CEE MARKETS-Zloty erases losses after surprise central bank rate cut

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 8 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty erased morning losses on Wednesday afternoon as the central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark rate to 0.5% from 1.0% to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Poland will also spend over 100 billion zlotys ($23.99 billion) to help companies survive the outbreak, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said. The spending brings total support for the Polish economy to 320-330 billion zlotys.
The zloty EURPLN= was up 0.05% at 4.5340 versus the euro after the rate cut, outperforming its regional peers that were all easing.
This was the second rate cut from the NBP in response to the pandemic. It cut its benchmark interest rate to 1.0% from 1.5% on March 17.
The Czech and the Romanian central banks have also carried out emergency rate cuts to shore up economies hit hard by disruptions to supply chains and production halts.
In the Czech Republic, the finance ministry sold a combined 28.5 billion crowns in bond auctions on Wednesday, traditionally a solid result but far less than the massive sales it has seen in the past few weeks at it ramps up borrowing.
"It was to be expected, a little bit longer maturity today, plus lot of money to be invested was done so in past auctions," Komercni Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said on the easing pace of sales.
The ministry had added Wednesday's auctions to its issuance calendar only on Monday. Before today, it had sold 213 billion crowns in total in six bond and one treasury bill auctions.
The Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.18% and was trading at 27.230 to the euro while the Romanian leu EURRON= was down 0.05% at 4.8357 versus the common currency.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF=was down 0.57% on the day at 1244 GMT and traded at 359.54 versus the euro, following a 2% jump on Tuesday.
The currency strengthened after the central bank unexpectedly raised its collateralised loan rates, both to 1.85% from 0.9%, on Tuesday and began a bond-buying programme along with a massive lending programme for companies. The bank kept its base rate and overnight deposit rate unchanged.
Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said the National Bank of Hungary's (NBH) steps could lead to a flattening of the yield curve.
"Yields on all tenors are up 2 or 3 basis points today, but I think that is not connected to the NBH's announcements and it is not specific to Hungary," an FI dealer in Budapest said.
"We see a bit of a risk-off mood in Europe after the failed deal on eurobonds last night," he added, referring to a breakdown in EU negotiations over a coronavirus-rescue package late Tuesday.
Stock indexes in the region were mixed. Budapest .BUX gained 1.8%, while Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 were down 1.2%. Prague's blue chip index .PX was up by 0.25% and Bucharest .BETI was down 0.36%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1444 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.2300
27.1800
-0.18%
-6.60%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
359.5400
357.5000
-0.57%
-7.90%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5340
4.5362
+0.05%
-6.12%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8357
4.8334
-0.05%
-0.98%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.6240
7.6298
+0.08%
-2.34%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.5900
+0.06%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
822.40
820.3300
+0.25%
-26.28%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
33292.18
32715.70
+1.76%
-27.76%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1584.11
1603.50
-1.21%
-26.32%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
7991.38
8020.15
-0.36%
-19.90%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
780.78
780.83
-0.01%
-15.67%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1581.98
1596.93
-0.94%
-21.58%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
685.18
672.38
+1.90%
-14.53%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
432.12
433.39
-0.29%
-23.94%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.9810
0.0340
+158bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.1580
0.0490
+169bps
+4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5120
0.1260
+181bps
+11bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.8110
-0.3520
+141bps
-36bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.1860
-0.0920
+171bps
-10bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.5880
-0.0260
+188bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.36
0.38
0.47
1.01
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.43
1.48
1.48
1.10
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.59
0.43
0.39
1.17
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Mark Potter and Nick Macfie)
