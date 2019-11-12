CEE MARKETS-Zloty falls as Polish central bank forecasts growth slowdown

By 0931 GMT, the zloty had regained some ground to trade 0.1% lower at 4.2750 per euro. The Hungarian forint EURHUF=, the region's laggard in 2019, which has drifted to weaker levels over the past days, shed 0.1% to 334.23.
The Polish central bank, which left interest rates unchanged last week , sees inflation remaining within its target range in the coming years. However, it said growth would slow to 3.6% next year from 4.3% expected in 2019.
"On Tuesday morning, EURPLN opens around 4.273 after some depreciation of the zloty on low liquidity during the Monday national holiday," economists at Santander Bank Polska said.
"We think that given the rapid rise of bond yields on core markets, EURPLN may be going up towards 4.30 in the short run."
The National Bank of Hungary, the region's most dovish central bank, meets next Tuesday to discuss interest rates. Data published last week showed an increase in inflation to 2.9% in October. Core inflation rose to 4%.
The central bank is unlikely to change interest rates as it usually delivers any changes to its monetary policy framework after updating its quarterly inflation report. The next such meeting is due in December.
The bank also expects growth to slow next year, to 3.3% from 4.5% seen in 2019.
"There is no stopping the weakening trend in the forint. Yesterday the Hungarian currency fell for the sixth consecutive day versus the euro," economists at Erste Investment said.
The analysts said that weakening opened the door to further losses, towards record lows at 336 per euro.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was steady after October inflation data met market expectations, slowing to 3.4% from 3.5% in September.
"We think that the deceleration in the y/y consumer prices is only temporary," analysts at Erste Group Research said in a note.
"We maintain our 2019 and 2020 headline inflation forecasts at 4% and 3.4%, respectively, but see some upside risks for 2020, mainly due to the likely adoption of a new calendar for the liberalisation of natural gas and electricity prices."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1031 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5100
25.5100
+0.00%
+0.77%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
334.2300
333.9500
-0.08%
-3.93%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2750
4.2706
-0.10%
+0.34%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7635
4.7630
-0.01%
-2.30%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4450
7.4383
-0.09%
-0.47%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3500
117.4550
+0.09%
+0.81%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1083.99
1085.2500
-0.12%
+9.88%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43238.78
43038.67
+0.46%
+10.48%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2249.70
2255.46
-0.26%
-1.18%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9711.46
9720.79
-0.10%
+31.53%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
871.67
871.10
+0.07%
+8.38%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1972.02
1972.14
-0.01%
+12.76%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
756.68
751.93
+0.63%
-0.66%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
556.94
557.77
-0.15%
-6.31%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.3530
0.0120
+198bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2120
0.0080
+175bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5820
-0.0030
+181bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4270
-0.0070
+205bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8720
0.0170
+241bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.2000
0.0080
+243bps
-1bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.25
2.24
2.20
2.19
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.27
0.31
0.36
0.19
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.72
1.70
1.70
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by Larry King)
