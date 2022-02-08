CEE MARKETS-Zloty firms ahead of expected rate hike by cenbank
By Anita Komuves and Alan Charlish
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty firmed on Tuesday, ahead of the central bank's monetary policy meeting later in the day, where another rate hike was expected as it was battling inflation that has surged to a more than two-decade high.
The zloty EURPLN= was 0.2% up at 4.5270 against the euro, as the central bank was expected to raise rates by 50 basis points to 2.75%, in what would be the fifth hike in as many months.
While 17 out of the 20 analysts polled by Reuters forecast a 50 basis point hike, three saw the cost of credit rising by 75 basis points.
Erste Bank expects a 50 basis-point hike but said that given Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski's recent comments, "a bolder move cannot be ruled out."
Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) still has "significant" room to raise interest rates, and monetary tightening should be continued to ensure that inflation returns to the target, Glapinski told Reuters in January.
A 50 basis-point hike may "trigger a cosmetic sell-off of the Polish currency due to the more aggressive expectations of some investors," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.
Investors are also eyeing Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski's press conference scheduled for Wednesday, looking for guidence on the future of central bank policy.
Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged up 0.04% to 353.57 per euro. The currency, which sank to a record-low versus the euro in 2021, has been the best performer among CEE peers so far this year, gaining about 4.5%, buoyed by higher central bank rates.
The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.21% and was trading at 24.175 per euro.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat, as investors were awaiting the central bank's rate meeting on Wednesday, where rates were expected to be hiked by 25 basis points.
Stocks in the region gained, with Warsaw .WIG20 adding 1.47% and Budapest .BUX up 0.9%. Prague .PX was 0.44% higher while Bucharest .BETI edged up 0.03%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1021 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.1750
24.2250
+0.21%
+2.88%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
353.5700
353.7000
+0.04%
+4.47%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5270
4.5360
+0.20%
+1.41%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9456
4.9455
-0.00%
+0.05%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5200
7.5215
+0.02%
-0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1447.81
1441.4500
+0.44%
N/A
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
52524.27
52054.67
+0.90%
+3.56%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2203.45
2171.62
+1.47%
-2.80%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13380.71
13376.56
+0.03%
+2.45%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1277.36
1276.72
+0.05%
+1.74%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2138.81
2132.39
+0.30%
+2.86%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
856.58
858.96
-0.28%
+4.36%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
631.56
630.00
+0.25%
-0.65%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.8880
0.0000
+419bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.1710
-0.0560
+318bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.0390
-0.0230
+282bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.6160
-0.0100
+392bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.9190
-0.0600
+393bps
-6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.8750
-0.0270
+366bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.74
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.23
5.49
5.42
4.52
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.45
4.63
4.65
3.13
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.