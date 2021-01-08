CEE MARKETS-Zloty, forint halt gains, focus turns to Polish cenbank meeting next week
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies held stable on Friday, bringing this week's steady gains of the zloty and the forint to a halt as investors in the region are already looking ahead to the rate-setting meeting of the Polish central bank next week.
While most economists expect rates to remain unchanged on Wednesday, recent comments by governor Adam Glapinski that a rate-cut could be possible in the first quarter have introduced an element of uncertainty.
The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Central Europe's economies hard, and some countries like the Czech Republic and Slovakia are battling a big spike in infections again. Hungary extended a partial lockdown until Feb 1.
Nonetheless, the launch of vaccinations against COVID-19 fuels hopes for a global economic recovery in 2021, which could lead to Central European currencies firming this year, with the zloty and Czech crown leading gains, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.
The zloty was EURPLN= flat on the day to trade at 4.5185 versus the euro.
According to the Reuters poll, the zloty could strengthen almost 3% over the next year, but some analysts urged caution after last month's interventions by central bank to weaken the currency to help exports.
"The market will remain moderately cautious in the pressure on the appreciation of the Polish currency, at least until the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Council," Bank Millenium said in a note.
"We now expect the NBP to cut its key policy rate by 10bp to 0% in 1Q21, most likely at the March meeting," Morgan Stanley said. "However, if PLN appreciates strongly, there is a risk that the NBP might decide to deliver a cut earlier than that."
Further interventions to weaken the zloty could have a downside effect on the forint and a Polish rate-cut could prompt the National Bank of Hungary to take a similar step, FX traders in Budapest said.
"Investors have always traded the zloty and the forint together, and since the EU budget veto, the connection has been burned into their minds even stronger," one trader said.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.11% and trading at 359.85 versus the common currency on Friday.
Hungary's industrial output rose by an annual 3.5% in November, based on data on Friday, as output in major branches of manufacturing expanded, but the economic rebound this year looks slower than previously expected.
In the Czech Republic, working day adjusted industrial output rose by a lower-than-expected 0.4% year-on-year in November.
Stocks in the region firmed, with equities in Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX at levels last seen in February 2020.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1056 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.2100
26.2050
-0.02%
+0.07%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
359.8500
360.2500
+0.11%
+0.80%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5185
4.5175
-0.02%
+0.90%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8710
4.8695
-0.03%
-0.12%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5660
7.5655
-0.01%
-0.25%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1061.21
1051.0500
+0.97%
+3.32%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44140.46
43900.70
+0.55%
+4.83%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2080.21
2074.11
+0.29%
+4.85%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10041.54
9988.89
+0.53%
+2.41%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
926.85
919.90
+0.76%
+2.89%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1789.50
1785.84
+0.20%
+2.89%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
746.94
746.94
+0.00%
-0.22%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
451.81
449.88
+0.43%
+0.96%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2450
-0.0350
+095bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7930
-0.0220
+153bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2800
-0.0010
+181bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0510
-0.0310
+076bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4020
-0.0600
+114bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2490
-0.0150
+178bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.39
0.43
0.53
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.71
0.74
0.77
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.15
0.16
0.16
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.