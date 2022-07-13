CEE MARKETS-Zloty, forint extend losses; crown hits 5-month high
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, July 13 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty extended losses on Wednesday, while the Czech crown firmed to levels last seen before the Ukraine war after inflation in the country hit a fresh three-decade high.
The forint EURHUF= plunged 1.38% on the day to 410.90 per euro. It weakened as low liquidity caused huge swings in the rate, an FX trader in Budapest said.
The currency gave up most of its gains from the previous session when it rebounded from near record lows after the central bank raised the base rate by 200 basis points in a widely expected move.
The forint has been under heavy selling pressure this month due to energy security worries in Europe, soaring inflation and the lack of agreement on European Union pandemic recovery funds.
The zloty EURPLN= slid 0.38% to 4.8410 per euro.
The currency was pressured last week by the central bank's move to raise the cost of credit by a smaller-than-expected 50 basis points to 6.50% and remarks from Governor Adam Glapinski
that Poland was approaching the end of its rate-hike cycle.
Bank Millennium wrote the recent depreciation of the zloty was caused by "the presentation by the National Bank of Poland of the details of the July projection of inflation and GDP."
Those showed that "the CPI peak - contrary to A. Glapinski's comments on Friday - does not occur until the first quarter of next year."
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.05% to 24.4040 versus the common currency. Earlier in the day, it firmed to the strongest levels since February before Russia's invasion of Ukraine hammered central European currencies.
Traders attributed the sharper-than-usual move to stop-losses coming in a low-liquid market.
Data showed on Tuesday Czech inflation rose to 17.2% year-on-year in June.
The crown, central Europe's best performer so far in 2022 with a gain of more than 2%, has been buoyed by central bank interventions in the market.
ING estimated from already-released data and banking sector liquidity data this month that interventions have cost the central bank 17.8 billion euros, or about 11% of its reserves, since mid-May.
"The pace of the acceleration in costs is surprising and could become a problem for the central bank very soon if the sell-off in the CEE region continues," ING said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1114 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4040
24.4160
+0.05%
+1.92%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
410.9000
405.2500
-1.38%
-10.10%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.8410
4.8225
-0.38%
-5.16%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9411
4.9445
+0.07%
+0.14%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5185
7.5175
-0.01%
-0.01%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3000
117.4000
+0.09%
+0.24%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1233.08
1229.3900
+0.30%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39047.82
38519.66
+1.37%
-23.01%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1667.70
1663.46
+0.25%
-26.43%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12203.62
12194.99
+0.07%
-6.57%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1137.03
1138.43
-0.12%
-9.43%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1967.16
1975.86
-0.44%
-5.40%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
862.75
860.74
+0.23%
+5.11%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
606.02
606.68
-0.11%
-4.67%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.3210
-0.1590
+593bps
-21bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1950
0.0290
+440bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4990
-0.0800
+334bps
-11bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.7780
0.0480
+739bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.2000
0.1360
+640bps
+10bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.8250
0.0980
+566bps
+7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.87
7.95
7.51
7.28
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.43
13.32
13.18
11.31
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.73
7.97
7.85
6.99
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Aditya Soni)
