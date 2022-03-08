CEE MARKETS-Zloty, forint rebound from record lows ahead of cenbank meetings
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 8 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday, rebounding from record lows in the previous session, as markets were eyeing central bank meetings in both countries to see how they react to volatility caused by the war in Ukraine.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 1.49% higher on the day and trading at 4.9150 per euro ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meeting later in the day where a Reuters poll of analysts expects a 50-basis-point rate hike to 3.25%.
Some analysts, however, expect a much bigger step after the currency fell to a record low of 5 versus the euro in the previous session.
"Today we witness the first central bank rate decision in the CEE since currencies began to collapse last week: the meeting might provide clues about how the CE3 central banks will tackle exchange rate weakness," Commerzbank wrote in a note. "A 100bps rate hike has become more likely for today."
Investors will also closely watch Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski's press conference on Wednesday.
The Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint both fell to record lows on Monday as investors fled the CEE region looking for safer assets after Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine.
The sharp falls in currencies in the past week have already prompted the Czech and Polish central banks to step into the markets.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 1.31% on the day and trading at 388.52, nearly 3% stronger than its record low of 400 per euro it fell to on Monday.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) holds a non-rate-setting meeting later in the day where some market participants expect a response to the forint's weakening.
"It's possible the central bank will take a step to help the forint. I think the currency is firming on that hope right now," an FX trader in Budapest said. "However, this optimism is very fragile - any news of the war could spoil it."
Erste Bank wrote in a note that the NBH was likely to widen its interest rate corridor considerably "in order to create more room for the (NBH), before setting the rate of the one-week deposit on Thursday."
The National Bank of Hungary uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term volatility. It currently stands at 5.35%, just 5 basis points below the upper end of the rate corridor.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.67% to trade at 25.545 versus the common currency.
Stocks in the region firmed, with Budapest .BUX gaining 4.14% and Prague .PX adding 2.63%. Warsaw .WIG20 was up 0.25% while Bucharest .BETI was 4.76% higher.
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
