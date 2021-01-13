CEE MARKETS-Zloty eases after Polish cenbank keeps rates steady

By Anita Komuves and Alan Charlish
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The zloty eased on Wednesday after the Polish central bank expectedly left interest rates unchanged at 0.1% and said it could intervene in the FX market to strengthen the impact of monetary easing.
The zloty eased after the bank's comments, moving away from the 4.52 mark it had been at for most of the day. The currency was down 0.27% on the day, trading at 4.5412 versus the euro by 1528 GMT.
"In line with our expectations, there was no change in interest rates," said Dawid Pachucki, senior economist at ING said.
"The lack of a decision (to cut rates) today does not rule out rate changes in the coming months. The probability of a rate cut in the first quarter of 2021 is around 40%."
Some analysts think the rate could be cut this year as December inflation was lower than expected and central bank governor Adam Glapinski had said a cut could be possible in the first quarter if there is a third wave of the pandemic.
Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.31% to 360.17.
The Czech Finance Ministry sold 13.1 billion crowns worth of three bonds at its first auction of 2021 on Wednesday, facing a second year of heavy borrowing as the state deficit remained high amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.01% to trade at 26.160 per euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was unchanged.
Fresh economic data from the Czech Republic and Romania underlined the effects of the second wave of the pandemic on the region.
Czech headline inflation eased to a two-year low in December, putting the year-on-year rate at 2.3%. Retail sales excluding cars and motorcycles fell by 7.0% year-on-year in November.
Romania's adjusted industrial output fell 0.6% month-on- month in November, and was up 0.4% from a year ago.
Budapest's stocks .BUX were up 0.82%. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were down 0.94%, while Bucharest .BETI gained 0.78% and Prague .PX firmed 0.09%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1628 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1600
26.1630
+0.01%
+0.26%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
360.1700
359.0500
-0.31%
+0.71%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5412
4.5290
-0.27%
+0.40%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8735
4.8735
+0.00%
-0.17%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5830
7.5800
-0.04%
-0.47%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1077.21
1076.2900
+0.09%
+4.87%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44608.48
44246.56
+0.82%
+5.94%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2024.54
2043.73
-0.94%
+2.04%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10250.31
10171.42
+0.78%
+4.54%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
951.60
952.92
-0.14%
+5.63%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1823.06
1818.47
+0.25%
+4.82%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
748.64
745.34
+0.44%
+0.00%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
454.77
452.50
+0.50%
+1.62%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2690
-0.0240
+097bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7910
-0.0200
+151bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2860
-0.0130
+180bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0410
-0.0660
+074bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3740
-0.0630
+109bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2100
-0.0380
+173bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.39
0.45
0.49
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.74
0.75
0.77
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.18
0.14
0.15
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Anna Koper and Alicja Ptak in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
