CEE MARKETS-Zloty firms as markets expect further rate hike amid CPI rise

By Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended gains and the Polish zloty also strengthened on Friday as flash data showed annual inflation had accelerated to 6.8% in October, higher than analysts' estimates, strengthening expectations of a rate hike.

In an unexpected move, the Polish central bank raised its benchmark rate in October by 40 basis points to 0.5%, acting sooner than analysts had expected to try to curb an inflation spike. Polish inflation rose to 5.9% already in September, well above the central bank's target range of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point.

Investors are now eyeing the bank's Nov. 3 meeting to see whether the tightening continues and at what pace, after some central bankers called for more hikes.

"We expect the NBP to deliver a measured 25bp hike, with non-negligible risks for the central bank to remain on hold and a smaller probability of a larger 50bp hike," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note on Friday.

Central banks in the CEE region have already raised interest rates across the board to tackle a jump in inflation amid a fast recovery from the pandemic-induced slump, with wages surging and labour markets tightening up.

"Despite signs of GDP growth slowing in 3Q21, on the back of supply chain bottlenecks in the autos sector, above-target inflation is still accelerating and has gained even more momentum in September," Morgan Stanley said, adding it expected the Czech central bank to raise rates by 75bp on Nov. 4.

Fresh GDP data showed on Friday that the Czech economy expanded slower than expected in the third quarter, showing a recovery losing steam as a global supply crunch hit the car sector.

"We think the CNB will discuss 75bp or 100bp hike in its policy rate and the decision is likely to be a close one," Citigroup said in a note.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.2% firmer to trade at 4.6151 versus the common currency, while the forint EURHUF= gained 0.4% and was trading at around 360 per euro, off recent lows, in what traders have called a correction after falls.

The Hungarian central bank will hold its next rate meeting on Nov. 16, and the bank has flagged a further rate hike after five rate increases in a row since June.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX up 0.2% while Bucharest .BETI added 0.1%. Warsaw's .WIG20 equities were broadly flat.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1003 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.6780

25.7200

+0.16%

+2.15%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

360.3000

361.7000

+0.39%

+0.67%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6151

4.6249

+0.21%

-1.21%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9496

+0.00%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5320

7.5143

-0.24%

+0.21%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5600

117.5800

+0.02%

+0.01%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1337.53

1338.6400

-0.08%

+30.22%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

53861.62

53766.44

+0.18%

+27.91%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2394.62

2392.67

+0.08%

+20.70%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12808.43

12795.26

+0.10%

+30.62%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1185.45

1186.55

-0.09%

+31.59%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2056.41

2058.26

-0.09%

+18.23%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

791.71

795.41

-0.47%

+5.76%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

578.97

577.36

+0.28%

+29.37%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.8100

-0.0080

+340bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.8070

0.0460

+320bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.7220

0.0330

+282bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.9770

0.0500

+257bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

2.4210

0.0470

+281bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.9340

0.0310

+303bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

3.49

3.62

3.62

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

2.81

3.14

3.41

2.03

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.81

2.25

2.64

0.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves)

((KOMUVES.Anita@thomsonreuters.com;))

(Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

