will take over as governor. His appointment in May hit the crown amid expectations of a dovish turn by the bank, causing the central bank to intervene to boost the currency.

Comments from Governor Jiri Rusnok and another central bank policymaker have shown the bank is ready to act, and the crown has been in a range around 24.70 to the euro.

Societe Generale analysts, using central bank balance sheet data, have estimated the bank may have sold up to 5 billion euros ($5.26 billion), or around 3% of its massive international reserves, since last month in defence of the crown.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1152 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7010

24.7410

+0.16%

+0.69%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

398.6000

399.7000

+0.28%

-7.33%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6970

4.7315

+0.73%

-2.26%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9478

4.9460

-0.04%

+0.01%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5200

7.5245

+0.06%

-0.03%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3700

117.4300

+0.05%

+0.18%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1292.71

1286.5500

+0.48%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39028.05

39224.77

-0.50%

-23.05%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1697.82

1707.11

-0.54%

-25.10%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12147.53

12065.95

+0.68%

-7.00%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1149.62

1152.30

-0.23%

-8.43%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2006.84

2037.66

-1.51%

-3.49%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

821.28

820.39

+0.11%

+0.06%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

611.97

611.73

+0.04%

-3.73%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.5640

-0.1140

+549bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

6.1130

-0.0770

+468bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.7480

-0.2020

+411bps

-15bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.8710

-0.0140

+679bps

+5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

8.1680

0.0660

+674bps

+16bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.9100

0.0070

+627bps

+6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.66

7.83

7.76

6.52

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

9.47

9.75

9.93

7.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

8.26

8.41

8.38

6.84

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 0.9508 euros)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest, and Anna Koper in Warsaw Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

