CEE MARKETS-Zloty falls as Polish central bank forecasts growth slowdown

By 0931 GMT, the zloty had regained some ground to trade 0.1% lower at 4.2750 per euro. The Hungarian forint EURHUF=, the region's laggard in 2019, which has drifted to weaker levels over the past days, shed 0.1% to 334.23.

The Polish central bank, which left interest rates unchanged last week , sees inflation remaining within its target range in the coming years. However, it said growth would slow to 3.6% next year from 4.3% expected in 2019.

"On Tuesday morning, EURPLN opens around 4.273 after some depreciation of the zloty on low liquidity during the Monday national holiday," economists at Santander Bank Polska said.

"We think that given the rapid rise of bond yields on core markets, EURPLN may be going up towards 4.30 in the short run."

The National Bank of Hungary, the region's most dovish central bank, meets next Tuesday to discuss interest rates. Data published last week showed an increase in inflation to 2.9% in October. Core inflation rose to 4%.

The central bank is unlikely to change interest rates as it usually delivers any changes to its monetary policy framework after updating its quarterly inflation report. The next such meeting is due in December.

The bank also expects growth to slow next year, to 3.3% from 4.5% seen in 2019.

"There is no stopping the weakening trend in the forint. Yesterday the Hungarian currency fell for the sixth consecutive day versus the euro," economists at Erste Investment said.

The analysts said that weakening opened the door to further losses, towards record lows at 336 per euro.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was steady after October inflation data met market expectations, slowing to 3.4% from 3.5% in September.

"We think that the deceleration in the y/y consumer prices is only temporary," analysts at Erste Group Research said in a note.

"We maintain our 2019 and 2020 headline inflation forecasts at 4% and 3.4%, respectively, but see some upside risks for 2020, mainly due to the likely adoption of a new calendar for the liberalisation of natural gas and electricity prices."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1031 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5100

25.5100

+0.00%

+0.77%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

334.2300

333.9500

-0.08%

-3.93%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2750

4.2706

-0.10%

+0.34%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7635

4.7630

-0.01%

-2.30%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4450

7.4383

-0.09%

-0.47%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3500

117.4550

+0.09%

+0.81%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1083.99

1085.2500

-0.12%

+9.88%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43238.78

43038.67

+0.46%

+10.48%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2249.70

2255.46

-0.26%

-1.18%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9711.46

9720.79

-0.10%

+31.53%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

871.67

871.10

+0.07%

+8.38%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1972.02

1972.14

-0.01%

+12.76%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

756.68

751.93

+0.63%

-0.66%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

556.94

557.77

-0.15%

-6.31%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.3530

0.0120

+198bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2120

0.0080

+175bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5820

-0.0030

+181bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4270

-0.0070

+205bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8720

0.0170

+241bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.2000

0.0080

+243bps

-1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.25

2.24

2.20

2.19

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.27

0.31

0.36

0.19

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.72

1.70

1.70

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by Larry King)

