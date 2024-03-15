CEE MARKETS-Zloty eases as inflation falls faster than expected

By 0920 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.2% lower against the euro to 4.2950, remaining on the strong side of the 4.30 level, but off of its more than four-year high hit on Monday.

"The zloty is still below 4.30, and this really is key. This session is about it not crossing above 4.30," Bank Millennium analyst Mateusz Sutowicz said.

"Domestic inflation data actually had a marginal impact, although there was the surprise, it does not change perspectives in terms of monetary policy, so the impact on the zloty is limited."

Poland's central bank will publish current account data in the afternoon.

The Czech crown held steady around firmer levels, trading at 25.2030 to the euro, after rebounding in recent weeks from two-year lows hit last month. Markets expect the central bank to maintain its pace of interest rate cuts and not opt for a bigger cut when it meets next week.

Czech data on Friday showed adjusted industrial output remaining flat on the year in January, below analysts' expectations, while its fall in December was revised to a slightly shallower figure.

With local markets closed in Hungary for a national holiday, the forint EURHUF= firmed 0.5% to 393.60 per euro, pulling further away from a one-year low it hit on Tuesday, as uncertainty over the flow of European funds, a developing row between the government and central bank and falling interest rates weigh on the currency.

On the equities front, shares in Poland's biggest clothing retailer LPP LPPP.WA sank 27% after a report by Hindenburg Research made allegations about the sale of the company's Russian assets.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1020 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

trade

close

change

in 2024

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2030

25.2050

+0.01%

-1.99%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

393.6000

395.7000

+0.53%

-2.65%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2950

4.2880

-0.16%

+1.15%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9710

4.9712

+0.00%

+0.07%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1800

117.2000

+0.02%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

Prague

.PX

1490.85

1486.6400

+0.28%

+5.43%

Budapest

.BUX

64988.33

64988.33

+0.00%

+7.21%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2391.54

2412.33

-0.86%

+2.07%

Bucharest

.BETI

16299.73

16295.44

+0.03%

+6.04%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.6680

-0.0220

+076bps

-5bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.6090

-0.0050

+114bps

-3bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7760

0.0140

+134bps

-1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.1310

-0.0260

+223bps

-5bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2710

-0.0550

+280bps

-8bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.4270

-0.0310

+299bps

-5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.69

3.83

3.30

5.90

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.13

6.48

6.32

8.07

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.83

5.73

5.41

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

