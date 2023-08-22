CEE MARKETS-Zloty, forint firm, Hungarian stock market hits record highs

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint and the Polish zloty both firmed on Tuesday against the euro in a slow market, as the dollar eased from recent 10-weak peaks with global risk appetite returning.
Amid positive sentiment, Budapest's bourse led stock markets higher in Central Europe, with its BUX index scaling new all-time highs at above 57,000 points. At 0854 GMT the index was up 0.5%, with OTP stocks gaining 0.8%.
"The dollar is weakening slightly against the euro and major currencies, likely due to some profit-taking..., Hungary's MHB Bank said in a note. It said potential further gains of the euro versus the dollar could give support to Central European currencies later in the day.
The zloty gained 0.4% to trade at 4.466 to the euro despite a bigger-than-expected fall in Poland's annual retail sales data PLRSCO=ECI for July according to data published on Tuesday.
"The EUR/PLN exchange rate remains in the range of 4.41-4.49 (...)," Bank Millennium said in a note.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= traded at 382 versus the euro, up 0.55% staying at the lower end of past week's trading range, but lacking a drive that could generate serious flows behind the currency, traders said.
"This week and the next will be probably calm, as all major macroeconomic data had been published for August - only the central bank's rate decision is left for next week, however, that is a pretty predictable 100 bps cut," a Budapest-based trader said.
The central bank's one-day deposit rate is at 15%, after three successive 100-basis point cuts since May. The bank holds its next rate meeting on August 29.
The Czech crown was stuck in tight ranges during morning trade.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1028 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.0100
24.0280
+0.07%
+0.62%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
382.0000
384.1000
+0.55%
+4.57%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4660
4.4825
+0.37%
+5.01%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9340
4.9395
+0.11%
+0.17%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1500
117.2000
+0.04%
+0.13%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1353.29
1352.9500
+0.03%
+12.61%
Budapest
.BUX
57143.29
56656.60
+0.86%
+30.48%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2016.07
2015.21
+0.04%
+12.50%
Bucharest
.BETI
12931.35
12891.69
+0.31%
+10.87%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8940
-0.3150
+280bps
-30bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8330
-0.0570
+215bps
-3bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4620
-0.0200
+179bps
+2bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.3950
-0.0370
+230bps
-2bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.5470
-0.0210
+287bps
+0bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.7860
-0.0230
+312bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.93
6.32
5.47
7.11
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.89
10.38
9.20
13.95
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.03
5.53
5.14
6.68
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Sharon Singleton)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.