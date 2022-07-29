CEE MARKETS-Zloty firms as inflation data shows stabilisation
By Alan Charlish and Anita Komuves
WARSAW, July 29 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPN= firmed in Friday morning trade, bucking the regional trend as inflation data suggested that price growth in the country was starting to stabilise.
Polish inflation was 15.5% in July according to a flash estimate from the statistics office, remaining at the same level as the previous month.
"We have positives from the zloty coming from a rise in the costs of positions against the zloty, plus the inflation figure encourages inflows into the local bond market," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Poland.
At 0904 GMT the zloty was 0.41% stronger against the euro at 4.7385.
A Warsaw-based currency trader said he believed many investors who had bet against the zloty were "capitulating".
"Everyone wants to borrow zloty because everyone is short, so this is expensive ... they hoped the zloty would go to 4.80, 4.90 but it's not going there."
Meanwhile, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= continued to slide, despite a 100-basis-point central bank rate hike on Tuesday. It was 0.15% weaker against the euro at 404.30.
One currency trader in Budapest said soaring gas prices were pressuring the forint.
Another trader said besides the lack of agreement over European Union pandemic recovery funds, inflation, budget and current account deficits and recent political statements were also pressuring the forint.
"This did not use to be the case earlier, politics did not affect the market, but these days when I read comments, analysts, I see the negative effect," the trader said.
The Czech crown was 0.12% softer at 24.609, despite a surprise gross domestic product (GDP) reading that showed the economy avoided contraction in the second quarter.
GDP was up 0.2% on the previous quarter, the Czech statistics office's preliminary data showed, with domestic demand supporting it amid recession risks coming from fast inflation and rising energy prices.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1104 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6090
24.5800
-0.12%
+1.07%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
404.3000
403.7000
-0.15%
-8.63%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7385
4.7580
+0.41%
-3.11%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9347
4.9340
-0.01%
+0.27%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5170
7.5175
+0.01%
+0.01%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2900
117.3500
+0.05%
+0.25%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1240.45
1238.5100
+0.16%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42012.85
41771.13
+0.58%
-17.17%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1694.33
1667.17
+1.63%
-25.26%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12478.26
12487.48
-0.07%
-4.46%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1146.05
1138.13
+0.70%
-8.72%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1977.17
1979.85
-0.14%
-4.91%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
836.26
833.01
+0.39%
+1.89%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
599.15
602.48
-0.55%
-5.75%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.3090
0.0310
+600bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9810
-0.1090
+437bps
-22bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.2170
-0.0260
+331bps
-13bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.0640
0.0850
+675bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.2680
0.0460
+566bps
-6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.8230
0.0130
+492bps
-9bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.61
7.54
7.20
7.32
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.01
14.08
13.98
11.99
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.50
7.59
7.39
7.01
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.