CEE MARKETS-Zloty firms as markets expect further rate hike amid CPI rise
By Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended gains and the Polish zloty also strengthened on Friday as flash data showed annual inflation had accelerated to 6.8% in October, higher than analysts' estimates, strengthening expectations of a rate hike.
In an unexpected move, the Polish central bank raised its benchmark rate in October by 40 basis points to 0.5%, acting sooner than analysts had expected to try to curb an inflation spike. Polish inflation rose to 5.9% already in September, well above the central bank's target range of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point.
Investors are now eyeing the bank's Nov. 3 meeting to see whether the tightening continues and at what pace, after some central bankers called for more hikes.
"We expect the NBP to deliver a measured 25bp hike, with non-negligible risks for the central bank to remain on hold and a smaller probability of a larger 50bp hike," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note on Friday.
Central banks in the CEE region have already raised interest rates across the board to tackle a jump in inflation amid a fast recovery from the pandemic-induced slump, with wages surging and labour markets tightening up.
"Despite signs of GDP growth slowing in 3Q21, on the back of supply chain bottlenecks in the autos sector, above-target inflation is still accelerating and has gained even more momentum in September," Morgan Stanley said, adding it expected the Czech central bank to raise rates by 75bp on Nov. 4.
Fresh GDP data showed on Friday that the Czech economy expanded slower than expected in the third quarter, showing a recovery losing steam as a global supply crunch hit the car sector.
"We think the CNB will discuss 75bp or 100bp hike in its policy rate and the decision is likely to be a close one," Citigroup said in a note.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.2% firmer to trade at 4.6151 versus the common currency, while the forint EURHUF= gained 0.4% and was trading at around 360 per euro, off recent lows, in what traders have called a correction after falls.
The Hungarian central bank will hold its next rate meeting on Nov. 16, and the bank has flagged a further rate hike after five rate increases in a row since June.
Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX up 0.2% while Bucharest .BETI added 0.1%. Warsaw's .WIG20 equities were broadly flat.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1003 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.6780
25.7200
+0.16%
+2.15%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
360.3000
361.7000
+0.39%
+0.67%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6151
4.6249
+0.21%
-1.21%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9495
4.9496
+0.00%
-1.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5320
7.5143
-0.24%
+0.21%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5600
117.5800
+0.02%
+0.01%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1337.53
1338.6400
-0.08%
+30.22%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
53861.62
53766.44
+0.18%
+27.91%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2394.62
2392.67
+0.08%
+20.70%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12808.43
12795.26
+0.10%
+30.62%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1185.45
1186.55
-0.09%
+31.59%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2056.41
2058.26
-0.09%
+18.23%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
791.71
795.41
-0.47%
+5.76%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
578.97
577.36
+0.28%
+29.37%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.8100
-0.0080
+340bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.8070
0.0460
+320bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7220
0.0330
+282bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.9770
0.0500
+257bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
2.4210
0.0470
+281bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.9340
0.0310
+303bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.49
3.62
3.62
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
2.81
3.14
3.41
2.03
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.81
2.25
2.64
0.72
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves)
((KOMUVES.Anita@thomsonreuters.com;))
(Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
