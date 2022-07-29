CEE MARKETS-Zloty firms as inflation data shows stabilisation

By Alan Charlish and Anita Komuves

WARSAW, July 29 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPN= firmed in Friday morning trade, bucking the regional trend as inflation data suggested that price growth in the country was starting to stabilise.

Polish inflation was 15.5% in July according to a flash estimate from the statistics office, remaining at the same level as the previous month.

"We have positives from the zloty coming from a rise in the costs of positions against the zloty, plus the inflation figure encourages inflows into the local bond market," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Poland.

At 0904 GMT the zloty was 0.41% stronger against the euro at 4.7385.

A Warsaw-based currency trader said he believed many investors who had bet against the zloty were "capitulating".

"Everyone wants to borrow zloty because everyone is short, so this is expensive ... they hoped the zloty would go to 4.80, 4.90 but it's not going there."

Meanwhile, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= continued to slide, despite a 100-basis-point central bank rate hike on Tuesday. It was 0.15% weaker against the euro at 404.30.

One currency trader in Budapest said soaring gas prices were pressuring the forint.

Another trader said besides the lack of agreement over European Union pandemic recovery funds, inflation, budget and current account deficits and recent political statements were also pressuring the forint.

"This did not use to be the case earlier, politics did not affect the market, but these days when I read comments, analysts, I see the negative effect," the trader said.

The Czech crown was 0.12% softer at 24.609, despite a surprise gross domestic product (GDP) reading that showed the economy avoided contraction in the second quarter.

GDP was up 0.2% on the previous quarter, the Czech statistics office's preliminary data showed, with domestic demand supporting it amid recession risks coming from fast inflation and rising energy prices.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1104 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6090

24.5800

-0.12%

+1.07%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

404.3000

403.7000

-0.15%

-8.63%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7385

4.7580

+0.41%

-3.11%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9347

4.9340

-0.01%

+0.27%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5170

7.5175

+0.01%

+0.01%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2900

117.3500

+0.05%

+0.25%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1240.45

1238.5100

+0.16%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42012.85

41771.13

+0.58%

-17.17%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1694.33

1667.17

+1.63%

-25.26%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12478.26

12487.48

-0.07%

-4.46%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1146.05

1138.13

+0.70%

-8.72%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1977.17

1979.85

-0.14%

-4.91%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

836.26

833.01

+0.39%

+1.89%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

599.15

602.48

-0.55%

-5.75%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.3090

0.0310

+600bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9810

-0.1090

+437bps

-22bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.2170

-0.0260

+331bps

-13bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.0640

0.0850

+675bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.2680

0.0460

+566bps

-6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.8230

0.0130

+492bps

-9bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.61

7.54

7.20

7.32

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.01

14.08

13.98

11.99

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.50

7.59

7.39

7.01

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

