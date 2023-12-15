CEE MARKETS-Zloty firm as Poland closes in on accessing EU funds

By 1046 the Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.26% at 4.3040 per euro, resuming its ascent after pulling back from a more than 3-1/2 year high on Thursday. It was on track to resume a trend of weekly gains after a brief blip last week.
"The zloty is backed by solid fundamentals," ING BSK analysts wrote in a note.
"We expect an inflow of foreign capital (into Poland) and a decline in expectations for NBP rate cuts."
Earlier in December the National Bank of Poland (NBP) kept rates steady for a second month, citing uncertainty over the future direction of regulatory and fiscal policy after a coalition of pro-European Union parties won a majority in October's election.
Meanwhile, the Hungarian forint was down 0.4% at 381.30 per euro, correcting further from its December high reached on Wednesday on the back of Brussels saying it was restoring access to 10 billion euros of funding for Hungary.
"I would have expected a stronger impact on receiving 1/3 of the frozen EU funds," a Budapest-based trader said
"I think there is only one open question in the calendar left this year, and that's today's Fitch rating."
Fitch will announce its rating for Hungary later on Friday.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown slipped a fraction, trading down 0.05% at 24.4230, in the middle of its December range, heading into the final Czech National Bank (CNB) meeting of the year next week, at which markets see a chance policymakers could deliver the first interest rate cut since May 2020.
Central banker comments before the meeting have raised the prospect of a cut, with Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova quoted by Bloomberg as saying the December meeting was "50-50".
On Tuesday, rate setter Jan Prochazka told Reuters inflation risks that have prevented the Czech central bank from starting interest rate cuts have been gradually disappearing.
"The CNB pre-meeting interviews sounded more dovish than the CNB’s rhetoric in its November Minutes, which we believe makes a cut in the policy rate more likely in December," Citi said in a note.
According to a Prague trader, the crown has been "very sensitive to CNB comments over the last week or so, so just giving a picture of how nervous (the market) is."
On the equities front, shares in homebuilder Murapol MURP.WAclimbed 15% in its IPO on Warsaw's main market.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1146 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4230
24.4120
-0.05%
-1.09%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
381.3000
379.6500
-0.43%
+4.76%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3040
4.3150
+0.26%
+8.96%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9700
4.9720
+0.04%
-0.55%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0800
117.1800
+0.09%
+0.19%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1395.12
1388.5300
+0.47%
+16.09%
Budapest
.BUX
60785.80
60475.92
+0.51%
+38.80%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2359.34
2312.56
+2.02%
+31.66%
Bucharest
.BETI
15397.82
15284.66
+0.74%
+32.02%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.9010
0.1480
+239bps
+19bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.8320
-0.0430
+182bps
+3bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.9120
-0.0450
+187bps
+4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.9740
-0.0320
+246bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.8170
-0.0550
+280bps
+2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.0650
-0.1040
+303bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.13
4.97
3.93
7.00
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.24
6.67
5.47
10.25
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.51
5.00
4.50
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 0.9122 euros)
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Mark Potter)
((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.