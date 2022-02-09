CEE MARKETS-Zloty firms on hopes of hawkish cenbank signals
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty extended gains on Wednesday as markets anticipated the central bank governor to flag further policy tightening later in the day, while the Romanian leu traded flat ahead of an expected rate hike.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.42% to 4.5142 per euro, outperforming CEE peers, a day after the central bank raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.75% as expected.
"In the face of the highest inflation in years, the Council chose a decisive but gradual, rather than abrupt, tightening of monetary policy," PKO Bank said in a note.
Investors expect more hawkish statements from Polish Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski at his press conference at 1400 GMT on Wednesday.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat at 4.9459 per euro ahead of a central bank meeting later in the day. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a 25 basis point hike to 2.25%, with some seeing a 50 basis point base rate increase.
The bank has favoured a gradual tightening approach in the face of uncertain inflationary factors, and its benchmark is now the lowest in the region.
"In light of aggressive tightening in both Poland and the Czech Republic, we think a 50bp hike is more likely," ING said in a note.
"Were the National Bank of Romania to stick to a 25bp increment, and also just increase the Lombard rate to 3.25%, the leu could start to come under a little pressure."
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.09% to 24.309 per euro.
The Czech Finance Ministry will offer bonds at a regular auction on Wednesday. Yields have eased since the central bank lifted interest rates to a 20-year high last week but signalled a likely end to sharp rate hikes.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.16% to 353.25 to the euro.
Stocks in the region firmed, with Prague .PX leading gains as it added 0.71%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1033 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3090
24.2870
-0.09%
+2.32%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
353.2500
353.8300
+0.16%
+4.57%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5142
4.5330
+0.42%
+1.70%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9459
4.9454
-0.01%
+0.05%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5230
7.5235
+0.01%
-0.07%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.6050
+0.06%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1473.94
1463.5800
+0.71%
N/A
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
53162.64
52861.48
+0.57%
+4.81%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2229.12
2215.12
+0.63%
-1.67%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13436.72
13370.53
+0.50%
+2.87%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1278.08
1276.72
+0.11%
+1.80%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2143.97
2141.73
+0.10%
+3.11%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
857.19
857.19
+0.00%
+4.44%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
623.76
629.25
-0.87%
-1.88%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.8050
-0.0830
+413bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.1620
-0.0090
+319bps
+4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.0030
-0.0250
+279bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.4950
-0.0840
+382bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.8370
-0.0580
+386bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.8760
-0.0220
+366bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.93
4.92
4.67
4.74
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.21
5.46
5.39
4.51
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.32
4.45
4.44
3.17
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
