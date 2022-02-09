CEE MARKETS-Zloty extends rally after hawkish cenbank messages

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty extended its gains and firmed to a five-month high on Wednesday, boosted by hawkish messages from the central bank governor, while the Romanian leu was flat after the central bank delivered a higher-than-expected rate hike.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.72% on the day and was trading at 4.4992 per euro, outperforming CEE peers, a day after the central bank raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.75% as expected.

The currency was further strengthened by Governor Adam Glapinksi's comments on Wednesday that monetary policy tightening was necessary and that the bank will do everything to tame inflation and strengthen the zloty.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.33% to 352.67 to the euro, trading at four-month highs it recently hit as it was also buoyed by higher central bank rates.

The National Bank of Hungary's decision to raise rates by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points last month was backed by all rate-setters, the bank said in the minutes of its Jan. 25 policy meeting published on Wednesday.

The Romanian leu EURRON= edged up 0.01% to 4.9450 per euro after the central bank raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points, more than expected, as it was dialling up the pace of policy tightening to fight inflation.

The bank lifted it benchmark rate to 2.5% and raised lending facility rate to 3.50% from 3.00% and its deposit rate to 1.50% from 1.00%, and said it would retain firm control over market liquidity.

A Reuters poll of analysts expected a 25 basis-point hike, with some seeing a 50 basis point base rate increase.

"Recent developments have added to the arguments in favour of stepping up the pace of tightening. Inflation rose by more than expected in December," Capital Economics wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.09% to 24.310 per euro. The Czech central bank lifted interest rates to a 20-year high last week but signalled a likely end to sharp rate hikes.

Stocks in the region firmed, with Prague .PX leading gains as it added 1.09%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1556 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3100

24.2870

-0.09%

+2.31%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

352.6700

353.8300

+0.33%

+4.74%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4992

4.5330

+0.75%

+2.04%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9450

4.9454

+0.01%

+0.06%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5285

7.5235

-0.07%

-0.15%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.6050

+0.07%

+0.05%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1479.98

1463.5800

+1.12%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

52864.97

52861.48

+0.01%

+4.23%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2231.14

2215.12

+0.72%

-1.58%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13427.58

13370.53

+0.43%

+2.80%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1278.75

1276.72

+0.16%

+1.85%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2162.70

2141.73

+0.98%

+4.01%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

858.82

857.19

+0.19%

+4.63%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

632.65

629.25

+0.54%

-0.48%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.8050

-0.0830

+414bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.1170

-0.0540

+314bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.9680

-0.0590

+273bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.5400

-0.0390

+388bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.9050

0.0100

+393bps

+6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.9050

0.0070

+367bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.94

4.95

4.68

4.74

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.13

5.33

5.23

4.51

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.37

4.51

4.50

3.17

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Uttaresh.V)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

