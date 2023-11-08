CEE MARKETS-Zloty firms after Polish central bank pauses easing cycle

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The zloty firmed more than half a percent on Wednesday after the Polish central bank surprised markets by holding interest rates and pausing a recently started easing cycle.

In Romania, the central bank also kept interest rates steady, as expected, with markets expecting it to be the last among central European peers to loosen its tight, inflation-fighting policy of recent years.

Poland's central bank left its main interest rate on hold at 5.75% after two moves lower since September, including a shock 75 basis point reduction to launch the cycle. A large majority of analysts in a poll had expected a 25 basis point cut.

ING BSK analysts said on social media platform X that, while they had expected a cut, they had "already significantly reduced our expectations for rate cuts, because the inflation prospects beyond its declines until 1H24 are not so optimistic."

The zloty EURPLN= was up 0.7% to 4.429 versus the euro following the rate decision.

The Polish central bank will publish its latest inflation forecasts which will be crucial for decisions in the months ahead. Governor Adam Glapinski has said that decisions on further easing will be data dependent.

Markets will be also be watching Glapinski's press conference on Thursday - the first since an Oct. 15 election that has pro-European Union opposition parties on course to take power - for clues on when will the central bank resume easing.

Elsewhere, Romania's leu EURRON= was steady at 4.966 to the euro.

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= hovered around a more than three-month high at 378.5 to the euro.

A regular Reuters poll on Wednesday forecast the forint to fall the most in central Europe over the next year, with a 1.8% drop to 386.50 to the euro in 12 months.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1506 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5880

24.6400

+0.21%

-1.75%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

378.5000

378.4500

-0.01%

+5.53%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4285

4.4605

+0.72%

+5.89%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9661

4.9661

+0.00%

-0.48%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1000

117.1850

+0.07%

+0.17%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1374.62

1375.7200

-0.08%

+14.39%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

57356.29

57271.67

+0.15%

+30.97%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2159.35

2168.12

-0.40%

+20.50%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

14563.36

14635.77

-0.49%

+24.86%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7660

-0.1810

+170bps

-18bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.2450

-0.0310

+168bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4810

-0.0310

+186bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.1410

-0.0350

+207bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1720

-0.0210

+261bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.4750

-0.0390

+285bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.48

5.33

4.39

7.06

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

9.90

8.57

7.71

11.30

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.29

4.94

4.67

5.63

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by Christina Fincher)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))

