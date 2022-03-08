CEE MARKETS-Zloty, forint rebound from record lows ahead of cenbank meetings

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 8 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday, rebounding from record lows in the previous session, as markets were eyeing central bank meetings in both countries to see how they react to volatility caused by the war in Ukraine.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 1.49% higher on the day and trading at 4.9150 per euro ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meeting later in the day where a Reuters poll of analysts expects a 50-basis-point rate hike to 3.25%.

Some analysts, however, expect a much bigger step after the currency fell to a record low of 5 versus the euro in the previous session.

"Today we witness the first central bank rate decision in the CEE since currencies began to collapse last week: the meeting might provide clues about how the CE3 central banks will tackle exchange rate weakness," Commerzbank wrote in a note. "A 100bps rate hike has become more likely for today."

Investors will also closely watch Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski's press conference on Wednesday.

The Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint both fell to record lows on Monday as investors fled the CEE region looking for safer assets after Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine.

The sharp falls in currencies in the past week have already prompted the Czech and Polish central banks to step into the markets.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 1.31% on the day and trading at 388.52, nearly 3% stronger than its record low of 400 per euro it fell to on Monday.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) holds a non-rate-setting meeting later in the day where some market participants expect a response to the forint's weakening.

"It's possible the central bank will take a step to help the forint. I think the currency is firming on that hope right now," an FX trader in Budapest said. "However, this optimism is very fragile - any news of the war could spoil it."

Erste Bank wrote in a note that the NBH was likely to widen its interest rate corridor considerably "in order to create more room for the (NBH), before setting the rate of the one-week deposit on Thursday."

The National Bank of Hungary uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term volatility. It currently stands at 5.35%, just 5 basis points below the upper end of the rate corridor.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.67% to trade at 25.545 versus the common currency.

Stocks in the region firmed, with Budapest .BUX gaining 4.14% and Prague .PX adding 2.63%. Warsaw .WIG20 was up 0.25% while Bucharest .BETI was 4.76% higher.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1041 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5450

25.7150

+0.67%

-2.63%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

388.5200

393.6000

+1.31%

-4.92%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.9150

4.9880

+1.49%

-6.59%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9490

-0.01%

-0.03%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5640

7.5595

-0.06%

-0.61%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6400

117.6500

+0.01%

-0.05%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1262.42

1230.0400

+2.63%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41534.37

39883.29

+4.14%

-18.11%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1939.75

1934.94

+0.25%

-14.43%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11486.20

10964.17

+4.76%

-12.06%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1073.80

1074.84

-0.10%

-14.47%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1915.40

1907.00

+0.44%

-7.88%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

835.07

831.13

+0.47%

+1.74%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

548.34

538.96

+1.74%

-13.74%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7080

0.0110

+534bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.9100

0.0930

+414bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.4690

0.0550

+341bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.8610

0.0370

+549bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.9910

0.0000

+522bps

-8bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.8240

0.0700

+476bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.77

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.85

7.78

7.63

5.78

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.48

5.48

5.45

3.81

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

