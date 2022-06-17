CEE MARKETS-Zloty gains as markets remain under pressure
PRAGUE, June 17 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty rose off a 12-week low to rebound the most among central Europe's currencies on Friday, while the Czech crown hung inside its recent tight range.
Stocks were mixed and the Hungarian forint nudged higher as markets settled somewhat after assets in the region came under pressure amid a global retreat from riskier assets this week.
The zloty EURPLN=, with local markets returning to action after a Thursday holiday, strengthened 0.7% to 4.697 to the euro by 0952 GMT. Warsaw stocks caught up to peers after the one-day break and fell as much as 2% before settling down 0.5% midday.
Analysts, though, doubted the zloty would sustain its gains amid worsening investor sentiment with major central banks led by the U.S. Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy. Fears of a recession have grown as the Fed cut economic growth forecasts, putting pressure on emerging assets in central Europe.
"An attempt to strengthen the Polish currency, apart from an increase in risk appetite - which we do not currently count on - would, in our opinion, require signals from the Monetary Policy Council about the readiness for further solid interest rate hikes," Millenium Bank said.
Remarks by National Bank of Poland Governor Adam Glapinski last week that the bank was near the end of its tightening cycle have put pressure on the zloty.
In Hungary, the central bank on Thursday unexpectedly raised its one-week deposit rate, delivering a 50-basis-point increase.
The forint EURHUF= edged 0.3% higher on Friday, to 398.60 per euro, but remained stuck just off recent historic lows.
The crown EURCZK= firmed 0.2% to 24.701 per euro as markets turn to their attention to a Czech central bank meeting next week. Investors expect another big rate increase, possibly by 100 basis points according to market pricing, as the board meets under its current composition for the time.
From July, current board member Ales Michl, who has opposed rate hikes, will take over as governor. His appointment in May hit the crown amid expectations of a dovish turn by the bank, causing the central bank to intervene to boost the currency.
Comments from Governor Jiri Rusnok and another central bank policymaker have shown the bank is ready to act, and the crown has been in a range around 24.70 to the euro.
Societe Generale analysts, using central bank balance sheet data, have estimated the bank may have sold up to 5 billion euros ($5.26 billion), or around 3% of its massive international reserves, since last month in defence of the crown.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1152 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7010
24.7410
+0.16%
+0.69%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
398.6000
399.7000
+0.28%
-7.33%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6970
4.7315
+0.73%
-2.26%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9478
4.9460
-0.04%
+0.01%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5200
7.5245
+0.06%
-0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3700
117.4300
+0.05%
+0.18%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1292.71
1286.5500
+0.48%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39028.05
39224.77
-0.50%
-23.05%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1697.82
1707.11
-0.54%
-25.10%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12147.53
12065.95
+0.68%
-7.00%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1149.62
1152.30
-0.23%
-8.43%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2006.84
2037.66
-1.51%
-3.49%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
821.28
820.39
+0.11%
+0.06%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
611.97
611.73
+0.04%
-3.73%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.5640
-0.1140
+549bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
6.1130
-0.0770
+468bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.7480
-0.2020
+411bps
-15bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.8710
-0.0140
+679bps
+5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
8.1680
0.0660
+674bps
+16bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.9100
0.0070
+627bps
+6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.66
7.83
7.76
6.52
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
9.47
9.75
9.93
7.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
8.26
8.41
8.38
6.84
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 0.9508 euros)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest, and Anna Koper in Warsaw Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.