CEE MARKETS-Zloty, forint steady as markets await Polish cenbank messages

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

January 10, 2024 — 04:36 am EST

Written by Boldizsar Gyori for Reuters ->

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint and the Polish zloty were little moved on Wednesday as central-European currencies entered a wait-and-see mode ahead of a press conference by the Polish central bank later in the day and U.S. CPI data scheduled for Thursday.

Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski is scheduled to speak at 1400 GMT, a day after policymakers kept the bank's main interest rate on hold at 5.75%, in line with expectations, as they forecast a significant fall in inflation in the coming months.

"Keeping rates steady means that this is the fourth month in a row without changes and at today's conference of the governor of the NBP (Polish central bank) a question will probably be asked whether this means the end of the cycle of interest rate cuts," Alior Bank wrote.

"In our opinion, we are still in a cycle of reductions," they added.

The Polish central bank slashed the cost of credit by a total of 100 basis points in September and October. It has kept rates on hold since then, citing uncertainty over regulatory and fiscal policy after a broad coalition of pro-European Union parties won a majority in the national election.

The zloty EURPLN= reacted little to the central bank's decision, easing slightly during early morning trading, at 4.34 to the euro by 0857 GMT.

"The FX market appears in wait-and-see mode ahead of tomorrow’s U.S. CPI," ING said in a note.

Elsewhere in the region, Hungary's forint was also little moved, with investors citing CPI data due to be published on Friday as their main point of concern.

"Investors are waiting for Friday's Hungarian inflation data, which, unless it deviates by a lot from expectations, will not swing the currency away from the 380 level by a lot," a Budapest-based trader said.

Hungary's forint has been firming for five consecutive sessions since the year began, only to reverse course on Tuesday, and searched for direction on Wednesday, trading at 378.65 per euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0957 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6200

24.5600

-0.24%

+0.33%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

378.6500

378.7500

+0.03%

+1.20%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3445

4.3400

-0.10%

+0.00%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9715

4.9725

+0.02%

+0.06%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2100

117.2000

-0.01%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1451.24

1448.2800

+0.20%

+2.63%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

62153.82

61921.62

+0.37%

+2.53%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2287.27

2288.20

-0.04%

-2.38%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15683.08

15610.27

+0.47%

+2.03%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.4620

-0.1390

+186bps

-14bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.7830

-0.0050

+166bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.9000

-0.0180

+173bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.8860

0.0820

+228bps

+8bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.8770

0.0000

+276bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.1550

0.0090

+298bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.80

4.75

3.82

6.71

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.77

6.29

5.48

9.86

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.48

5.03

4.63

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

