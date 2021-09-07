CEE MARKETS-Zloty firms ahead of cenbank meeting, stocks gain on global cues

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty led gains among central European currencies on Tuesday, while most equities in the region firmed on strong global cues, with Hungarian shares touching a record high.

World stocks hit fresh peaks on Tuesday on growing bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its expansive policy for the near-term.

Budapest's stocks .BUX added 0.29% while Prague .PX was 0.31% higher. Bucharest .BETI gained 0.24%, while Warsaw .WIG20 bucked the trend and weakened 0.85%.

The Polish zloty recouped some losses from the previous session and firmed EURPLN= 0.11% to 4.5210 per euro, a day before the central bank's rate meeting where a Reuters poll of analysts suggests the main rate will stay unchanged.

"The zloty remains under pressure from yesterday's mild comments of the governor of the National Bank of Poland," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.

The governor of Poland's central bank, Adam Glapinski, said on Monday that hiking rates poses a risk after inflation in emerging Europe's largest economy hit a two-decade high in August.

Glapinski has stressed that hiking rates too soon could jeopardise economic recovery from the pandemic.

The zloty has been under pressure as Polish policymakers have kept rates record lows, unlike their Hungarian and Czech counterparts who tightened their policies in June to fight rising inflation.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged up 0.04% and was trading at 347.5 per euro.

"The currency tried to firm past the 347 level several times recently, and unsuccessfully. I think it will not be able to permanently do so until the next rate meeting," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The National Bank of Hungary holds its next rate meeting on Sept. 21.

Hungary's industrial output HUIND=ECI grew by an annual 8% in July based on preliminary unadjusted data, below forecasts, as the car sector shrank due to production halts and single-shift production, the Central Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

The Romanian leu EURRON= edged up 0.02% to 4.9475 per euro, still trading near record lows a day after a junior partner quit Romania's three-party coalition, paving the way for a no-confidence vote against Liberal Prime Minister Florin Citu.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1043 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3900

25.4020

+0.05%

+3.30%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

347.5000

347.6400

+0.04%

+4.38%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5210

4.5260

+0.11%

+0.84%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9475

4.9485

+0.02%

-1.67%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4780

7.4855

+0.10%

+0.93%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5800

+0.04%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1294.70

1290.7300

+0.31%

+26.05%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

52895.93

52743.09

+0.29%

+25.62%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2395.91

2416.38

-0.85%

+20.76%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12386.69

12356.75

+0.24%

+26.32%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1198.98

1199.18

-0.02%

+33.09%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1958.94

1959.38

-0.02%

+12.63%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

802.38

805.19

-0.35%

+7.18%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

563.19

560.71

+0.44%

+25.84%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.6760

-0.0030

+238bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.7790

-0.0020

+243bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8410

0.0060

+218bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.5130

-0.0650

+121bps

-8bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.3330

0.0330

+198bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0010

0.0390

+234bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

1.69

2.11

2.27

1.02

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

2.11

2.25

2.33

1.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.46

0.74

0.98

0.24

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Radu-Sorin Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

