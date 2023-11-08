CEE MARKETS-Zloty firms after Polish central bank pauses easing cycle

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The zloty firmed more than half a percent on Wednesday after the Polish central bank surprised markets by holding interest rates and pausing a recently started easing cycle.
In Romania, the central bank also kept interest rates steady, as expected, with markets expecting it to be the last among central European peers to loosen its tight, inflation-fighting policy of recent years.
Poland's central bank left its main interest rate on hold at 5.75% after two moves lower since September, including a shock 75 basis point reduction to launch the cycle. A large majority of analysts in a poll had expected a 25 basis point cut.
ING BSK analysts said on social media platform X that, while they had expected a cut, they had "already significantly reduced our expectations for rate cuts, because the inflation prospects beyond its declines until 1H24 are not so optimistic."
The zloty EURPLN= was up 0.7% to 4.429 versus the euro following the rate decision.
The Polish central bank will publish its latest inflation forecasts which will be crucial for decisions in the months ahead. Governor Adam Glapinski has said that decisions on further easing will be data dependent.
Markets will be also be watching Glapinski's press conference on Thursday - the first since an Oct. 15 election that has pro-European Union opposition parties on course to take power - for clues on when will the central bank resume easing.
Elsewhere, Romania's leu EURRON= was steady at 4.966 to the euro.
In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= hovered around a more than three-month high at 378.5 to the euro.
A regular Reuters poll on Wednesday forecast the forint to fall the most in central Europe over the next year, with a 1.8% drop to 386.50 to the euro in 12 months.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1506 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5880
24.6400
+0.21%
-1.75%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
378.5000
378.4500
-0.01%
+5.53%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4285
4.4605
+0.72%
+5.89%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9661
4.9661
+0.00%
-0.48%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1000
117.1850
+0.07%
+0.17%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1374.62
1375.7200
-0.08%
+14.39%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
57356.29
57271.67
+0.15%
+30.97%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2159.35
2168.12
-0.40%
+20.50%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
14563.36
14635.77
-0.49%
+24.86%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.7660
-0.1810
+170bps
-18bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.2450
-0.0310
+168bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4810
-0.0310
+186bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1410
-0.0350
+207bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1720
-0.0210
+261bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.4750
-0.0390
+285bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.48
5.33
4.39
7.06
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
9.90
8.57
7.71
11.30
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.29
4.94
4.67
5.63
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by Christina Fincher)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.