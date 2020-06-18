CEE MARKETS-Zloty gains after minister says currency too weak

PRAGUE, June 18 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty firmed on Thursday after the country's finance minister said the exchange rate looked too weak, countering indications of concern from the central bank this week about the currency's strength.

Other central European currencies and stocks mostly struggled to find a direction, with global markets drifting on growing fears of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic as U.S. cases rose.

The Czech crown eased a touch going into the quiet period before the central bank's rate setting meeting next week.

Recent policymaker comments have doused expectations the Czech bank may cut the main interest rate CZCBIR=ECI again after reducing it by 200 basis points to 0.25% since March.

The Polish central bank, which cut rates to near zero in May, held off this week but signalled it preferred a weaker zloty during the coronavirus crisis to support economic recovery, analysts said.

The zloty EURPLN= was up 0.2% at 4.454 to the euro by 0955 GMT.

After the central bank's comments prompted speculation it could intervene against the zloty, Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski said on Thursday the currency was currently too weak.

"It may be that (Polish central bank) interventions may not have to happen against the zloty and it will happen naturally via the market," analysts at bank CSOB said in a note.

"If the central bank continues to buy large sums of state bonds and the number of (coronavirus) infections doesn't improve, it is tough to imagine zloty appreciation."

The crown EURCZK= was steady and Hungary's forint EURHUF= eased 0.15%.

Commerzbank said Czech central banker comments leading up to next week's rate meeting showed a rejection of the bank turning to unconventional tools if there was no deterioration in the coronavirus crisis.

In Romania, where interest rates are higher compared to its central European peers, the leu EURRON= was flat.

The central bank there said it would continue to ensure market liquidity while keeping the exchange rate relatively stable and gradually lowering interest rates without discouraging domestic savings.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1155 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.5990

26.6060

+0.03%

-4.39%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

345.0500

344.5450

-0.15%

-4.03%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4535

4.4643

+0.24%

-4.43%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8385

4.8388

+0.01%

-1.04%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5440

7.5440

+0.00%

-1.31%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5100

117.5800

+0.06%

+0.05%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

936.81

933.4100

+0.36%

-16.03%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

37594.30

37767.72

-0.46%

-18.42%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1798.43

1787.81

+0.59%

-16.36%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8714.20

8695.98

+0.21%

-12.66%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

854.23

859.88

-0.66%

-7.74%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1639.22

1655.81

-1.00%

-18.75%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

675.57

675.80

-0.03%

-15.73%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

459.02

459.46

-0.10%

-19.21%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1410

-0.0010

+079bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.4430

0.0450

+108bps

+4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9550

0.0600

+138bps

+6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.2810

0.0040

+093bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8800

-0.0200

+151bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4490

-0.0090

+188bps

-1bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.31

0.35

0.39

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.79

0.73

0.68

0.90

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.24

0.27

0.29

0.27

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

