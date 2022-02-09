CEE MARKETS-Zloty firms on hopes of hawkish cenbank signals

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty extended gains on Wednesday as markets anticipated the central bank governor to flag further policy tightening later in the day, while the Romanian leu traded flat ahead of an expected rate hike.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.42% to 4.5142 per euro, outperforming CEE peers, a day after the central bank raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.75% as expected.

"In the face of the highest inflation in years, the Council chose a decisive but gradual, rather than abrupt, tightening of monetary policy," PKO Bank said in a note.

Investors expect more hawkish statements from Polish Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski at his press conference at 1400 GMT on Wednesday.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat at 4.9459 per euro ahead of a central bank meeting later in the day. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a 25 basis point hike to 2.25%, with some seeing a 50 basis point base rate increase.

The bank has favoured a gradual tightening approach in the face of uncertain inflationary factors, and its benchmark is now the lowest in the region.

"In light of aggressive tightening in both Poland and the Czech Republic, we think a 50bp hike is more likely," ING said in a note.

"Were the National Bank of Romania to stick to a 25bp increment, and also just increase the Lombard rate to 3.25%, the leu could start to come under a little pressure."

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.09% to 24.309 per euro.

The Czech Finance Ministry will offer bonds at a regular auction on Wednesday. Yields have eased since the central bank lifted interest rates to a 20-year high last week but signalled a likely end to sharp rate hikes.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.16% to 353.25 to the euro.

Stocks in the region firmed, with Prague .PX leading gains as it added 0.71%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1033 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3090

24.2870

-0.09%

+2.32%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

353.2500

353.8300

+0.16%

+4.57%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5142

4.5330

+0.42%

+1.70%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9459

4.9454

-0.01%

+0.05%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5230

7.5235

+0.01%

-0.07%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.6050

+0.06%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1473.94

1463.5800

+0.71%

N/A

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

53162.64

52861.48

+0.57%

+4.81%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2229.12

2215.12

+0.63%

-1.67%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13436.72

13370.53

+0.50%

+2.87%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1278.08

1276.72

+0.11%

+1.80%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2143.97

2141.73

+0.10%

+3.11%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

857.19

857.19

+0.00%

+4.44%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

623.76

629.25

-0.87%

-1.88%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.8050

-0.0830

+413bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.1620

-0.0090

+319bps

+4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.0030

-0.0250

+279bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.4950

-0.0840

+382bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.8370

-0.0580

+386bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.8760

-0.0220

+366bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.93

4.92

4.67

4.74

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.21

5.46

5.39

4.51

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.32

4.45

4.44

3.17

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.