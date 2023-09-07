CEE MARKETS-Zloty falls further after rate cut shock

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= extended losses on Thursday, dragging other regional currencies down with it, after the central bank stunned markets with a 75-basis-point rate cut.

The decision from the National Bank of Poland (NBP) to cut the cost of credit to 6.00% sent the zloty down as much as 2% on Wednesday, and the shock waves were still being felt on Thursday.

Rates markets around the region also adjusted lower after the bigger-than-expected rate cut.

NBP Governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference at 1300 GMT, with markets looking for explanations of the thinking behind the move.

At 0758 GMT the zloty was 0.29% weaker on the day at 4.5885.

"It's a big surprise to the market," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "Today the nervousness still remains. It's the second day of digesting, the morning is nervous, the zloty is under pressure and 4.60 is the target."

The WIG Banks index .BNKI was slightly higher after plunging on Wednesday. A Polish 2-year bond yield PL2YT=RR, which finished the day on Wednesday around 16 basis points lower, was around 3 basis points lower on the day at 5.195%.

"In our view, the further behaviour of domestic bonds will depend on A. Glapinski's message at Thursday's press conference," PKO BP said in a note. "However, a possible slowdown in the disinflation process after today's decision may be conducive to a steepening of the domestic curve."

Meanwhile, the Czech crown EURCZK= fell 0.57% to 24.398 to touch its lowest level since November 2022, and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.28% to 390.95, hitting a one-month low.

"In yesterday's trading, the surprising interest rate cut by the Polish central bank gave a new impetus to the weakening of the forint, with the 389 level against the euro being the key level to watch for in the coming days," Equilor said in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0958 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3980

24.2600

-0.57%

-0.98%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

390.9500

389.8500

-0.28%

+2.17%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5885

4.5750

-0.29%

+2.20%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9635

4.9625

-0.02%

-0.42%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1400

117.2000

+0.05%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1343.13

1339.2800

+0.29%

+11.77%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

56312.14

55884.54

+0.77%

+28.58%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1955.46

1958.07

-0.13%

+9.12%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13541.35

13476.21

+0.48%

+16.10%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.3450

-0.2340

+225bps

-21bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7960

-0.0320

+216bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4680

0.0160

+184bps

+4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.1950

-0.0270

+210bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.3340

-0.0220

+270bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6760

0.1020

+305bps

+13bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.84

6.15

5.28

7.09

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.30

9.69

8.70

13.12

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.15

4.37

4.03

6.60

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.