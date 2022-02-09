CEE MARKETS-Zloty extends rally after hawkish cenbank messages
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty extended its gains and firmed to a five-month high on Wednesday, boosted by hawkish messages from the central bank governor, while the Romanian leu was flat after the central bank delivered a higher-than-expected rate hike.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.72% on the day and was trading at 4.4992 per euro, outperforming CEE peers, a day after the central bank raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.75% as expected.
The currency was further strengthened by Governor Adam Glapinksi's comments on Wednesday that monetary policy tightening was necessary and that the bank will do everything to tame inflation and strengthen the zloty.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.33% to 352.67 to the euro, trading at four-month highs it recently hit as it was also buoyed by higher central bank rates.
The National Bank of Hungary's decision to raise rates by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points last month was backed by all rate-setters, the bank said in the minutes of its Jan. 25 policy meeting published on Wednesday.
The Romanian leu EURRON= edged up 0.01% to 4.9450 per euro after the central bank raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points, more than expected, as it was dialling up the pace of policy tightening to fight inflation.
The bank lifted it benchmark rate to 2.5% and raised lending facility rate to 3.50% from 3.00% and its deposit rate to 1.50% from 1.00%, and said it would retain firm control over market liquidity.
A Reuters poll of analysts expected a 25 basis-point hike, with some seeing a 50 basis point base rate increase.
"Recent developments have added to the arguments in favour of stepping up the pace of tightening. Inflation rose by more than expected in December," Capital Economics wrote in a note.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.09% to 24.310 per euro. The Czech central bank lifted interest rates to a 20-year high last week but signalled a likely end to sharp rate hikes.
Stocks in the region firmed, with Prague .PX leading gains as it added 1.09%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1556 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3100
24.2870
-0.09%
+2.31%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
352.6700
353.8300
+0.33%
+4.74%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4992
4.5330
+0.75%
+2.04%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9450
4.9454
+0.01%
+0.06%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5285
7.5235
-0.07%
-0.15%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.6050
+0.07%
+0.05%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1479.98
1463.5800
+1.12%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
52864.97
52861.48
+0.01%
+4.23%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2231.14
2215.12
+0.72%
-1.58%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13427.58
13370.53
+0.43%
+2.80%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1278.75
1276.72
+0.16%
+1.85%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2162.70
2141.73
+0.98%
+4.01%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
858.82
857.19
+0.19%
+4.63%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
632.65
629.25
+0.54%
-0.48%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.8050
-0.0830
+414bps
-4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.1170
-0.0540
+314bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.9680
-0.0590
+273bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.5400
-0.0390
+388bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.9050
0.0100
+393bps
+6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.9050
0.0070
+367bps
+4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.94
4.95
4.68
4.74
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.13
5.33
5.23
4.51
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.37
4.51
4.50
3.17
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Uttaresh.V)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
