CEE MARKETS-Zloty, forint rebound from record lows supported by cenbank steps

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 8 (Reuters) - The zloty and the forint rebounded from record lows on Tuesday after the Polish and Hungarian central banks delivered interest rate hikes, providing some relief to currencies battered by rising economic worries after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Sharp falls in central Europe's currencies in the past week, coming as already soaring inflation faces more upward pressure, prompted the Czech and Polish central banks to step into the markets last week.

Poland followed with a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike on Tuesday, although the 75 basis-point increase missed some expectations in the market that had seen chances of up to 100 bps.

The zloty EURPLN= had gained on rate hike expectations but eased somewhat after the decision. It settled later, trading 1.07% higher on the day at 4.9350 per euro.

"This decision is a sort of compromise solution; it is a bigger hike than 50 bps carried out in previous months, but it is less than the 100 bps expected by some analysts," said Piotr Bielski, head of Santander Bank Polska's economic analysis department.

"On one hand, this is a response to the weakness of the currency, and on the other to the deterioration of macroeconomic forecasts."

The step taken by the central bank was bigger than the 50 basis points seen by a Reuters poll of analysts. However, some investors had expected an even bigger rate hike after the currency fell to a record low on Monday.

Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski is due to hold a press conference on Wednesday, which markets will eye after the zloty fell sharply on Monday to a record low beyond 5 to the euro. Hungary's forint also sank to an all-time low of 400 per euro.

The forint EURHUF= was up 1.34% on Tuesday, trading at 388.41, nearly 3% stronger from its record low.

On Tuesday, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) hiked the top of its interest rate corridor by 100 basis points to 6.4% in order to create room for further policy tightening.

"With this step the bank not only widened the interest rate corridor, but also created a room of 105 basis points to raise the one-week deposit rate," Erste wrote.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.25% to trade at 25.650 versus the common currency.

Most stocks in the region firmed, with Budapest .BUX gaining 4.11% and Prague .PX adding 2.57%. Warsaw .WIG20 bucked the trend and lost 1.39%, while Bucharest .BETI was 2.48% higher.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1700 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.6500

25.7150

+0.25%

-3.03%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

388.4100

393.6000

+1.34%

-4.90%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.9350

4.9880

+1.07%

-6.97%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9490

-0.01%

-0.03%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5640

7.5595

-0.06%

-0.61%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6400

117.6500

+0.01%

-0.05%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1261.64

1230.0400

+2.57%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41521.00

39883.29

+4.11%

-18.14%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1908.10

1934.94

-1.39%

-15.83%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11236.34

10964.17

+2.48%

-13.97%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1054.20

1074.84

-1.92%

-16.03%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1914.42

1907.00

+0.39%

-7.93%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

835.76

831.13

+0.56%

+1.83%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

547.27

538.96

+1.54%

-13.91%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7080

0.0110

+534bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.8410

0.0240

+407bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.4760

0.0620

+339bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.8200

-0.0040

+546bps

-6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.9130

-0.0780

+514bps

-16bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.7130

-0.0410

+462bps

-14bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.79

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.85

7.76

7.55

5.89

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.52

5.57

5.53

3.81

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alicja Ptak in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)

((KrishnaChandra.Eluri@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.