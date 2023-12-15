CEE MARKETS-Zloty firm as Poland closes in on accessing EU funds

By 1046 the Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.26% at 4.3040 per euro, resuming its ascent after pulling back from a more than 3-1/2 year high on Thursday. It was on track to resume a trend of weekly gains after a brief blip last week.

"The zloty is backed by solid fundamentals," ING BSK analysts wrote in a note.

"We expect an inflow of foreign capital (into Poland) and a decline in expectations for NBP rate cuts."

Earlier in December the National Bank of Poland (NBP) kept rates steady for a second month, citing uncertainty over the future direction of regulatory and fiscal policy after a coalition of pro-European Union parties won a majority in October's election.

Meanwhile, the Hungarian forint was down 0.4% at 381.30 per euro, correcting further from its December high reached on Wednesday on the back of Brussels saying it was restoring access to 10 billion euros of funding for Hungary.

"I would have expected a stronger impact on receiving 1/3 of the frozen EU funds," a Budapest-based trader said

"I think there is only one open question in the calendar left this year, and that's today's Fitch rating."

Fitch will announce its rating for Hungary later on Friday.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown slipped a fraction, trading down 0.05% at 24.4230, in the middle of its December range, heading into the final Czech National Bank (CNB) meeting of the year next week, at which markets see a chance policymakers could deliver the first interest rate cut since May 2020.

Central banker comments before the meeting have raised the prospect of a cut, with Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova quoted by Bloomberg as saying the December meeting was "50-50".

On Tuesday, rate setter Jan Prochazka told Reuters inflation risks that have prevented the Czech central bank from starting interest rate cuts have been gradually disappearing.

"The CNB pre-meeting interviews sounded more dovish than the CNB’s rhetoric in its November Minutes, which we believe makes a cut in the policy rate more likely in December," Citi said in a note.

According to a Prague trader, the crown has been "very sensitive to CNB comments over the last week or so, so just giving a picture of how nervous (the market) is."

On the equities front, shares in homebuilder Murapol MURP.WAclimbed 15% in its IPO on Warsaw's main market.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1146 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4230

24.4120

-0.05%

-1.09%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

381.3000

379.6500

-0.43%

+4.76%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3040

4.3150

+0.26%

+8.96%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9700

4.9720

+0.04%

-0.55%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0800

117.1800

+0.09%

+0.19%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1395.12

1388.5300

+0.47%

+16.09%

Budapest

.BUX

60785.80

60475.92

+0.51%

+38.80%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2359.34

2312.56

+2.02%

+31.66%

Bucharest

.BETI

15397.82

15284.66

+0.74%

+32.02%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.9010

0.1480

+239bps

+19bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.8320

-0.0430

+182bps

+3bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.9120

-0.0450

+187bps

+4bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.9740

-0.0320

+246bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.8170

-0.0550

+280bps

+2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.0650

-0.1040

+303bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.13

4.97

3.93

7.00

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.24

6.67

5.47

10.25

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.51

5.00

4.50

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 0.9122 euros)

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Mark Potter)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

