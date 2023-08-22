CEE MARKETS-Zloty, forint firm, Hungarian stock market hits record highs

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint and the Polish zloty both firmed on Tuesday against the euro in a slow market, as the dollar eased from recent 10-weak peaks with global risk appetite returning.

Amid positive sentiment, Budapest's bourse led stock markets higher in Central Europe, with its BUX index scaling new all-time highs at above 57,000 points. At 0854 GMT the index was up 0.5%, with OTP stocks gaining 0.8%.

"The dollar is weakening slightly against the euro and major currencies, likely due to some profit-taking..., Hungary's MHB Bank said in a note. It said potential further gains of the euro versus the dollar could give support to Central European currencies later in the day.

The zloty gained 0.4% to trade at 4.466 to the euro despite a bigger-than-expected fall in Poland's annual retail sales data PLRSCO=ECI for July according to data published on Tuesday.

"The EUR/PLN exchange rate remains in the range of 4.41-4.49 (...)," Bank Millennium said in a note.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= traded at 382 versus the euro, up 0.55% staying at the lower end of past week's trading range, but lacking a drive that could generate serious flows behind the currency, traders said.

"This week and the next will be probably calm, as all major macroeconomic data had been published for August - only the central bank's rate decision is left for next week, however, that is a pretty predictable 100 bps cut," a Budapest-based trader said.

The central bank's one-day deposit rate is at 15%, after three successive 100-basis point cuts since May. The bank holds its next rate meeting on August 29.

The Czech crown was stuck in tight ranges during morning trade.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1028 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.0100

24.0280

+0.07%

+0.62%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

382.0000

384.1000

+0.55%

+4.57%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4660

4.4825

+0.37%

+5.01%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9340

4.9395

+0.11%

+0.17%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1500

117.2000

+0.04%

+0.13%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1353.29

1352.9500

+0.03%

+12.61%

Budapest

.BUX

57143.29

56656.60

+0.86%

+30.48%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2016.07

2015.21

+0.04%

+12.50%

Bucharest

.BETI

12931.35

12891.69

+0.31%

+10.87%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8940

-0.3150

+280bps

-30bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8330

-0.0570

+215bps

-3bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4620

-0.0200

+179bps

+2bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3950

-0.0370

+230bps

-2bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.5470

-0.0210

+287bps

+0bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.7860

-0.0230

+312bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.93

6.32

5.47

7.11

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.89

10.38

9.20

13.95

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.03

5.53

5.14

6.68

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Sharon Singleton)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com;))

