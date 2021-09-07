CEE MARKETS-Zloty firms ahead of cenbank meeting, stocks gain on global cues

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty led gains among central European currencies on Tuesday, while most equities in the region firmed on strong global cues, with Hungarian shares touching a record high.
World stocks hit fresh peaks on Tuesday on growing bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its expansive policy for the near-term.
Budapest's stocks .BUX added 0.29% while Prague .PX was 0.31% higher. Bucharest .BETI gained 0.24%, while Warsaw .WIG20 bucked the trend and weakened 0.85%.
The Polish zloty recouped some losses from the previous session and firmed EURPLN= 0.11% to 4.5210 per euro, a day before the central bank's rate meeting where a Reuters poll of analysts suggests the main rate will stay unchanged.
"The zloty remains under pressure from yesterday's mild comments of the governor of the National Bank of Poland," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.
The governor of Poland's central bank, Adam Glapinski, said on Monday that hiking rates poses a risk after inflation in emerging Europe's largest economy hit a two-decade high in August.
Glapinski has stressed that hiking rates too soon could jeopardise economic recovery from the pandemic.
The zloty has been under pressure as Polish policymakers have kept rates record lows, unlike their Hungarian and Czech counterparts who tightened their policies in June to fight rising inflation.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged up 0.04% and was trading at 347.5 per euro.
"The currency tried to firm past the 347 level several times recently, and unsuccessfully. I think it will not be able to permanently do so until the next rate meeting," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The National Bank of Hungary holds its next rate meeting on Sept. 21.
Hungary's industrial output HUIND=ECI grew by an annual 8% in July based on preliminary unadjusted data, below forecasts, as the car sector shrank due to production halts and single-shift production, the Central Statistics Office said on Tuesday.
The Romanian leu EURRON= edged up 0.02% to 4.9475 per euro, still trading near record lows a day after a junior partner quit Romania's three-party coalition, paving the way for a no-confidence vote against Liberal Prime Minister Florin Citu.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1043 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3900
25.4020
+0.05%
+3.30%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
347.5000
347.6400
+0.04%
+4.38%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5210
4.5260
+0.11%
+0.84%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9475
4.9485
+0.02%
-1.67%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4780
7.4855
+0.10%
+0.93%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5800
+0.04%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1294.70
1290.7300
+0.31%
+26.05%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
52895.93
52743.09
+0.29%
+25.62%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2395.91
2416.38
-0.85%
+20.76%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12386.69
12356.75
+0.24%
+26.32%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1198.98
1199.18
-0.02%
+33.09%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1958.94
1959.38
-0.02%
+12.63%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
802.38
805.19
-0.35%
+7.18%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
563.19
560.71
+0.44%
+25.84%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.6760
-0.0030
+238bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.7790
-0.0020
+243bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8410
0.0060
+218bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.5130
-0.0650
+121bps
-8bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.3330
0.0330
+198bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0010
0.0390
+234bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
1.69
2.11
2.27
1.02
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
2.11
2.25
2.33
1.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.46
0.74
0.98
0.24
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Radu-Sorin Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
