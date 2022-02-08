CEE MARKETS-Zloty firms ahead of expected rate hike by cenbank

By Anita Komuves and Alan Charlish

BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty firmed on Tuesday, ahead of the central bank's monetary policy meeting later in the day, where another rate hike was expected as it was battling inflation that has surged to a more than two-decade high.

The zloty EURPLN= was 0.2% up at 4.5270 against the euro, as the central bank was expected to raise rates by 50 basis points to 2.75%, in what would be the fifth hike in as many months.

While 17 out of the 20 analysts polled by Reuters forecast a 50 basis point hike, three saw the cost of credit rising by 75 basis points.

Erste Bank expects a 50 basis-point hike but said that given Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski's recent comments, "a bolder move cannot be ruled out."

Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) still has "significant" room to raise interest rates, and monetary tightening should be continued to ensure that inflation returns to the target, Glapinski told Reuters in January.

A 50 basis-point hike may "trigger a cosmetic sell-off of the Polish currency due to the more aggressive expectations of some investors," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.

Investors are also eyeing Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski's press conference scheduled for Wednesday, looking for guidence on the future of central bank policy.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged up 0.04% to 353.57 per euro. The currency, which sank to a record-low versus the euro in 2021, has been the best performer among CEE peers so far this year, gaining about 4.5%, buoyed by higher central bank rates.

The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.21% and was trading at 24.175 per euro.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat, as investors were awaiting the central bank's rate meeting on Wednesday, where rates were expected to be hiked by 25 basis points.

Stocks in the region gained, with Warsaw .WIG20 adding 1.47% and Budapest .BUX up 0.9%. Prague .PX was 0.44% higher while Bucharest .BETI edged up 0.03%.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

