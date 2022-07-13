CEE MARKETS-Zloty, forint extend losses; crown hits 5-month high

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, July 13 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty extended losses on Wednesday, while the Czech crown firmed to levels last seen before the Ukraine war after inflation in the country hit a fresh three-decade high.

The forint EURHUF= plunged 1.38% on the day to 410.90 per euro. It weakened as low liquidity caused huge swings in the rate, an FX trader in Budapest said.

The currency gave up most of its gains from the previous session when it rebounded from near record lows after the central bank raised the base rate by 200 basis points in a widely expected move.

The forint has been under heavy selling pressure this month due to energy security worries in Europe, soaring inflation and the lack of agreement on European Union pandemic recovery funds.

The zloty EURPLN= slid 0.38% to 4.8410 per euro.

The currency was pressured last week by the central bank's move to raise the cost of credit by a smaller-than-expected 50 basis points to 6.50% and remarks from Governor Adam Glapinski

that Poland was approaching the end of its rate-hike cycle.

Bank Millennium wrote the recent depreciation of the zloty was caused by "the presentation by the National Bank of Poland of the details of the July projection of inflation and GDP."

Those showed that "the CPI peak - contrary to A. Glapinski's comments on Friday - does not occur until the first quarter of next year."

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.05% to 24.4040 versus the common currency. Earlier in the day, it firmed to the strongest levels since February before Russia's invasion of Ukraine hammered central European currencies.

Traders attributed the sharper-than-usual move to stop-losses coming in a low-liquid market.

Data showed on Tuesday Czech inflation rose to 17.2% year-on-year in June.

The crown, central Europe's best performer so far in 2022 with a gain of more than 2%, has been buoyed by central bank interventions in the market.

ING estimated from already-released data and banking sector liquidity data this month that interventions have cost the central bank 17.8 billion euros, or about 11% of its reserves, since mid-May.

"The pace of the acceleration in costs is surprising and could become a problem for the central bank very soon if the sell-off in the CEE region continues," ING said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1114 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4040

24.4160

+0.05%

+1.92%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

410.9000

405.2500

-1.38%

-10.10%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.8410

4.8225

-0.38%

-5.16%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9411

4.9445

+0.07%

+0.14%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5185

7.5175

-0.01%

-0.01%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3000

117.4000

+0.09%

+0.24%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1233.08

1229.3900

+0.30%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39047.82

38519.66

+1.37%

-23.01%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1667.70

1663.46

+0.25%

-26.43%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12203.62

12194.99

+0.07%

-6.57%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1137.03

1138.43

-0.12%

-9.43%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1967.16

1975.86

-0.44%

-5.40%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

862.75

860.74

+0.23%

+5.11%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

606.02

606.68

-0.11%

-4.67%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.3210

-0.1590

+593bps

-21bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1950

0.0290

+440bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4990

-0.0800

+334bps

-11bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.7780

0.0480

+739bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.2000

0.1360

+640bps

+10bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.8250

0.0980

+566bps

+7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.87

7.95

7.51

7.28

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.43

13.32

13.18

11.31

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.73

7.97

7.85

6.99

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.