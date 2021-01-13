CEE MARKETS-Zloty eases after Polish cenbank keeps rates steady

By Anita Komuves and Alan Charlish

BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The zloty eased on Wednesday after the Polish central bank expectedly left interest rates unchanged at 0.1% and said it could intervene in the FX market to strengthen the impact of monetary easing.

The zloty eased after the bank's comments, moving away from the 4.52 mark it had been at for most of the day. The currency was down 0.27% on the day, trading at 4.5412 versus the euro by 1528 GMT.

"In line with our expectations, there was no change in interest rates," said Dawid Pachucki, senior economist at ING said.

"The lack of a decision (to cut rates) today does not rule out rate changes in the coming months. The probability of a rate cut in the first quarter of 2021 is around 40%."

Some analysts think the rate could be cut this year as December inflation was lower than expected and central bank governor Adam Glapinski had said a cut could be possible in the first quarter if there is a third wave of the pandemic.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.31% to 360.17.

The Czech Finance Ministry sold 13.1 billion crowns worth of three bonds at its first auction of 2021 on Wednesday, facing a second year of heavy borrowing as the state deficit remained high amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.01% to trade at 26.160 per euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was unchanged.

Fresh economic data from the Czech Republic and Romania underlined the effects of the second wave of the pandemic on the region.

Czech headline inflation eased to a two-year low in December, putting the year-on-year rate at 2.3%. Retail sales excluding cars and motorcycles fell by 7.0% year-on-year in November.

Romania's adjusted industrial output fell 0.6% month-on- month in November, and was up 0.4% from a year ago.

Budapest's stocks .BUX were up 0.82%. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were down 0.94%, while Bucharest .BETI gained 0.78% and Prague .PX firmed 0.09%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1628 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1600

26.1630

+0.01%

+0.26%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

360.1700

359.0500

-0.31%

+0.71%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5412

4.5290

-0.27%

+0.40%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8735

4.8735

+0.00%

-0.17%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5830

7.5800

-0.04%

-0.47%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1077.21

1076.2900

+0.09%

+4.87%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44608.48

44246.56

+0.82%

+5.94%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2024.54

2043.73

-0.94%

+2.04%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10250.31

10171.42

+0.78%

+4.54%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

951.60

952.92

-0.14%

+5.63%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1823.06

1818.47

+0.25%

+4.82%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

748.64

745.34

+0.44%

+0.00%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

454.77

452.50

+0.50%

+1.62%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2690

-0.0240

+097bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7910

-0.0200

+151bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2860

-0.0130

+180bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0410

-0.0660

+074bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3740

-0.0630

+109bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2100

-0.0380

+173bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.39

0.45

0.49

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.74

0.75

0.77

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.18

0.14

0.15

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Anna Koper and Alicja Ptak in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.