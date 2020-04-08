CEE MARKETS-Zloty erases losses after surprise central bank rate cut

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 8 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty erased morning losses on Wednesday afternoon as the central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark rate to 0.5% from 1.0% to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Poland will also spend over 100 billion zlotys ($23.99 billion) to help companies survive the outbreak, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said. The spending brings total support for the Polish economy to 320-330 billion zlotys.

The zloty EURPLN= was up 0.05% at 4.5340 versus the euro after the rate cut, outperforming its regional peers that were all easing.

This was the second rate cut from the NBP in response to the pandemic. It cut its benchmark interest rate to 1.0% from 1.5% on March 17.

The Czech and the Romanian central banks have also carried out emergency rate cuts to shore up economies hit hard by disruptions to supply chains and production halts.

In the Czech Republic, the finance ministry sold a combined 28.5 billion crowns in bond auctions on Wednesday, traditionally a solid result but far less than the massive sales it has seen in the past few weeks at it ramps up borrowing.

"It was to be expected, a little bit longer maturity today, plus lot of money to be invested was done so in past auctions," Komercni Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said on the easing pace of sales.

The ministry had added Wednesday's auctions to its issuance calendar only on Monday. Before today, it had sold 213 billion crowns in total in six bond and one treasury bill auctions.

The Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.18% and was trading at 27.230 to the euro while the Romanian leu EURRON= was down 0.05% at 4.8357 versus the common currency.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF=was down 0.57% on the day at 1244 GMT and traded at 359.54 versus the euro, following a 2% jump on Tuesday.

The currency strengthened after the central bank unexpectedly raised its collateralised loan rates, both to 1.85% from 0.9%, on Tuesday and began a bond-buying programme along with a massive lending programme for companies. The bank kept its base rate and overnight deposit rate unchanged.

Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said the National Bank of Hungary's (NBH) steps could lead to a flattening of the yield curve.

"Yields on all tenors are up 2 or 3 basis points today, but I think that is not connected to the NBH's announcements and it is not specific to Hungary," an FI dealer in Budapest said.

"We see a bit of a risk-off mood in Europe after the failed deal on eurobonds last night," he added, referring to a breakdown in EU negotiations over a coronavirus-rescue package late Tuesday.

Stock indexes in the region were mixed. Budapest .BUX gained 1.8%, while Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 were down 1.2%. Prague's blue chip index .PX was up by 0.25% and Bucharest .BETI was down 0.36%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1444 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.2300

27.1800

-0.18%

-6.60%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

359.5400

357.5000

-0.57%

-7.90%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5340

4.5362

+0.05%

-6.12%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8357

4.8334

-0.05%

-0.98%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.6240

7.6298

+0.08%

-2.34%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.5900

+0.06%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

822.40

820.3300

+0.25%

-26.28%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

33292.18

32715.70

+1.76%

-27.76%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1584.11

1603.50

-1.21%

-26.32%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

7991.38

8020.15

-0.36%

-19.90%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

780.78

780.83

-0.01%

-15.67%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1581.98

1596.93

-0.94%

-21.58%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

685.18

672.38

+1.90%

-14.53%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

432.12

433.39

-0.29%

-23.94%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.9810

0.0340

+158bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.1580

0.0490

+169bps

+4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5120

0.1260

+181bps

+11bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.8110

-0.3520

+141bps

-36bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.1860

-0.0920

+171bps

-10bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.5880

-0.0260

+188bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.36

0.38

0.47

1.01

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.43

1.48

1.48

1.10

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.59

0.43

0.39

1.17

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Mark Potter and Nick Macfie)

