CEE MARKETS-Zloty, forint rebound from record lows supported by cenbank steps
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 8 (Reuters) - The zloty and the forint rebounded from record lows on Tuesday after the Polish and Hungarian central banks delivered interest rate hikes, providing some relief to currencies battered by rising economic worries after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Sharp falls in central Europe's currencies in the past week, coming as already soaring inflation faces more upward pressure, prompted the Czech and Polish central banks to step into the markets last week.
Poland followed with a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike on Tuesday, although the 75 basis-point increase missed some expectations in the market that had seen chances of up to 100 bps.
The zloty EURPLN= had gained on rate hike expectations but eased somewhat after the decision. It settled later, trading 1.07% higher on the day at 4.9350 per euro.
"This decision is a sort of compromise solution; it is a bigger hike than 50 bps carried out in previous months, but it is less than the 100 bps expected by some analysts," said Piotr Bielski, head of Santander Bank Polska's economic analysis department.
"On one hand, this is a response to the weakness of the currency, and on the other to the deterioration of macroeconomic forecasts."
The step taken by the central bank was bigger than the 50 basis points seen by a Reuters poll of analysts. However, some investors had expected an even bigger rate hike after the currency fell to a record low on Monday.
Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski is due to hold a press conference on Wednesday, which markets will eye after the zloty fell sharply on Monday to a record low beyond 5 to the euro. Hungary's forint also sank to an all-time low of 400 per euro.
The forint EURHUF= was up 1.34% on Tuesday, trading at 388.41, nearly 3% stronger from its record low.
On Tuesday, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) hiked the top of its interest rate corridor by 100 basis points to 6.4% in order to create room for further policy tightening.
"With this step the bank not only widened the interest rate corridor, but also created a room of 105 basis points to raise the one-week deposit rate," Erste wrote.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.25% to trade at 25.650 versus the common currency.
Most stocks in the region firmed, with Budapest .BUX gaining 4.11% and Prague .PX adding 2.57%. Warsaw .WIG20 bucked the trend and lost 1.39%, while Bucharest .BETI was 2.48% higher.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1700 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.6500
25.7150
+0.25%
-3.03%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
388.4100
393.6000
+1.34%
-4.90%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.9350
4.9880
+1.07%
-6.97%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9495
4.9490
-0.01%
-0.03%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5640
7.5595
-0.06%
-0.61%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6400
117.6500
+0.01%
-0.05%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1261.64
1230.0400
+2.57%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41521.00
39883.29
+4.11%
-18.14%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1908.10
1934.94
-1.39%
-15.83%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11236.34
10964.17
+2.48%
-13.97%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1054.20
1074.84
-1.92%
-16.03%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1914.42
1907.00
+0.39%
-7.93%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
835.76
831.13
+0.56%
+1.83%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
547.27
538.96
+1.54%
-13.91%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.7080
0.0110
+534bps
-4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.8410
0.0240
+407bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.4760
0.0620
+339bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.8200
-0.0040
+546bps
-6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.9130
-0.0780
+514bps
-16bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.7130
-0.0410
+462bps
-14bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.79
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.85
7.76
7.55
5.89
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.52
5.57
5.53
3.81
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alicja Ptak in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)
((KrishnaChandra.Eluri@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.