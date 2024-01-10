CEE MARKETS-Zloty, forint steady as markets await Polish cenbank messages

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint and the Polish zloty were little moved on Wednesday as central-European currencies entered a wait-and-see mode ahead of a press conference by the Polish central bank later in the day and U.S. CPI data scheduled for Thursday.
Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski is scheduled to speak at 1400 GMT, a day after policymakers kept the bank's main interest rate on hold at 5.75%, in line with expectations, as they forecast a significant fall in inflation in the coming months.
"Keeping rates steady means that this is the fourth month in a row without changes and at today's conference of the governor of the NBP (Polish central bank) a question will probably be asked whether this means the end of the cycle of interest rate cuts," Alior Bank wrote.
"In our opinion, we are still in a cycle of reductions," they added.
The Polish central bank slashed the cost of credit by a total of 100 basis points in September and October. It has kept rates on hold since then, citing uncertainty over regulatory and fiscal policy after a broad coalition of pro-European Union parties won a majority in the national election.
The zloty EURPLN= reacted little to the central bank's decision, easing slightly during early morning trading, at 4.34 to the euro by 0857 GMT.
"The FX market appears in wait-and-see mode ahead of tomorrow’s U.S. CPI," ING said in a note.
Elsewhere in the region, Hungary's forint was also little moved, with investors citing CPI data due to be published on Friday as their main point of concern.
"Investors are waiting for Friday's Hungarian inflation data, which, unless it deviates by a lot from expectations, will not swing the currency away from the 380 level by a lot," a Budapest-based trader said.
Hungary's forint has been firming for five consecutive sessions since the year began, only to reverse course on Tuesday, and searched for direction on Wednesday, trading at 378.65 per euro.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0957 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6200
24.5600
-0.24%
+0.33%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
378.6500
378.7500
+0.03%
+1.20%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3445
4.3400
-0.10%
+0.00%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9715
4.9725
+0.02%
+0.06%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2100
117.2000
-0.01%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1451.24
1448.2800
+0.20%
+2.63%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
62153.82
61921.62
+0.37%
+2.53%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2287.27
2288.20
-0.04%
-2.38%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15683.08
15610.27
+0.47%
+2.03%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.4620
-0.1390
+186bps
-14bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.7830
-0.0050
+166bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.9000
-0.0180
+173bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.8860
0.0820
+228bps
+8bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.8770
0.0000
+276bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.1550
0.0090
+298bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.80
4.75
3.82
6.71
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.77
6.29
5.48
9.86
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.48
5.03
4.63
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Mrigank Dhaniwala)
