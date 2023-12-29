CEE MARKETS-Zloty eases but ending 2023 as CEE's biggest FX gainer

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty, which eased a touch in thin end-of-year trading on Friday, looked set to close 2023 as central Europe's biggest currency gainer, with a more European Union-friendly government and still-hawkish central bank drawing investors.

The zloty has gained almost 8% this year. A big chunk of that rise has come in the past two months, pushing the currency to highs last seen in early 2020. Analysts expect it to stay strong in 2024.

Hungary's forint has also appreciated, rising more than 4%. But it is also about 4% down from its 2023 high hit in the first half of the year as interest rate cuts and a shrinking economy have weighed and attention shifted toward the zloty.

Among other currencies, Romania's leu EURRON= was set to end the year a touch weaker than it started.

In the Czech Republic, the crown EURCZK= has hit a 1-1/2 year low since the central bank delivered its first interest rate cut in more than three years last week. The crown is set for a more than 2% loss this year, and analysts said its direction will become clearer when 2024 trading starts.

In Poland, the zloty has jumped since a mid-October election won by a group of parties more pro-EU than the nationalists who had been in power for the past eight years.

That has raised chances of an end to rule-of-law disputes with Brussels that have held up EU funds. At the same time, the central bank has held steady on interest rates after two pre-election cuts.

Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao, said this combination was supporting prospects for the zloty.

"(The election) was a watershed moment for Polish assets and raised the likelihood of receiving fresh EU funds and raised risk appetite towards Polish assets," he said.

"Many investors who had been on the sidelines for years voiced their interest in Polish assets after the elections."

The zloty EURPLN= traded 0.45% lower on the day at 4.3495 to the euro on Friday, the year's final trading day.

A Reuters poll at the start of December forecast the zloty at 4.35 in 12 months. The zloty hit a high beyond 4.30 in mid-December.

The forint, meanwhile, has faded since hitting highs earlier in the year but is set for a 4.3% gain this year.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll puts it at 385 per euro by end-November next year. It EURHUF= traded unchanged at 382.90 at 1039 GMT.

Hungary's central bank has been the most aggressive in central Europe this year in cutting interest rates which had soared to battle rising inflation in 2021-2022. Price growth is slowing but is still above central bank targets, and Hungarian rates remain the highest in the EU.

That has buoyed the forint as Budapest has its own battles with the bloc's executive that affect EU funds.

"Interest rates will not be the story that adversely affects the forint," Marcin Sulewski, a CEE economist at Ipopema Securities, said.

"I expect a slow depreciation in the forint as tensions with the EU will continue. Downside risks to the GDP growth outlook could add additional pressure."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1139 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7050

24.7120

+0.03%

-2.21%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

382.9000

382.9000

+0.00%

+4.32%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3495

4.3300

-0.45%

+7.82%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9740

4.9650

-0.18%

-0.63%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1300

117.1300

+0.00%

+0.15%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1409.40

1409.9900

-0.04%

+17.28%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

60559.51

60739.46

-0.30%

+38.28%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2360.66

2356.32

+0.18%

+31.73%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15313.81

15285.85

+0.18%

+31.30%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.4590

-0.1760

+206bps

-20bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.6320

-0.0550

+170bps

-11bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7190

-0.0360

+171bps

-11bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0320

-0.0160

+263bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.0080

0.0070

+307bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.1790

0.0030

+317bps

-7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.79

4.69

3.73

6.78

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.50

6.67

5.67

9.96

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.65

5.26

4.83

5.87

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

CEE 2023 https://tmsnrt.rs/3S0b4hZ

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by Mark Potter)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

