CEE MARKETS-Zloty falls further after rate cut shock

WARSAW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= extended losses on Thursday, dragging other regional currencies down with it, after the central bank stunned markets with a 75-basis-point rate cut.
The decision from the National Bank of Poland (NBP) to cut the cost of credit to 6.00% sent the zloty down as much as 2% on Wednesday, and the shock waves were still being felt on Thursday.
Rates markets around the region also adjusted lower after the bigger-than-expected rate cut.
NBP Governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference at 1300 GMT, with markets looking for explanations of the thinking behind the move.
At 0758 GMT the zloty was 0.29% weaker on the day at 4.5885.
"It's a big surprise to the market," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "Today the nervousness still remains. It's the second day of digesting, the morning is nervous, the zloty is under pressure and 4.60 is the target."
The WIG Banks index .BNKI was slightly higher after plunging on Wednesday. A Polish 2-year bond yield PL2YT=RR, which finished the day on Wednesday around 16 basis points lower, was around 3 basis points lower on the day at 5.195%.
"In our view, the further behaviour of domestic bonds will depend on A. Glapinski's message at Thursday's press conference," PKO BP said in a note. "However, a possible slowdown in the disinflation process after today's decision may be conducive to a steepening of the domestic curve."
Meanwhile, the Czech crown EURCZK= fell 0.57% to 24.398 to touch its lowest level since November 2022, and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.28% to 390.95, hitting a one-month low.
"In yesterday's trading, the surprising interest rate cut by the Polish central bank gave a new impetus to the weakening of the forint, with the 389 level against the euro being the key level to watch for in the coming days," Equilor said in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0958 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3980
24.2600
-0.57%
-0.98%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
390.9500
389.8500
-0.28%
+2.17%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5885
4.5750
-0.29%
+2.20%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9635
4.9625
-0.02%
-0.42%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1400
117.2000
+0.05%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1343.13
1339.2800
+0.29%
+11.77%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
56312.14
55884.54
+0.77%
+28.58%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1955.46
1958.07
-0.13%
+9.12%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13541.35
13476.21
+0.48%
+16.10%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.3450
-0.2340
+225bps
-21bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7960
-0.0320
+216bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4680
0.0160
+184bps
+4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1950
-0.0270
+210bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.3340
-0.0220
+270bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6760
0.1020
+305bps
+13bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.84
6.15
5.28
7.09
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.30
9.69
8.70
13.12
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.15
4.37
4.03
6.60
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
