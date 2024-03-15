CEE MARKETS-Zloty eases as inflation falls faster than expected

By 0920 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.2% lower against the euro to 4.2950, remaining on the strong side of the 4.30 level, but off of its more than four-year high hit on Monday.
"The zloty is still below 4.30, and this really is key. This session is about it not crossing above 4.30," Bank Millennium analyst Mateusz Sutowicz said.
"Domestic inflation data actually had a marginal impact, although there was the surprise, it does not change perspectives in terms of monetary policy, so the impact on the zloty is limited."
Poland's central bank will publish current account data in the afternoon.
The Czech crown held steady around firmer levels, trading at 25.2030 to the euro, after rebounding in recent weeks from two-year lows hit last month. Markets expect the central bank to maintain its pace of interest rate cuts and not opt for a bigger cut when it meets next week.
Czech data on Friday showed adjusted industrial output remaining flat on the year in January, below analysts' expectations, while its fall in December was revised to a slightly shallower figure.
With local markets closed in Hungary for a national holiday, the forint EURHUF= firmed 0.5% to 393.60 per euro, pulling further away from a one-year low it hit on Tuesday, as uncertainty over the flow of European funds, a developing row between the government and central bank and falling interest rates weigh on the currency.
On the equities front, shares in Poland's biggest clothing retailer LPP LPPP.WA sank 27% after a report by Hindenburg Research made allegations about the sale of the company's Russian assets.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1020 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2030
25.2050
+0.01%
-1.99%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
393.6000
395.7000
+0.53%
-2.65%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2950
4.2880
-0.16%
+1.15%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9710
4.9712
+0.00%
+0.07%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1800
117.2000
+0.02%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
Prague
.PX
1490.85
1486.6400
+0.28%
+5.43%
Budapest
.BUX
64988.33
64988.33
+0.00%
+7.21%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2391.54
2412.33
-0.86%
+2.07%
Bucharest
.BETI
16299.73
16295.44
+0.03%
+6.04%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.6680
-0.0220
+076bps
-5bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.6090
-0.0050
+114bps
-3bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7760
0.0140
+134bps
-1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1310
-0.0260
+223bps
-5bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2710
-0.0550
+280bps
-8bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.4270
-0.0310
+299bps
-5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.69
3.83
3.30
5.90
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.13
6.48
6.32
8.07
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.83
5.73
5.41
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
