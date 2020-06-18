CEE MARKETS-Zloty gains after minister says currency too weak

PRAGUE, June 18 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty firmed on Thursday after the country's finance minister said the exchange rate looked too weak, countering indications of concern from the central bank this week about the currency's strength.
Other central European currencies and stocks mostly struggled to find a direction, with global markets drifting on growing fears of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic as U.S. cases rose.
The Czech crown eased a touch going into the quiet period before the central bank's rate setting meeting next week.
Recent policymaker comments have doused expectations the Czech bank may cut the main interest rate CZCBIR=ECI again after reducing it by 200 basis points to 0.25% since March.
The Polish central bank, which cut rates to near zero in May, held off this week but signalled it preferred a weaker zloty during the coronavirus crisis to support economic recovery, analysts said.
The zloty EURPLN= was up 0.2% at 4.454 to the euro by 0955 GMT.
After the central bank's comments prompted speculation it could intervene against the zloty, Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski said on Thursday the currency was currently too weak.
"It may be that (Polish central bank) interventions may not have to happen against the zloty and it will happen naturally via the market," analysts at bank CSOB said in a note.
"If the central bank continues to buy large sums of state bonds and the number of (coronavirus) infections doesn't improve, it is tough to imagine zloty appreciation."
The crown EURCZK= was steady and Hungary's forint EURHUF= eased 0.15%.
Commerzbank said Czech central banker comments leading up to next week's rate meeting showed a rejection of the bank turning to unconventional tools if there was no deterioration in the coronavirus crisis.
In Romania, where interest rates are higher compared to its central European peers, the leu EURRON= was flat.
The central bank there said it would continue to ensure market liquidity while keeping the exchange rate relatively stable and gradually lowering interest rates without discouraging domestic savings.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1155 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.5990
26.6060
+0.03%
-4.39%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
345.0500
344.5450
-0.15%
-4.03%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4535
4.4643
+0.24%
-4.43%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8385
4.8388
+0.01%
-1.04%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5440
7.5440
+0.00%
-1.31%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5100
117.5800
+0.06%
+0.05%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
936.81
933.4100
+0.36%
-16.03%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
37594.30
37767.72
-0.46%
-18.42%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1798.43
1787.81
+0.59%
-16.36%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8714.20
8695.98
+0.21%
-12.66%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
854.23
859.88
-0.66%
-7.74%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1639.22
1655.81
-1.00%
-18.75%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
675.57
675.80
-0.03%
-15.73%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
459.02
459.46
-0.10%
-19.21%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1410
-0.0010
+079bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.4430
0.0450
+108bps
+4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9550
0.0600
+138bps
+6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.2810
0.0040
+093bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8800
-0.0200
+151bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4490
-0.0090
+188bps
-1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.31
0.35
0.39
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.79
0.73
0.68
0.90
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.24
0.27
0.29
0.27
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.